ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

Related
cw34.com

Investigation on after man found face-down in neighborhood flooding

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Crime scene investigators are looking into the death of a man whose body was found in about 10 feet of floodwater, Wednesday morning. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the 34-year old victim was discovered face down along Lost River Road, south of Stuart.
STUART, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
cw34.com

Man shot by deputy dies after firing gun in a Publix parking lot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 21-year-old man died on Wednesday after he was shot by deputies in a Publix parking lot. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Jose Villanueva, 21, was a potential danger to the patrons at a Publix in Greenacres after he fired a gun in the parking lot.
GREENACRES, FL
cw34.com

Missing jet skier last spotted off West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search is on for a missing jet skier from South Florida, last seen off the coast of West Palm Beach. The Broward Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard said Charles Walker hasn't been seen since Friday. Authorities said he left Pompano...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Cars flipped, storm damage in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There is storm damage in Delray Beach. Strong winds tossed cars and knocked a tree into a building at a complex in Kings Point near Delray Beach. The first calls came in after 9 p.m. about a possible tornado. Crews at the scene have...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
Click10.com

Police searching for missing jet skier from Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help to locate a jet skier who may have been attempting to reach Bimini. Authorities say Charles Walker was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday in the 3200...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man killed after driving off road and hitting tree in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pompano Beach was killed after he drove off the road, cleared two train tracks and hit a tree. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said 33-year-old Johnnie Young was driving his 2010 Dodge Charger sedan on West McNab Road on Sept. 24. As Young was approaching the intersection of South Dixie Highway, he proceeded straight through the intersection and off the roadway.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cw34.com

Hurricane Ian overturns trees outside Home Depot in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall on the west coast of Florida, but the east coast is still feeling the effects of the storm. Photos taken outside of the Home Depot in Delray Beach near West Atlantic Avenue show how strong the winds brought by Ian's weather bands can be, uprooting and overturning trees in the parking lot.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

PHOTOS: Storm damage in South Florida from Hurricane Ian

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Strong winds from Hurricane Ian caused damage in a Delray Beach community. Photos shared with CBS12 show damage to homes and cars in Floral Lakes, a retirement community in the area. The effects of Hurricane Ian were also felt in Kings Point near Delray...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Victim shoots at armed robbers, kills one in Pompano Beach

A would-be robber was killed after he was shot by his intended victim. Broward Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 1:18 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, Broward Regional Communications received reports of a shooting at the Envy Apartments located at 425 S.E. First Street in Pompano Beach. When deputies...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

South Florida community hit by high winds

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy