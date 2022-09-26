Read full article on original website
Would You Actually Want To Visit These Special Panhandle Graveyards?
There is a lot of history in the Texas panhandle. It contains everything from some of the baddest outlaws from when the West was still wild; to the daring ranchers who tried to tame the land. Still, as fascinating as the history is, I don't think I would make this into a road trip.
Amarillo Chamber Barbecue Cookoff fires up at the Tri-state Fairgrounds
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Get ready to fire up those grills, because the Amarillo Chamber BBQ Cook-off is almost here. Teams from around the area will gather to show off some of the best barbecue, including all the trimmings and ice-cold beverages. They will also feature live music from Insufficient Funds and teams will compete […]
78% Of Amarillo Agrees The Roads In The City Suck
One of the things that seem to be a constant in Amarillo is road construction. I swear, we see those orange cones more than any other city in America. Just the other day, I was headed home from work and the on-ramp to I-40 at Bell St. was all of a sudden closed. I just rolled my eyes.
Are You Daring Enough To Visit These Five Panhandle Haunts?
Halloween is right around the corner. That means it's time to binge watch your favorite horror movies (I still highly recommend all Lone Star and horror loving Texans give The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs a try), buy copious amounts of candy to toss at toddlers, and visit haunted houses.
Naughty Business Names In Amarillo? Yeah, We Have A Few.
There are things in life that make a grown adult chuckle at times. You know, those little "inside adult jokes" when your kids are constantly asking what you're laughing at. Sometimes those things are in plain sight and you just bust out laughing. Amarillo has several of those places along your drive.
The Mystery Surrounding Tri’s Marketplace in Amarillo
Driving down Washington Street the other day I noticed the parking lot at Tri's Marketplace was empty. Not something I expected to see. They had a Grand Opening just back in November of 2020. Do you remember back in 2020 when a lot of people were shutting down? Tri's Marketplace...
Grab Your Popcorn and Learn How to Avoid Amarillo Drama
At least it is probably reassuring to know that drama is all around us. We try to avoid it as much as possible. Then there are times you just want to grab your popcorn and enjoy the show. That is how I felt when I was following along with some...
This Wrap Around Porch in Clarendon, TX Looks Amazing
To be completely honest I had no idea where Clarendon, TX was before I looked it up online, it’s not far from Amarillo which is quite a distance from us here in East Texas. But the reason I was looking into it is because I found a beautiful home that has one of the most beautiful wrap around porches that I have ever seen. While the real estate listing says this is your chance to be the king or queen of your own castle, I don’t see this place as a castle but it’s still very nice.
KFDA
Friends of the Pampa Library hosts annual book sale
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Friends of the Pampa Library will hold their annual book sale starting this Thursday. From Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, Friends of the Pampa Library will hold their annual book sale. The book sale will be held on Sept. 29 and 30, as well as Oct....
Once Unique Pak-A-Sak Store Closing After 12 Years
The end of an era is coming for a Pak-A-Sak Store. The Pak-A-Sak store located at 45th and Coulter will close its doors on Saturday. October 1st. This particular store was different from the others because it was meant to serve drive-thru traffic mainly. The company built and used this design to see if a smaller store with a drive-thru would work.
This Iconic Route 66 Landmark In Amarillo Is Really, Really Haunted
The Nat. The one and the only. The Nat Ballroom. I can't think of a single place more iconic and beloved than The Nat. The stories to tell of the looming building on 6th Street are endless. One topic in particular becomes pretty popular around this time of the year: the ghosts of The Nat.
La Bella Pizza On Olsen Brand New Name Coming Soon
Popular Amarillo pizza joint is getting a new name. Back in December of 2021, we told you that La Bella Pizza on Olsen was getting a new name. The name is Big Jim's Pizza Company. They had even announced that they were changing the name. However, something happened and legality...
MOO-ve Out Of The Way! For Amarillo’s Delicious New Food Truck
There's one thing that Amarillo has a lot of: options. Namely, food options. We can choose to grab fast food. We can choose to sit down in a nice restaurant. Or we can choose to hunt down a new food truck to try. Over the past few years, food trucks...
KFDA
AJ Swope Performance Plaza under construction, expected to be completed in January
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The AJ Swope Performance Plaza is now under construction and is expected to be completed in January. Friends of AJ Swope, a Texas non-profit, partnered with the Crouch Foundation to build the plaza at the Arts in the Sunset to honor the late musician and newscaster AJ Swope.
Amarillo names new city director of utilities
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Tuesday that John Collins has been named the city’s director of utilities. According to a news release, Collins will be responsible for water production and distribution, wastewater collection and water reclamation along with the environmental laboratory. Collins previously served with Louisiana Facility Planning and […]
Amarillo Steak Challenge is Not a Challenge for All
I have always thought I could handle that 72 oz. steak challenge at the Big Texan. Really if you catch me on the right day there is no stopping me. I just have never been able to put my money where my mouth is. You know I never wanted to...
chulavistatoday.com
A pair of orphaned bear cubs transfer to their new home at Amarillo Zoo, announced the San Diego Humane Society
A pair of orphaned bear cubs raised at the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona’s Wildlife Center for more than a year have been rehomed at the Amarillo Zoo in Texas. The 18-month-old bears arrived at the Amarillo Zoo Tuesday morning, transported by San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife staff in in an air-conditioned van. The brother and sister cub bears were captured by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife in the Three Rivers area shortly before arriving at the Ramona Wildlife Center on Aug. 18.
abc7amarillo.com
West Texas A&M: 'Student of interest' in custody, no active threat on campus
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — Social media rumors created a scare on the West Texas A&M University campus. The University Police Department said it was looking for a "student of interest." The first Buff Alert was sent at 2:49 p.m. Buff Alert is an emergency notification service that gives West...
Have You Seen These Photos Of The Gigantic Corn Maze Near Canyon?
Fall in the Texas panhandle is always a good time. We have several pumpkin farms and patches. We have all kinds of community events that happen this time of year. We also have some insanely impressive corn mazes for the family to enjoy. Leonard Farms Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch...
Come On & Take A Free Ride? Not Any Longer In Amarillo.
If you've been enjoying the free ride around town, I've got bad news for you. You'll have to start carrying around that loose change in your pocket again if you want to jump on public transportation. Starting October 1st, Amarillo City Transit will return to its pre-COVID rates in order...
