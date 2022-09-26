Read full article on original website
cw34.com
King's Point residents relocating to West Palm Beach following damage from Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Many residents at King's Point in Delray Beach were left homeless following a confirmed tornado moved through the community. On Wednesday, the retirement community relocated to Fountainview in West Palm Beach with the help of Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. "All they need...
850wftl.com
Local man dies after his vehicle became airborne and struck a tree
POMPANO BEACH, FL– — A 33-year-old man has died after he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. The incident occurred on Sept. 24th in the area of McNab Road and South Dixie Highway. The Broward County Sheriff’s office says that the victim, Johnnie Young, was...
cw34.com
Investigation on after man found face-down in neighborhood flooding
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Crime scene investigators are looking into the death of a man whose body was found in about 10 feet of floodwater, Wednesday morning. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the 34-year old victim was discovered face down along Lost River Road, south of Stuart.
Hurricane Ian: These restaurants are closed Wednesday for the storm in Palm Beach County
As reports of Hurricane Ian’s force intensified, a wave of local restaurants announced temporary closures, at least for Wednesday. Here’s a batch of them. We’ll update this list as news develops. More Hurricane Ian updates:What is open, closed Wednesday in Palm Beach County. Hurricane Ian:What Palm Beach...
cw34.com
Man shot by deputy dies after firing gun in a Publix parking lot
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 21-year-old man died on Wednesday after he was shot by deputies in a Publix parking lot. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Jose Villanueva, 21, was a potential danger to the patrons at a Publix in Greenacres after he fired a gun in the parking lot.
WPTV
Delray Beach apartment complex damaged by possible tornado; 2 people hospitalized
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Dozens of people were evacuated and two others were taken to a local hospital after a possible tornado damaged an apartment complex in Delray Beach Tuesday evening. Units were dispatched to Kings Point Apartment Complex at approximately 9:15 p.m. after reports of a possible tornado...
cw34.com
Missing jet skier last spotted off West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search is on for a missing jet skier from South Florida, last seen off the coast of West Palm Beach. The Broward Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard said Charles Walker hasn't been seen since Friday. Authorities said he left Pompano...
cw34.com
Cars flipped, storm damage in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There is storm damage in Delray Beach. Strong winds tossed cars and knocked a tree into a building at a complex in Kings Point near Delray Beach. The first calls came in after 9 p.m. about a possible tornado. Crews at the scene have...
Click10.com
Police searching for missing jet skier from Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help to locate a jet skier who may have been attempting to reach Bimini. Authorities say Charles Walker was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday in the 3200...
cw34.com
Man killed after driving off road and hitting tree in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pompano Beach was killed after he drove off the road, cleared two train tracks and hit a tree. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said 33-year-old Johnnie Young was driving his 2010 Dodge Charger sedan on West McNab Road on Sept. 24. As Young was approaching the intersection of South Dixie Highway, he proceeded straight through the intersection and off the roadway.
Delray Beach parking-lot activist makes her plea for cart-return etiquette
And now, a public service announcement from Marianne Regan of Delray Beach about carelessly abandoned grocery store carts: (Cue the Sarah McLachlan abused dog music) Flori-duh strikes again: Bicycle drive-by...
Hurricane Ian: Clematis by night scrubbed, schools closed; see full open, closed list in Palm Beach County
As Palm Beach County feels the impact of Hurricane Ian, here is what is open, closed from Jupiter to Boca Raton. More on Hurricane Ian: Major damage at Kings Point near Delray Beach possibly caused by tornado Hurricane Ian: What Palm Beach County residents need to know Wednesday ...
WPTV
Kings Point condominium complex damaged by possible tornado; 2 people hospitalized
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Dozens of people were evacuated and two others were taken to a hospital Tuesday evening after a possible tornado caused by Hurricane Ian damaged an apartment complex in Delray Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the Kings Point apartment complex about 9:15...
cw34.com
Hurricane Ian overturns trees outside Home Depot in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall on the west coast of Florida, but the east coast is still feeling the effects of the storm. Photos taken outside of the Home Depot in Delray Beach near West Atlantic Avenue show how strong the winds brought by Ian's weather bands can be, uprooting and overturning trees in the parking lot.
cw34.com
PHOTOS: Storm damage in South Florida from Hurricane Ian
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Strong winds from Hurricane Ian caused damage in a Delray Beach community. Photos shared with CBS12 show damage to homes and cars in Floral Lakes, a retirement community in the area. The effects of Hurricane Ian were also felt in Kings Point near Delray...
cbs12.com
Woman crashes into garage wall, reverses, hits another house, then dies
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An 81-year-old woman died after crashing into her garage and then reversing into another house, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the woman was parked in her garage in Delray Beach and drove forward, hitting the wall. She then reversed...
Missing woman last seen in West Palm Beach found, police say
A missing woman who was last seen Sunday in West Palm Beach has been found safe. Police said Leundrea Mathis has been safely located.
cw34.com
Hurricane evacuees with pets face trouble in Palm Beach County
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Several Floridians on the West Coast headed East towards Palm Beach County Tuesday. All of them looking for refuge but they ran into problems when arriving. Carolyn and Roger Martin headed to Jupiter from their home in Cape Coral. They planned ahead and made a...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Victim shoots at armed robbers, kills one in Pompano Beach
A would-be robber was killed after he was shot by his intended victim. Broward Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 1:18 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, Broward Regional Communications received reports of a shooting at the Envy Apartments located at 425 S.E. First Street in Pompano Beach. When deputies...
cw34.com
South Florida community hit by high winds
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
