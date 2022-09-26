Read full article on original website
Macy’s Sustainability Roadmap Is Here
Over the past year, home goods companies ranging from small direct-to-consumer brands like Parachute to major companies such as Ikea and Crate & Barrel have made commitments to improving the circularity of their products. Now Macy’s joins them with a host of sustainability initiatives aimed at improving circularity through the retailer’s value chain.
Why Rhone and RTR’s Reusable Packaging Partner Pivoted to B2B
A reusable packaging startup that consolidates purchases from multiple fashion retailers into a single weekly delivery is taking a new route. Olive, which previously wooed consumers, is relaunching this month as a business-to-business platform, allowing retailers to tap directly into its waste-free packaging and logistics network. This required an overhaul of the technology that underpinned its system, founder Nate Faust, who co-founded Jet.com before selling it to Walmart in 2016, told Sourcing Journal. Olive 1.0 was built as an app, with a Chrome extension that customers could use to bundle their orders from participating brands such as Anthropologie and Free People. Now the...
waste360.com
The end of disposable? - ANYX Launches its new sustainable vape "ANYX GO"
After launching the ANYX Pro in June 2022, the user-driven brand has now revealed its brand-new alternative to disposable vapes – the ANYX GO. The ANYX GO has been designed with environmental and user-friendliness in mind, highlighting pollution as the number one issue with current disposable vapes on the market.
TechCrunch
Calendly, the $3B+ scheduling startup, acquires Prelude to drive into the recruitment sector
Prior to the deal, Prelude — which originally launched under the less elusive name “Interview Schedule” — had raised just $2.4 million, from investors that included Sam and Jack Altman, Fuel Capital, Elad Gil and more. Financial terms of this deal are not being disclosed, but Prelude says that it has “hundreds” of customers, including One Media, Duolingo, Cloudflare and Samsara.
India's Reliance launches first in-house premium fashion store
BENGALURU, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd's (RELI.NS) retail unit launched its first in-house premium fashion and lifestyle store on Thursday, as the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led company continues to grab a bigger slice of India's luxury market.
hypebeast.com
Nike Go FlyEase Surfaces in "Sand Drift"
Following a bold pink colorway, ‘s Go FlyEase silhouette now returns in smooth and subtle “Sand Drift” tones. The hands-free footwear model was designed by Tobie Hatfield, allowing those with disabilities to easily put on shoes by themselves. Attracted by the distinct and intuitive design, the sneaker received viral mainstream attention, driving prices well above retail. With the release of subsequent colorways such as this one, the shoe has now become accessible as originally intended once again.
hypebeast.com
This Supreme x Louis Vuitton Trunk Is Selling for $90,000 USD
One of the most memorable and head-turning collaborations of the decade has surfaced on the resale market. In early January 2017, Kim Jones, then creative director of. revealed the unthinkable and show-stopping collaboration between Supreme and the French conglomerate, the first of its kind to see the amalgamation of streetwear and luxury.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
ESW and SEKO Logistics Announce Joint Partnership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- ESW, the world’s leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics (SEKO), a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced today that they have entered into a new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. The alliance, which helps to address the rising cost of cross-border ecommerce for DTC brands, will facilitate improved cost, time and compliance benefits, and unlock access to a global ecommerce market expecting record growth again in 2022 to more than $5.55 trillion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006028/en/ ESW, the world’s leading DTC ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics, a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced their new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. (Photo: Business Wire)
born2invest.com
Iliad Launches Stancer, a Low-Cost Payment Fintech for Small Merchants
This Tuesday, September 27th, the Iliad fintech company announced the creation of Stancer, a fintech company whose ambition is to “break the codes of payment for businesses.”. If you want to find more details about the fintech company Iliad and the newly launched low-cost payment fintech for small merchants,...
scaffoldmag.com
Global Rental Alliance launches member brochure
The Global Rental Alliance (GRA), a networking organisation for equipment rental associations that was formed in 2003 to promote rental worldwide, is publishing a “Members of the Global Rental Alliance” brochure. The brochure is available on the GRA website: https://globalrentalalliance.org/members-of-the-global-rental-alliance-brochure/. Prepared with the help of the GRA members,...
hypebeast.com
Sneaker Designer Donny the Dybbuk Accuses adidas of Copying Work
Amidst its feud with Ye and uncertain future with YEEZY, is now being accused of copying designs. Taking to Instagram, sneaker designer Donny the Dybbuk launched accusations that point toward the German sportswear company stealing his work for an adidas Nizza release. The post highlights how the Three Stripes drip...
cryptopotato.com
Kitsumon Launches NFT Land Sale in Partnership With Top NFT and Gaming Platforms
[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 27th September 2022]. After a successful IDO and INO, Kitsumon is pleased to announce details of the highly anticipated NFT land sale in partnership with top gaming and NFT platforms, including:. Babylons. BalthazarDAO. DareNFT. ScottyBeam. FantomStarter. DAOLauncher. Liquidifty. GameStation. Synapse Network. Land in...
zycrypto.com
KuCoin Marks Fifth Anniversary With Events Galore and Updated Global Expansion Strategy
KuCoin – a global cryptocurrency exchange, is celebrating its fifth anniversary, announcing several events, and thanking the community for its ongoing support. The jubilee is also marked by the release of a new development strategy that will see the exchange go global and accelerate efforts at penetrating Web3 space.
Youth to the People, Dedcool Join Forces for Limited-Edition Fragrance
Skin care brand Youth to the People and fragrance brand Dedcool have a lot in common. Both companies were born in Los Angeles, California, hold sustainability at the forefront of their ethos’ and have sought to continuously subvert the should-be’s of their respective categories for the better. So...
hypebeast.com
adidas adiFOM Q Appears With White Cages and Grey Booties
While the adiFOM Q has sparked controversy between and Ye over its strong resemblance to the YEEZY FOAM RNNR, the model has still been a hot topic of conversation amongst the sneaker community. After debuting in white and black colorways, the new silhouette is quickly growing its catalog with yet another neutral-focused palette.
Robert Triefus Takes on Additional Role of CEO Gucci Vault and Metaverse Ventures
MILAN — More C-suite changes are taking place at Gucci. Effective Nov. 1, Robert Triefus will take on the role of chief executive officer of Gucci Vault and Metaverse Ventures in addition to his newly appointed position as senior executive vice president, corporate and brand strategy. Previously he was executive vice president, brand and client engagement.More from WWDGiorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023Gucci Hosts Second Annual Summer Party in East HamptonAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry Styles Ha Ha Ha Collection Triefus, who reports to president and CEO Marco Bizzarri, succeeds Nicolas Oudinot, executive vice president of new business and Gucci Vault...
cxmtoday.com
GoTo Launches Co-browsing Functionality For its Contact Center
GoTo, the all-in-one business communications and IT support platform, announced the launch of Co-browse within GoTo Contact Center. This feature gives agents the ability to collaboratively securely assist their customers within their web browser so agents are more efficient, and customers get more effective help from a single communications and support solution. Today’s announcement further enhances GoTo’s mission to offer a simplified, consolidated tech stack of both communications and support technology for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in one unified application.
hypebeast.com
First Look at a Split-Colored New Balance 9060 "Red/Blue"
Introduced by New Balance with a colorful Joe Freshgoods collaboration, the 9060 has shined throughout 2022. Following the duo’s release and the official launch of the silhouette, the sneaker has seen a variety of looks since, with plenty more on the way. Once again, the New Balance 9060 arrives...
ffnews.com
UK Insurtech Policy Expert clocks up record policy sales in August
Policy Expert, the UK’s leading personal lines Insurtech, registered its best-ever month for sales in August as it attracted new customers and renewals in record numbers. Total home and motor policies sold grew 28% year-on-year in August, with over 128,000 policyholders either switching to Policy Expert or renewing their existing cover.
