DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall on the west coast of Florida, but the east coast is still feeling the effects of the storm. Photos taken outside of the Home Depot in Delray Beach near West Atlantic Avenue show how strong the winds brought by Ian's weather bands can be, uprooting and overturning trees in the parking lot.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO