ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Greenbrier County Board of Education to hold special meeting Sept. 28

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06mo3b_0iB4GBII00

The Greenbrier County Board of Education will hold a special meeting at its offices in the Kyle & Ann Fort Arts & Science Building at New River Community and Technical College in Lewisburg on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m.

The offices are located at 653 Church St., Lewisburg.

On the agenda: presentation and approval of fiscal year 2022 financial statements; personnel items; executive session regarding four student hearings; and more.

The post Greenbrier County Board of Education to hold special meeting Sept. 28 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
lootpress.com

Beckley Campus expanding clinical simulation opportunities for students

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As the WVU School of Nursing Beckley Campus expands its use of simulation for students, faculty members are also expanding their training and knowledge of the equipment. “We have added to our simulation labs and want to make sure we are using that equipment as...
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenbrier County, WV
Education
County
Greenbrier County, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
Greenbrier County, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
Lewisburg, WV
Education
Lewisburg, WV
Government
WVNS

Come join Fayette County for October in the Park

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — An event to look forward to next month that is coming back after 20-plus years is October in the Park. This event will start right in the beginning of October on Saturday, October 1, 2022, with a variety of activities that are fun for the whole family including obstacle courses, live […]
Hinton News

Summers County Courthouse News Sept. 21 – 27

Summers County, (Hinton News) - Summers County Courthouse news for September 21 - 27. Marriages Ashton Wade Garten to Danielle Marie D'angelo. Fiduciaries Patricia Ann Fick, Administrator of the Donnie Peter Fick estate; Kevin Fox, Administrator of the Ashby Harold Fox estate; Erik Lee Lindsey, Administrator of the Herbert Lindsey estate; Alice Marie Adkins, Administrator of the David Dwayne Adkins estate; Maxine Bragg, Administrator of the James Dale Bragg estate; Dianne Johnson, Elizabeth Anne Gore estate. Land Transfers Ethel M Westfall to Savannah M Angell, Lot Number 5, City of Hinton District; William F Perdue and Mary B Perdue to Ronald E Bower Jr., 31.36 acres more or less, Talcott District; Joseph J Allman...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Governor Justice addresses Beckley residents at Word Park event

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Governor Jim Justice made an appearance at Word Park in Beckley Monday to address the residents of Raleigh County regarding the upcoming vote on Amendment 2, which stands to affect West Virginians statewide in various capacities. The governor’s remarks were preceded by introductory comments from...
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New River#Art#West Virginia Daily News
WVNS

BRC Chamber reminds the public to “recycle the dollars”

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Small businesses are facing multiple challenges, Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce CEO Michelle Rotellini reported Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Rotellini, who owns The Dish Cafe and an in-home care agency, said small business owners have always had challenges. In 2022, however, they now face the highest inflation rate facing Americans in […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Hinton Police address public regarding new Roses store location

HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – With residents of the Hinton community and surrounding areas eagerly anticipating the arrival of the new Roses store, the Hinton Police Department has reached out to address the public regarding the location. A public notice issued by the Hinton Police Department Monday afternoon reveals that...
HINTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

75th Majorette and Band contest held in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Chilly conditions prevailed over the 75th edition of the Kanawha County Schools Majorette and Band competition at Laidley Field Tuesday. Riverside, South Charleston, George Washington, Herbert Hoover, Sissonville, Nitro, St. Albans and Capital high school bands competed in the inter-county contest that has now been taking place for three-quarters of a century. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Nicholas County sheriff switches to Republican party

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Nicholas County Sheriff William Nunley has officially switched to the Republican Party. The Nicholas County Republican Executive Committee welcomed him to the party on Tuesday. Sheriff Nunley commented in response to the switch on Facebook saying “It’s my pleasure to make one of the smartest moves in six years. It has been […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Special Education
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Justice continues anti-Amendment 2 road show in Beckley

BECKLEY — He might have openly supported eliminating tangible personal property taxes in 2018, but Gov. Jim Justice and his dog hit the road for a second time Monday to advocate against adoption of Amendment 2 by voters in November. Justice and Babydog held a community conversation in Word...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Taste of our Towns returning for first time since 2019

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – It is almost time for the Taste of our Towns festival in Lewisburg. It has been three years since the city was last able to host the Taste of our Towns festival, but this year it is back and better than ever. Five to ten thousand people are expected to descend […]
LEWISBURG, WV
Lootpress

Deputies searching for missing man in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing person. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Patrick R. Baker, 33, of Oak Hill, was last seen in the early afternoon hours of September...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Two emergency responders hospitalized after incident in Fayette County

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two emergency responders are hospitalized after an incident in Oak Hill. Sheriff Mike Fridley tells LOOTPRESS that a pursuit occurred, then a fight between a suspect and first responders. The suspect through a bag of unknown substances in the officer’s face. Two officers were administered multiple doses of Narcan and then transported to Plateau Medical Center for treatment.
OAK HILL, WV
lootpress.com

Honey Man delivers the roadside sweets

Gary LaRue of Princeton is one of thousands of roadside stand vegetable vendors working Mountain State roadways during the summer and fall months. LaRue has been on the job for the past 20 years and says he can’t imagine doing anything else. “I do it for enjoyment,” he says,...
PRINCETON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Driver flown to hospital after rollover crash in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A person was flown to CAMC after an accident in Fayette County on Tuesday. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says that deputies responded to a rollover accident on Scarbro Rd. The driver was ejected from the vehicle. The sheriff’s department says they aren’t releasing the driver’s name because they do not know […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy