ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Here’s what Charlie Baker said about when slow Orange Line trains will pick up speed

By Christopher Gavin
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

"There were six slow zones. Several of them have already been lifted."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GwVgX_0iB4Ftj700
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, along with MBTA transportation officials, observe completed track work and construction on the Orange Line at State Street Station in Boston on Aug. 28, 2022. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Orange Line riders grumbling so-called “slow zones” are still impeding the speed of their commutes even after the 30-day shutdown likely won’t have to wait much longer for things to pick up.

Gov. Charlie Baker, speaking on GBH’s “Boston Public Radio” on Monday, said the last of the speed restrictions will probably be lifted by the end of this week, barring any changes between now and then.

“I’m pretty sure Steve Poftak, who’s the general manager of the T, said a number of times that once you put all the new track down, you have to basically run over it a few times … (so it can) settle,” Baker said. “And he said the settling process will probably take about a week.

“There were six slow zones,” Baker continued. “Several of them have already been lifted and are not slow zones anymore. I think there are a couple more that in process.”

Since the outset of the shutdown project, the MBTA had said improvements to the transit line would allow for lifting speed restrictions put in place as infrastructure aged to make for faster travel times.

The agency had been up front the slowdowns would continue for at least a week after the work wrapped up. But that didn’t stop Orange Line riders from griping about still-slow service last week as the T branch reopened on Sept. 19.

“Can we have a time frame on when the extremely slow #orangeline ‘slow zones’ will change?” UMass Boston professor Stacy D. VanDeveer tweeted on Thursday. “I had no idea how slow the #Malden to #Northstation run could take. Should I walk?”

The T responded to VanDeveer in a response tweet: “Good Morning Stacy. The speed restrictions will be in place a few more days. Track engineers are monitoring how each area is settling, and will increase speeds when each section is ready.”

The unprecedented Orange Line shutdown has sparked speculation over the past month whether MTBA and state officials will move to make similar closures on other areas of the embattled transit system.

Baker, on GBH, pushed back on the notion though that the Orange Line closure was a novel idea.

“We’ve been shutting down and diverting people on the Orange Line, the Blue Line, the Red Line, the Green Line, for quite a while, for six or seven years,” the governor said. “And all of a sudden, it seems to be new, and I don’t fully understand that.

“The Orange Line was obviously the biggest and the longest (shutdown), but these shutdowns that involve diversions have been going — I mean, we’ve replaced 35,000 feet of track on the Green Line and we had shut down …(branches) at various points every single summer since I’ve been governor,” he added.

“The bottom line is this is the price we pay for not doing this for years and decades. We’ve done a ton of work. I’ll be the first to admit there’s a ton more that needs to be done.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Orange Line speed restricted "slow zones" aren't completely gone yet

BOSTON - The MBTA hasn't completely eliminated all of the slow zones on the Orange Line just yet.The six areas of speed restrictions between Jackson Square in Boston and Wellington station in Medford were created because of signal problems on the old Orange Line.New signals were installed and 14,000 feet of track were replaced during the month-long shutdown, but all of the speed restrictions haven't been lifted yet, a week after the line reopened.The MBTA kept the zones in places so the new tracks could settle and most of those restrictions have been lifted.However, the T said trains are still slowing down between Assembly and North Stations while crews make other maintenance improvements."The MBTA expects to lift these temporary speed restrictions in the coming days," a spokesperson told WBZ-TV. 
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

State inspection found deteriorating street lights on Moakley Bridge 8 months before post hit woman

BOSTON — 5 Investigates is exposing the warnings issued before a woman was struck by a falling light post while she was walking on a Boston bridge on Tuesday. Poor conditions of street lights on the Evelyn Moakley Bridge in South Boston were flagged not only in a state inspection done in January, but also by a resident who filed a complaint Sept. 1 through the city's 311 system.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

It’s not your imagination: Traffic has ballooned since Labor Day

Travel times surged on some of the busiest highways around the city following Labor Day weekend. No, you’re not imagining things: Traffic around Boston has gotten worse since Labor Day. With commuters returning to offices and students heading back to class, travel times surged on some of the busiest...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
NECN

Lynn Business Owner Says Deteriorated MBTA Bridge is Hurting His Businesses

A Lynn, Massachusetts, business owner is going head to head with the MBTA and their fight has ended up in court. Cisco Meneses, the owner of roughly 20 storefronts on Mount Vernon Street, claims the deteriorating Mount Vernon Street Bridge is the reason why he can’t open any of his businesses. The businesses are located directly under the bridge for the commuter rail in Lynn.
LYNN, MA
Boston

2 found dead on Red Line tracks near Wollaston Station

Authorities said it appears the man and woman came into contact with the third rail. The bodies of a man and a woman were found on the tracks of the Red Line Monday near Wollaston Station in Quincy, prompting the deployment of shuttle buses in both directions for several hours between Quincy Center and JFK/UMass during the morning commute, according to officials.
QUINCY, MA
CBS Boston

What are the worst days for traffic around Boston?

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - If you've noticed the traffic is picking up lately, it's not your imagination. Commuters say they are experiencing longer-than-usual drive times - and some days are worse than others.A driver from Norton tells WBZ-TV her commute has doubled over the past couple of months."It probably took 35 minutes from Norton to Milton, and now it takes 45 to an hour," she said. "With traffic, it can be an hour and a half."Others are finding new ways to get to work."Back roads to avoid the traffic," another driver said.Mark Schieldrop from AAA says the pandemic has...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

The first fare gates on the MBTA's commuter rail turn on this week

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Get your telescopes ready — actually, you might not even need them; Jupiter is coming the closest it has to Earth in 59 years tonight. The giant gas planet will be so big and bright that you may even see it from a city (and it won't come this close again for over 100 years).
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
NECN

Gov. Baker: ‘I Was More Timid Than I Should Have Been' About Fixing MBTA

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker acknowledged in a radio interview Monday that he was "more timid than I should have been" when it came to fixing the troubled MBTA during the early years of his administration. Baker, who took office in 2015, said during an appearance on GBH News' "Boston Public...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Red Line#Orange Line#Mbta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
newbedfordguide.com

Wu: City Services Attracting Out-of-Staters To Boston

Boston saw a “fairly large influx” of migrants over the summer that underscored the need for resources at the municipal level, Mayor Michelle Wu said Tuesday. Casting Boston as “a city that is a hub for services,” the mayor seemed to chalk up some of the swell to the level of assistance available here, and drew a connection between the migrant arrivals and the city’s troubled Mass. and Cass area where substance-addicted people have flocked in recent years.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Another New England-based utility company announces massive rate hike ahead of winter season

CONCORD, New Hampshire — Another New England-based utility company has announced a massive rate hike ahead of the winter season. Unitil, a natural gas utility company that provides electric services to hundreds of thousands of customers in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine, recently requested to increase electric rates to 26 cents per kilowatt hour, the New Hampshire Bulletin reported.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Bertucci's in Woburn Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like another location of a local chain of Italian restaurants has closed, and this is its second outlet north of Boston to shutter over the past few months. According to multiple sources, Bertucci's in Woburn is no longer in business,...
WOBURN, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
56K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy