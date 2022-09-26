Read full article on original website
Related
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
TechRadar
The Last Of Us trailer: the apocalypse is here in our first look at HBO's mega-budget adaptation
The first trailer for The Last Of Us, the long-awaited and much-anticipated adaptation of Naughty Dog's hugely successful videogame, has arrived. Click below to watch it:. The series, which was first announced in March 2020, stars The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal and British rising star Bella Ramsey. It takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a deadly virus.
AdWeek
Netflix: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Celebrate October in style with the addition of lots of content on Netflix. Films coming to the streamer’s expansive library include Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Sex and the City: The Movie, Scooby-Doo, the Ocean’s film trilogy and The School of Good and Evil. Plus, Love Is Blind, Derry Girls and new series The Midnight Club are all set to premiere.
Collider
HBO's 'The Last of Us': Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
How Many Episodes of The Last of Us Will There Be?. When/Where Will The Last of Us Be Available to Watch?. For its time, The Last of Us was the greatest game ever made. Almost every facet of the work is finetuned to near perfection. It pushed the Playstation 3 to its limits with top-of-the-line animation and graphical fidelity that was brought to life by actors and motion capture artists only rivaled by L.A. Noir. A decade later, and The Last of Us has endured as an IP with only one sequel—which outdoes the first in every way. It’s one of the most beloved stories in gaming despite its grim characters and banal but beautiful setting. The cinematic direction by Neil Druckman, and the cinematic presentation of the violent skirmishes in-game, make the series perfectly adaptable to film or television. In fact, Sony announced a film adaptation back in 2014, with Druckman signed on as the writer and Sam Rami producing. It never saw the light of day—more on that here.
RELATED PEOPLE
Everything to Know About Season 5 of ‘The Crown’: Cast, Premiere Date and More
Ready for more? The Crown has captivated viewers since its first season dropped in November 2016 — and the drama is showing no signs of slowing down. The Netflix hit began by recounting the story of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022, and her decades-long reign, as well as her marriage to […]
Kathy Najimy on Her Support for Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall: 'We Can All Have Separate Friends'
Kathy Najimy has room in her heart for both Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall, despite the tensions that have grown between her friends. While speaking to PEOPLE on Tuesday at the New York City premiere of Hocus Pocus 2, the 65-year-old actress confirmed her support for both Sex and the City stars following an alleged feud that has gone on between the pair for years.
See All of the Gorgeous Photos from Todd Bridges' Beverly Hills Wedding
They do! Diff'rent Strokes alumnus Todd Bridges wed designer Bettijo B. Hirschi on Sept. 21 at Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills. Built in the late 1920s, the venue is a 55-room mansion that boasts panoramic views of Los Angeles and has been featured in many major movies. With...
Anthony Bourdain Told Asia Argento 'You Were Reckless with My Heart' in Last Texts Before His Death
Read an exclusive excerpt from the unauthorized Anthony Bourdain biography 'Down and Out in Paradise' by Charles Leerhsen A new book is shedding light on the final days of the late Anthony Bourdain. The travel host died by suicide in June 2018 at age 61 while in Kaysersberg, France to film an episode of his series Parts Unknown with close friend and French chef, Eric Ripert. PEOPLE reported at the time that "he was giddy" in the weeks before his death because of the release of the CNN...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'
Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms John Corbett's Aidan Is Returning for And Just Like That... Season 2
John Corbett previously joked he'd take part in season 1 of And Just Like That… but now it's official: the Sex and the City alum will return as Aidan Shaw in the HBO Max series' second season Aidan Shaw is returning to Sex and the City — for real this time! Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed on Tuesday that John Corbett will reprise his role as the hunky woodworker in season 2 of And Just Like That.... "Could be, could be," Parker told Entertainment Tonight when asked if Corbett would...
Sarah Jessica Parker Would Do a 'Hocus Pocus 3' If Bette Midler Does: 'No One Says No to' Her
Sarah Jessica Parker said costar Bette Midler "was the person who had this fervent wish that this [sequel] would happen and could not be deterred from the idea" Sarah Jessica Parker is always on board for more witchy fun with costar Bette Midler. The actress returns as the eccentric witch Sarah in Hocus Pocus 2 opposite her Sanderson sister cohorts Midler and Kathy Najimy as Winifred and Mary, respectively. At the New York City premiere on Tuesday, Parker, 57, told Extra she would sign on for a third...
Kendall Jenner Says Recent Brain Scan Confirmed She '100% Has Anxiety'
Kendall Jenner is curious to know what goes through all of her sisters' brains. In a sneak peek of Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 26-year-old supermodel reveals to big sister Khloé Kardashian that she's recently been fascinated by brain scans after getting one for herself. "Basically [the doctor]...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jodie Turner-Smith Reveals Which Joshua Jackson Movies Give Her 'Warm, Fuzzy Feelings'
Smith even admits to "randomly wearing" shirts that sport the Dawson's Creek alum's teen idol face Jodie Turner-Smith is husband Joshua Jackson's biggest fan. Speaking with PEOPLE about their partnership with Motorola and its #TheCallThatStartedItAll campaign, the British actress-model, 36, confesses to being a fan of Jackson's long before they entered each other's lives. "I have a lot of warm, fuzzy feelings about The Skulls," she tells PEOPLE, citing his 2000 thriller while seated next to Jackson, 44. Smith even admits to "randomly wearing" shirts that sport the Dawson's Creek alum's...
Heartland Actor Robert Cormier Dies at Age 33: 'He Was Always Looking to Achieve More'
"Rob's memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him," Cormier's obituary read Robert Cormier, who played Finn Cotter on the long-running family drama series Heartland, has died. He was 33. The actor passed away on Friday, according to his obituary. A cause of death was not provided in the obituary, but Cormier's sister Stephanie told The Hollywood Reporter that he died in a hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, due to injuries sustained in a fall. In his obituary,...
Quantum Leap Boss Promises NBC Reboot Will Address Sam Beckett's Leap Into Magic From Original Series
Does Quantum Leap’s Herbert “Magic” Williams (played by Ernie Hudson) remember Sam Beckett (played in the original series by Scott Bakula) jumping into him? NBC’s continuation of the time-travel series will provide an answer in the coming weeks. Episode 4 will address the leap in question, which occurred in a Season 3 episode of the original series featuring Christopher Kirby as a young Magic, showrunner Martin Gero tells TVLine. “[Magic] does explain, from his point of view, that leap,” Gero hints. “Ernie [Hudson] gives this phenomenal monologue. It’s so beautiful. It might be my favorite scene of this first chunk [of episodes]....
Brooke Shields Shares Then-and-Now Photos with Daughters Rowan and Grier: 'My Pride and Joy'
Brooke Shields celebrated her teenage daughters as her "whole heart" on National Daughters Day Brooke Shields took time to celebrate her girls on National Daughters Day. The actress and model shared a combination of recent and throwback photos of herself with daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, on Instagram Sunday in honor of the special holiday. "My pride and joy. My whole heart. My girls," Shields wrote, adding "Happy #nationaldaughtersday 💗." The first photo shows the three ladies posing together outdoors on a foggy night in coats and sweaters. The second is a black...
ComicBook
True Detective Reveals Five Cast Members for Season 4
HBO has been hard at work on the upcoming fourth season of their hit series True Detective, and as with each season, there is a very different cast. Jodie Foster is set to lead the new season opposite Kali Reis with Issa Lopez on board as Executive Producer. True Detective: Night Country looks to up the ante with its female heavy cast, which is a much needed change of space for a series like this one. Not much has happened since the casting of Foster and Reis, but now there seems to be a little bit of movement. According to Variety, John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, and Anne Lambe have all been cast in the fourth season of the series.
Grendel Star Expresses 'Shock' in Wake of Cancellation at Netflix: 'An Entire Season Now Might Go Unseen'
Netflix’s decision to scrap its Grendel comic book adaptation after all eight episodes were shot is not sitting well with one of the show’s stars. “Hundreds of talented, tireless, wonderful people shot not just a pilot, not just a few episodes, but an entire season that now might go unseen,” Flash alum Andy Mientus (aka Grendel’s Larry Stohler) lamented Wednesday on Instagram. “I’m used to shows closing or getting cancelled, but only after they at least get to meet the world, their fate decided (mostly) by their audience. What’s happened here is a new one for me, and a shock, and I won’t pretend it doesn’t...
George Clooney Reveals 'Terrible Mistake' of Letting Twins Learn a Language He Doesn't Speak
George and Amal Clooney have found themselves in a tricky situation with their twins. Appearing on CBS Mornings on Wednesday, the couple talked about their 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, with host Gayle King, who asked if the kids are "chatty." "We've made a terrible mistake," Clooney shared, explaining, "We...
'You' season 4 officially has an air date. Here are all of the details we have so far about the new episodes.
Penn Badgley will be back for the fourth season of the Netflix thriller. Here's what we know about the cast, location details, release date, and more.
People
330K+
Followers
53K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0