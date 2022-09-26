HHM: Sabores de mi Tierra bringing authentic Colombian to Queen City

A petite restaurant, which was conceived just two and a half years ago in Downtown Buffalo, is offering a whole lot of flavor to excite even the pickiest eaters in your family!

Sabores de mi Tierra , which sits on Niagara Street just off of Carolina Street, provides rich food from Colombia and Cuba.

Sabores de mi Tierra Colombiana-Cubana co-owner, William Murcia said, "It's like, 'Flavors of my Land'. It's something like that."

William Murcia and Adriana Botina, who are both Colombian, own the restaurant. This has been eight years in the making for them.

The married couple was handed the keys to the restaurant June 1, 2021, thus having new ownership for the 247 Niagara Street spot.

Murcia told Pheben Kassahun, "This is a dream come true."

Since then, business has been booming at Sabores, which means the restaurant is getting the "Good Neighbor" welcome!

They credit the Hispanic/Latino community, along with the greater Buffalo community, for its success.

Murcia said, "We want to get another location pretty soon."

When you walk into Sabores de mi Tierra, you will find a plethora of food options.

"We make arepas , which is really popular in Columbia. It is corn cake with cheese in it," Murcia said. "With bandeja paisa , you will get a steak, Columbian sausage, pork belly, eggs, white rice, red beans, sweet plantains, avocado and arepas."

If you would like a sampler dish, bandeja paisa is the way to go! Almost every dish comes with white rice, red beans, sweet plantains and a little salad on the side.

A restaurant favorite, however, is the Cuban sandwich (sandwich Cubanos) . It comes with beef, lettuce and tomatoes, plus a secret sauce. The meal is perfect for being on-the-go.

Great food also goes hand-in-hand with holidays this time of year , for Colombians and the Latino community.

" Amor y Amistad , which is Valentine's Day, in Colombia, is celebrated on September 18.

"Christmas in Colombia starts in November. So, November and December, they start to celebrate everyday because Christmas is around the corner. Everyday is Christmas for all of us in Colombia," he explained.

If you are looking for the next time to get a dose of these mouthwatering Colombian and Cuban dishes, you can catch them from Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

They are closed Sundays and Mondays.

Updates from Sabores de mi Tierra can be found on the restaurant's Facebook and Instagram page.