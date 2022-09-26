A reusable packaging startup that consolidates purchases from multiple fashion retailers into a single weekly delivery is taking a new route. Olive, which previously wooed consumers, is relaunching this month as a business-to-business platform, allowing retailers to tap directly into its waste-free packaging and logistics network. This required an overhaul of the technology that underpinned its system, founder Nate Faust, who co-founded Jet.com before selling it to Walmart in 2016, told Sourcing Journal. Olive 1.0 was built as an app, with a Chrome extension that customers could use to bundle their orders from participating brands such as Anthropologie and Free People. Now the...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO