The Greenbrier County Board of Education will hold a special meeting at its offices in the Kyle & Ann Fort Arts & Science Building at New River Community and Technical College in Lewisburg on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m.

The offices are located at 653 Church St., Lewisburg.

On the agenda: presentation and approval of fiscal year 2022 financial statements; personnel items; executive session regarding four student hearings; and more.

The post Greenbrier County Board of Education to hold special meeting Sept. 28 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .