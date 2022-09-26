ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Adelita Grijalva shares challenges and rewards of being a Latina in leadership

By Denelle Confair
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aVO9V_0iB4GOlj00

September is Hispanic Heritage month and KGUN 9 is dedicated to telling you stories this month putting a spotlight on those with a Hispanic Heritage.

As a Latina in Leadership, Pima County Board Supervisor Adelita Grijalva, knows all too well the hurdles it took to get to her position. She sat down with KGUN 9's Denelle Confair to discuss those obstacles and how they have motivated her to continue to serve her community.

Grijalva's grandfather worked as a bracero and came to the United States in his late teens back in 1945. Her father Raul Grijalva has became well known throughout the country for his humanitarian work and spent the past several decades as a politician.

"So when the opportunity was available for her to serve as a public servant she knew she wanted to step in," Grijalva said. "I was in my 30s running for my first office, and they were calling me a girl. And that is another thing that I think has changed and transitioned from when I first was running for office to this last this last election."

Grijalva has spent the past decade in public service, her first election running for Tucson Unified School District's board.

"But it's been it's important, I think, because I'm from the south side and went to all southside schools," Grijalva said. "I'm a native of Tucson, I understand our community because I've lived there still live there and want to be a part of it. And my kids, I'll go to public schools and so and I went to all public schools and went to the U of A, so I'm very invested in our community."

Grijalva is the only woman of color on the Pima County Board of Supervisors and still faces criticism for her heritage.

"Being a Latina, you get a lot of pushback on," Grijalva said. "Well, I can't really understand her because of that accent, I heard that like a couple months ago."

Despite any challenges she says she works to make sure everyone is represented in her community.

"The criticism I hear a lot well you're only here to to support Mexicans, like you don't support anyone else. And really what I need to remind people is that if you're lifting up a community that is underserved, everyone else comes up too," Grijalva said. "It's not as if I'm leaving anybody behind. But I think targeting efforts into areas that are underserved are really important."

As a Latina in leadership she hopes to continue to inspire others.

"When you see someone that isn't representing you, don't be afraid to stand up for yourself because you're not just standing up for yourself or standing up for your family, your community and everyone like you," Grijalva said.

Comments / 6

Dorothy Yanez
2d ago

She has helped with the destruction of Tucson,AZ. Just her lik old man Raul. our beautiful Tucson was a great town . Murders everyday now. crashs no respect for the Law. More home invasion s. let's move the illegal s into her neighborhood. same Kelly ad Hobbs. instead of dumping illegals instead of of ours.... Fund Law enforcement again.

Reply
3
Related
KGUN 9

Virtual session forum set to address unsheltered homelessness in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In a follow up to the August 2022 community strategy forum on unsheltered homelessness, the City of Tucson Housing and Community Development (HCD) and Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness (TPCH) will hold a listening virtual session on Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

As homelessness grows, Tucson leaders continue to tackle the issue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson leaders are planning to handle homeless encampments in a different way than simply tearing them down. As the housing crunch and soaring rents have helped increase the number of homeless people in Tucson, and city leaders are making plans to deal with it.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
Pima County, AZ
Society
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
City
Pima, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson Pride Festival comes back this fall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The annual Tucson Pride Festival is happening this weekend. According to Tucson Pride’s website, the parade kicks off on Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Tucson and Armory Park. The festival starts the next day at noon at the Georges DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park.
TUCSON, AZ
Jeremy Beren

"Cowards": Advocates, Democratic lawmakers vow action after reinstatement of territorial-era abortion ban in Arizona

A protester holds a sign during a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.Ted Eytan/Flickr. (Tucson, Ariz.) — Reaction continues to pour in from reproductive rights advocates and state lawmakers following a Pima County Superior Court decision lifting an injunction on Arizona's previously unenforceable 1864 abortion ban.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latina#Racism#Hispanic Heritage Month
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Procession allows the public to honor lost loved ones

The All Souls Procession draws thousands of people to Tucson to honor and grieve for the dead. In its 33rd year, the 2-mile procession starts at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Grande Avenue and Speedway Boulevard, and they walk to the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Covento. It...
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

Caliber Receives Hilton Development Award for New Downtown Tucson Hotel

Hilton has selected Caliber, a fully integrated alternative asset manager, as a recipient of the 2021 Hilton Development Award. This award recognizes the passion, creativity, and innovative spirit of Hilton’s partners who are committed to quality projects that exceed brand standards and have a positive impact on their local communities.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
realestatedaily-news.com

Tucson Rents Declined over Past Month

TUCSON, ARIZONA - September 28, 2022 -- Apartment List is reporting Tucson rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation. Tucson rents decline sharply over the past month. Tucson rents have declined...
TUCSON, AZ
Radio Ink

MEGA 97.1 Premiers In Tucson

IHeart has flipped a Tucson ‘Hot AC” station to ‘Latino Hits’. KMMA-FM has been rebranded to “MEGA 97.1.”. “Our decision to launch MEGA 97.1 is a recognition of the importance and vitality of Tucson’s Hispanic community, which accounts for over 45% of our population,” said Steve Earnhart, Southwest Area President. “We’re thrilled to be welcoming back Suzette Rodriguez, as she is well known in the community and previously on-air with our radio stations.”
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy