Former member of the Buffalo Sabres facing criminal contempt charge

WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a former member of the Buffalo Sabres, 64-year-old Anthony “Tony” S. McKegney, was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on July 8, 2022. He is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal contempt.

The district attorney's office said between April 2, 2022 and April 8, 2022 McKegney allegedly placed multiple phone calls and sent e-mails to the victim knowingly in violation of an existing order of protection that was issued by an Erie County Family Court Judge on March 25, 2022.

McKegney was released on his own recognizance and the case is pending before Buffalo City Court Judge Diane Wray. He is scheduled to return on October 4 and if convicted of the highest charge he faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

McKegney played five seasons with the Sabres from 1978 to 1982. He played in 363 games across those five seasons and had 127 goals and 141 assists for 268 points.

Across his NHL career, he played 13 seasons for a total of 912 games and had 320 goals and 319 assists for 639 points.

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

