Orange County, FL

Central Florida schools shut down because of Ian

By Leslie Postal, Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago

Central Florida public schools and colleges will close campuses this week as Hurricane Ian threatens the state, officials announced Monday.

Orange County Public Schools will close campuses Wednesday and Thursday. The Lake school district will be canceled Wednesday through Friday, and the Osceola County school district will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The Seminole County school district will be closed Wednesday and “additional closure dates will be determined as the path of the storm becomes more certain,” the district tweeted Monday evening.

The University of Central Florida, the state’s largest university, also canceled classes Wednesday through Friday “in anticipation of Hurricane Ian’s expected impact on Central Florida,” it said in a message Monday.

“UCF Housing will remain open for students in all residential communities, though students who can safely return home may be more comfortable doing so. Due to the storm, comforts such as power, wi-fi, and police and medical assistance may be limited, and dining, study and recreation locations will be closed,” the message said.

Valencia College and Seminole State College planned to provide updates Monday evening, too.

Meanwhile, Rollins College announced that it will close its Winter Park campus on Wednesday in preparation for the storm.

“Based on the most recent models, Hurricane Ian is expected to have a significant impact on our area. Given this information, campus will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, with residential halls closing at 4 p.m.,” the school said in a news release.

Classes are scheduled for today and tomorrow, but we know that students have begun traveling and have asked that faculty be flexible and accommodating regarding this week’s classes. Wednesday classes will not meet in person, but will still be held.”

The Lake and Osceola school districts said they made earlier decisions to close campuses because some schools were needed as evacuation shelters and officials needed time to get them ready.

Roger Simmons of the Sentinel staff contributed to this report.

Orlando Weekly

Central Florida counties offering sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Ian

Seminole, Volusia and Osceola counties are allowing residents to fill free sandbags on Monday ahead of the approach of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane that is currently off the Southwestern coast of Cuba is expected to cross into the Gulf of Mexico and intensify into a major storm, possibly reaching category 4 strength before impacting Florida. To mitigate the likely flooding in the event of a hurricane, several Central Florida counties are offering free, self-serve sandbags to residents.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Hurricane Ian school closings in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida as a powerful storm and school districts are keeping a close eye on how the weather will impact plans. WESH 2 will update this article as more schools adjust plans. Lake County. Lake County School District is releasing early...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

What makes Hurricane Ian so dangerous? NHC's Jamie Rhome explains

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida is bracing for what could be a powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ian at landfall on Wednesday before the storm tracks northeast toward the Orlando metropolitan area. The last time Orlando took a direct hit from a hurricane was Charley back in 2004, which maintained a...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Colleges, universities announce closings ahead of Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian moves closer to Florida, colleges and universities in the area are beginning to announce plans for campuses and students, with some closures already announced. As closures are announced, we will post them in this story. [FREE DOWNLOAD: News 6 Pinpoint Hurricane Tracker App...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian: Central Florida school announcements ahead of storm's arrival

Officials of schools, colleges and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area are beginning to announce their plans for the week ahead of Hurricane Ian's potential impacts on the state. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far:. ALACHUA COUNTY.
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

DeSantis urges people living along the I-4 corridor to prepare ahead of Ian

Gov. Ron DeSantis and state emergency personnel say Hurricane Ian could land in South Florida and then rip across the state before exiting into the Atlantic. With Ian possibly moving across the interior of Florida, Central Floridians should be actively preparing for the hurricane and heeding the advice of emergency officials.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Here’s how Hurricane Ian could impact Lake, Sumter counties

Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rain and dangerous winds over the next day for Central Florida. Ian made landfall as a strong category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon in southwest Florida. The impacts of the storm may vary depending on where you live in the state, including different portions...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Closings and cancellations for Hurricane Ian

Here are the latest closings and cancellations as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. This story will be continuously updated. School District of Indian River County will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River State College will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River County Landfill and Customer Convenience Centers will close Wednesday...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Another Florida insurance company declared insolvent

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just as homeowners across the state get ready for Hurricane Ian, WESH 2 is following up on some breaking news that another Florida insurance company can't pay its debts. The Office of Insurance Regulation says FedNat became insolvent earlier this month. FedNat already started canceling plans...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Bethune–Cookman University issues mandatory campus evacuation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bethune–Cookman University in Daytona Beach has issued a mandatory evacuation order for its campus asTropical Storm Ian heads for Florida. The order is effective Monday at noon. "Students are encouraged to make plans to evacuate the residence halls," a post from the school said.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Orlando Weekly

Tropical Storm Ian's path shifts east, impacts may be felt in Florida by midweek

The National Hurricane Center on late Sunday afternoon released a new model for Tropical Storm Ian's projected track, nudging it slightly back eastward which means potentially more of an impact throughout Florida. The 5 p.m. Sunday update shifted the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Ian a little back eastward, which means that Central Florida might be feeling more of the impacts of Ian as it moves towards and possibly through Florida late this week. Tropical Storm Ian's move through Florida looks to now happen towards the latter part of the week instead of midweek, as Saturday's forecast posited. The storm will more than likely to "be at or near major hurricane strength" as it passes over western Cuba on late Monday into Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
leesburg-news.com

Guidance offered for Leesburg residents who lose power in hurricane

When the impacts of Hurricane Ian affect the Leesburg area, it is likely many Leesburg Electric customers will lose power. To report an outage, call the Leesburg Electric Trouble Reporting System at 1-833-223-1313. The system will use the phone number associated with your utility account to process your report. Customers...
LEESBURG, FL
