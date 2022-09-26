S.F. firefighter's Let's Go Brandon shirt violated policy

The San Francisco Fire Department says this shirt "violates the Department's uniform policy and does not reflect" its views and opinions. @docinsf/Twitter

The San Francisco Fire Department says it "took immediate action" over the weekend after officials learned a firefighter was pictured wearing a t-shirt with not-so-secret shorthand for "F--k Joe Biden," but officials are not saying what that action is.

A resident tweeted at the department on Saturday morning, asking if a firefighter's navy blue shirt bearing the conservative catchphrase "Let's Go Brandon" was now the department’s uniform. Two other firefighters were pictured wearing shirts of a similar color, but without the slogan.

Public information officials responded, writing that it “will be handled immediately."

UPDATE: VIDEO FROM THIS MORNINGS DOUBLE PLAY FIRE- MEDIA FREE TO USE CREDIT SFFD. https://t.co/lPVE6kGaAn pic.twitter.com/imgLTxVrrS — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) September 24, 2022

The firefighter was pictured next to two other colleagues, both of whom were wearing similar navy blue t-shirts. San Francisco Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter told The Examiner that the firefighter violated department uniform policy with the shirt, which "does not reflect the views and opinions of the San Francisco Fire Department."

Baxter said the department's "immediate action" followed internal and San Francisco "policies to handle this incident," but he didn't specify what the action entailed nor what the city’s policies were. He didn't respond to The Examiner's follow-up questions about either.

San Francisco's employee handbook bars city employees from participating "in political activities of any kind while in uniform," and a City Attorney's memo issued earlier this month said local laws also prohibit city workers from "engaging in political activity during work time."

That memo said employees who violate rules surrounding political activities could face "civil and administrative penalties of up to $5,000," while the employee handbook said doing so could result in "discipline, up to and including dismissal."

"Let's Go Brandon" originated nearly a year ago, when a NASCAR reporter told driver Brandon Brown the crowd was chanting "Let's Go Brandon" after a race he won. The attendees, in actuality, were chanting "F--k Joe Biden," cementing "Let's Go Brandon" as a conservative meme and rallying cry.