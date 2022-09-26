ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

96.9 KISS FM

78% Of Amarillo Agrees The Roads In The City Suck

One of the things that seem to be a constant in Amarillo is road construction. I swear, we see those orange cones more than any other city in America. Just the other day, I was headed home from work and the on-ramp to I-40 at Bell St. was all of a sudden closed. I just rolled my eyes.
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo, TX
101.9 The Bull

This Wrap Around Porch in Clarendon, TX Looks Amazing

To be completely honest I had no idea where Clarendon, TX was before I looked it up online, it’s not far from Amarillo which is quite a distance from us here in East Texas. But the reason I was looking into it is because I found a beautiful home that has one of the most beautiful wrap around porches that I have ever seen. While the real estate listing says this is your chance to be the king or queen of your own castle, I don’t see this place as a castle but it’s still very nice.
CLARENDON, TX
KFDA

Friends of the Pampa Library hosts annual book sale

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Friends of the Pampa Library will hold their annual book sale starting this Thursday. From Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, Friends of the Pampa Library will hold their annual book sale. The book sale will be held on Sept. 29 and 30, as well as Oct....
PAMPA, TX
Mix 94.1

Once Unique Pak-A-Sak Store Closing After 12 Years

The end of an era is coming for a Pak-A-Sak Store. The Pak-A-Sak store located at 45th and Coulter will close its doors on Saturday. October 1st. This particular store was different from the others because it was meant to serve drive-thru traffic mainly. The company built and used this design to see if a smaller store with a drive-thru would work.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

La Bella Pizza On Olsen Brand New Name Coming Soon

Popular Amarillo pizza joint is getting a new name. Back in December of 2021, we told you that La Bella Pizza on Olsen was getting a new name. The name is Big Jim's Pizza Company. They had even announced that they were changing the name. However, something happened and legality...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo names new city director of utilities

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Tuesday that John Collins has been named the city’s director of utilities. According to a news release, Collins will be responsible for water production and distribution, wastewater collection and water reclamation along with the environmental laboratory. Collins previously served with Louisiana Facility Planning and […]
AMARILLO, TX
chulavistatoday.com

A pair of orphaned bear cubs transfer to their new home at Amarillo Zoo, announced the San Diego Humane Society

A pair of orphaned bear cubs raised at the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona’s Wildlife Center for more than a year have been rehomed at the Amarillo Zoo in Texas. The 18-month-old bears arrived at the Amarillo Zoo Tuesday morning, transported by San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife staff in in an air-conditioned van. The brother and sister cub bears were captured by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife in the Three Rivers area shortly before arriving at the Ramona Wildlife Center on Aug. 18.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

West Texas A&M: 'Student of interest' in custody, no active threat on campus

CANYON, Texas (KVII) — Social media rumors created a scare on the West Texas A&M University campus. The University Police Department said it was looking for a "student of interest." The first Buff Alert was sent at 2:49 p.m. Buff Alert is an emergency notification service that gives West...
TULIA, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Come On & Take A Free Ride? Not Any Longer In Amarillo.

If you've been enjoying the free ride around town, I've got bad news for you. You'll have to start carrying around that loose change in your pocket again if you want to jump on public transportation. Starting October 1st, Amarillo City Transit will return to its pre-COVID rates in order...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo, TX
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

