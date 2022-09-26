ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

S.F. firefighter's Let's Go Brandon shirt violated policy

By @docinsf/Twitter, Marcus White
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32F2Gt_0iB4GaAL00
The San Francisco Fire Department says this shirt "violates the Department's uniform policy and does not reflect" its views and opinions. @docinsf/Twitter

The San Francisco Fire Department says it "took immediate action" over the weekend after officials learned a firefighter was pictured wearing a t-shirt with not-so-secret shorthand for "F--k Joe Biden," but officials are not saying what that action is.

A resident tweeted at the department on Saturday morning, asking if a firefighter's navy blue shirt bearing the conservative catchphrase "Let's Go Brandon" was now the department’s uniform. Two other firefighters were pictured wearing shirts of a similar color, but without the slogan.

Public information officials responded, writing that it “will be handled immediately."

UPDATE: VIDEO FROM THIS MORNINGS DOUBLE PLAY FIRE- MEDIA FREE TO USE CREDIT SFFD. https://t.co/lPVE6kGaAn pic.twitter.com/imgLTxVrrS — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) September 24, 2022

The firefighter was pictured next to two other colleagues, both of whom were wearing similar navy blue t-shirts. San Francisco Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter told The Examiner that the firefighter violated department uniform policy with the shirt, which "does not reflect the views and opinions of the San Francisco Fire Department."

Baxter said the department's "immediate action" followed internal and San Francisco "policies to handle this incident," but he didn't specify what the action entailed nor what the city’s policies were. He didn't respond to The Examiner's follow-up questions about either.

San Francisco's employee handbook bars city employees from participating "in political activities of any kind while in uniform," and a City Attorney's memo issued earlier this month said local laws also prohibit city workers from "engaging in political activity during work time."

That memo said employees who violate rules surrounding political activities could face "civil and administrative penalties of up to $5,000," while the employee handbook said doing so could result in "discipline, up to and including dismissal."

"Let's Go Brandon" originated nearly a year ago, when a NASCAR reporter told driver Brandon Brown the crowd was chanting "Let's Go Brandon" after a race he won. The attendees, in actuality, were chanting "F--k Joe Biden," cementing "Let's Go Brandon" as a conservative meme and rallying cry.

Comments / 1

Related
San Francisco Examiner

Is San Francisco waging a cruel, illegal war against the homeless?

Unable to solve its growing homelessness crisis with housing and shelter, San Francisco — much like other cities such as Oakland and Sacramento — has used crackdowns and cruelty to bully unhoused people and send a clear message that they’re unwanted. That’s the main allegation behind a lawsuit filed against the city and county by a coalition of homeless groups on Tuesday afternoon. The lawsuit provides a window into how we truly treat the poorest of the poor here in the city of St. Francis,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
Eater

The Bay Area Is Getting Another Chick-Fil-A Whether You Like It or Not

In an area with so many new incredible fried chicken sandwich options, including newcomers Birdbox and Ok’s Deli, get ready for a shop that will probably never even come close. Chick-Fil-A, the fast food chain with a long history of donating to charities with anti-LGBTQ views, is opening a new location in San Jose at 5815 Silver Creek Valley Place by September 30. SFGATE reports this marks the fourth of the chicken sandwich restaurants in the city. The chain also announced an Emeryville location is in its sights, though details are sparse.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. staple Double Play aims to raise $100K after dire fire

The daughter of the owners of a historic San Francisco sports bar has started a fundraising campaign to rebuild the beloved Mission District institution after a destructive fire burned early Saturday morning. Katie Hernandez, whose father Rafael Sr. has owned the Double Play Bar and Grill since 2009, is trying to raise $100,000 to help "rebuild my family's dream" by reopening the restaurant and to "pay employees while they are able to find another job as we work to rebuild." ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

How San Francisco plans to reduce overdose deaths by 15%

San Francisco has a new target for one of its most dire public health challenges: Reduce overdose deaths by 15% by 2025. The goal is part of a sweeping four-part plan introduced Wednesday that includes at least three “wellness hubs” that will provide overdose prevention services, clean supplies for drug use and connections to treatment or social services. It also aims to ramp up connections to medication-assisted opioid treatment, such...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
San Francisco Examiner

Holy dropped charges, Batman! San Mateo County axes Batmobile fraud case

An Indiana Batmobile builder will not face criminal charges in the Bay Area after an outgoing sheriff ordered a headline-grabbing raid on his business in an alleged favor to a political donor earlier this year. The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office on Monday dismissed a pair of felony charges against Mark Racop, the 57-year-old owner of an Indiana company that builds replicas of Batman's ride from the 1960s TV series, after prosecutors determined the evidence didn’t warrant prosecution. ...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S F#San Francisco Fire
eastcountytoday.net

Editorial: Stop Giving Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe a Free Pass

The City of Antioch says, “opportunity lives here” and the opportunity to make change is exactly what is staring in front of the city council and the residents at this very moment as Mayor Lamar Thorpe should immediately stop getting a free pass. First a DUI arrest, then...
ANTIOCH, CA
San Francisco Examiner

6 adults injured in shooting on East Oakland high school campus

Six adults were injured in a shooting at a complex housing multiple East Oakland schools on Wednesday, according to officials. Oakland police said that six adults were hospitalized following a shooting at Rudsdale Newcomer High School on Wednesday afternoon. The school, which the Oakland Unified School District says predominantly serves recent "immigrants who have fled their home countries because of violence and instability," is located in the same complex as...
OAKLAND, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Sausalito History: The crown jewel of Sausalito

Hollyoaks on Harrison Avenue exemplified fine craftsmanship. Scott Fletcher and Larry Clinton/Sausalito Historical Society. Scott Fletcher has lived and worked in Marin since 1985 and has a keen interest in the history of our county. He has been a volunteer with the Marin History Museum since 2011 and has authored over 140 “History Watch” articles in the Marin Independent Journal.
SAUSALITO, CA
KRON4 News

Goodbye Karl: why SF’s fog is disappearing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The morning fog will be chilling the morning air of San Francisco less and less over the next decades, as it is already disappearing, according to a UC Berkeley scientist and government records. Last week, KRON4 reported on why the City By The Bay’s fog is named Karl in the first […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Twitter
sfstandard.com

Crumbling 1920s San Francisco Theater Could Become 76 Homes

A beloved 1920s movie theater that fell into disrepair after closing could become homes if early-stage plans are realized. The Richmond District’s Alexandria Theater may be turned into between 26 and 76 homes, a September 19 letter sent to the city and seen by The Standard says. The letter...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
arizonasuntimes.com

UC Berkeley Gave Hundreds of Thousands to Left-Wing Charity That Has Funded Groups Trying to Empty Prisons

The University of California, Berkeley gave hundreds of thousands of dollars in 2021 to a left-wing nonprofit funding groups that seek to empty prisons across the U.S., according to California financial records. Berkeley sent over $262,500 to the Heising-Simons Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charity that opposes “mass incarceration” and backs prison...
BERKELEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
504
Followers
300
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy