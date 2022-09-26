ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warning house prices could fall by 15% as banks hike mortgage rates

House prices could fall by as much 15 per cent as mortgage providers hike interest rates to levels not seen since the financial crisis, experts have warned. As analysts began predicting the Bank of England’s base rate, currently standing at 2.25 per cent, would have to rise to as high as 6 per cent next year, some lenders began pulling their fixed-rate mortgage deals amid the uncertainty.
‘Poison’ Ivy Zelman—the analyst who predicted the 2008 housing bust—sees U.S. home prices falling in both 2023 and 2024. Here’s how much

“Poison Ivy.” That’s what housing bulls called analyst Ivy Zelman after she came out in 2005 and called the top of the housing bubble. When Toll Brothers CEO Bob Toll tried to say the housing market had bottomed out in 2006, Zelman famously quipped back, “Which Kool-Aid are you drinking, because I want some.” Of course, Zelman’s housing-bust fears proved more than correct, and all those at the time who thought demographics would continue to propel the aughts’ home prices forward were proved dead wrong.
Dow drops nearly 500 points to close at new low for 2022 on rising recession fears

Stocks tumbled Friday to cap a brutal week for financial markets, as surging interest rates and foreign currency turmoil heightened fears of a global recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 486.27 points, or 1.62%, to 29,590.41. The S&P 500 slid 1.72% to 3,693.23, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.8% to 10,867.93.
Home values plunge in some U.S. cities as mortgage rates rise

Some of the largest U.S. cities in the West have seen their home values plunge this summer, a trend that economists say favors house hunters. The typical home value dipped 0.3% nationwide from July to August and 0.1% from June to July, Zillow said in a report this week. It is the largest monthly decrease since 2011. Los Angeles, Sacramento and San Francisco in California experienced some of the sharpest decreases, with each city recording a 3.2% or higher drop. Salt Lake City, Utah, and Seattle, Washington, also saw steep declines of 2.6%.
Mortgage Rates Are High, but You’ll Probably Pay Even More

Anyone looking to buy a home probably shudders every time they see mortgage rates tick higher. Unfortunately, things are likely even worse than they appear. The mortgage rates that you see quoted in the news — which in mid-September climbed to. for a 30-year loan — can sometimes be...
Mortgage rates climb higher, triggering home price drops

Rates for the 30-year mortgage increased again this week, jumping to the highest level since October 2008, experts said. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 6.29% for the week ending Sept. 22, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This is up from last week when it averaged 6.02% and is significantly higher than last year when it was 2.88%.
Mortgage rates soar above 7%, highest in more than two decades

Mortgage rates have raced to above 7%, the highest level since 2001, as the Federal Reserve aggressively hikes interest rates. As of Tuesday, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage popped to 7.08%, up a staggering 3.94 percentage points from a year before, according to Mortgage News Daily. That is a 1.8-point jump since just the start of August. The rate on an average 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 6.33%.
Here Are Mortgage Rates for Sept. 28, 2022: Rates Climb Rapidly

A variety of significant mortgage rates saw rapid growth Wednesday. There's been a staggering growth in 30-year fixed mortgage rates, and 15-year fixed rates inched up as well. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also climbed higher. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following...
Here’s how much near 7% mortgage rates are eating up homebuyer power

The housing market is in a much different place than it was in 2020 and 2021. Now, today’s mortgage rates are the most volatile they’ve been in over 30 years, Redfin says. Here’s how much a 6% to 7% mortgage rate means in terms of monthly mortgage payments, and how these rates, combined with high home prices, are impacting homebuyer hopefuls.
