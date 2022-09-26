Read full article on original website
postnewsgroup.com
New Lifelong Medical Center Holds Dedication Ceremonies in Richmond
A cascade of blue and white balloons, amazing colorful artwork, and nearly 300 excited patrons, were all part of the grand dedication last week for the LifeLong William Jenkins Health Center (WJHC), located at 150 Harbour Way in Richmond, CA. In a pre-dedication ceremony, Dr. Brazell H. Carter, president of...
COVID Dashboard: Omicron-targeting boosters widely available as Bay Area transmission reaches 'low' level
Local and state data on COVID-19
Bay Area high-speed rail will displace hundreds of residents, businesses
California's bullet train dream has already become a Central Valley nightmare. The Bay Area is next.
Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
redwoodbark.org
Marin housing crisis continues as eviction moratoriums expire
On June 21, 2020, the Marin County Board of Supervisors adopted the emergency eviction moratorium in response to the many statewide COVID-19 protections expiring. Recently extended from Aug. 23, 2022 to Sept. 30, 2022, this temporary eviction moratorium prohibits residential evictions without valid cause, offering financial support to those who were not able to pay the appropriate amounts for rent during the pandemic.
beckersasc.com
Physician group acquires $44.5M California medical office building
A medical office building in San Francisco was sold for $44.5 million, REBusiness reported Sept. 23. Pan-Med Enterprises, a group of physicians that operates practices at the property, acquired the five-story building. They were represented by CBRE Capital Markets. The 97 percent-leased building features an outpatient radiology lab, testing lab,...
pioneerpublishers.com
Contra Costa Council on Homelessness Accepting Applications for New Members
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 26, 2022) — The Contra Costa Council on Homelessness is seeking candidates for eleven open seats on the Council. They are looking for great people willing to bring their time and talents to the important work we are doing to end homelessness in Contra Costa County.
ksro.com
Two New Fault Lines Discovered in Bay Area
A new study is raising the risk of another earthquake in the San Francisco Bay Area. Researchers at Stanford University have found at least two new fault lines. They’re east of the San Andreas Fault and run from south of Gilroy through Silicon Valley, past Palo Alto. Experts say either are capable of producing a six-point-nine earthquake every 250 to 300 years, much like what hit near Loma Prieta Peak in 1989.
East Bay’s worst water waster used 3,191 gallons daily, EBMUD says
Water officials are cracking down on East Bay residents who used thousands of gallons of water at home daily in the midst of California's severe drought.
NBC Bay Area
Hoping to Buy a Home in the Bay Area? Here's How Much You Need to Earn Annually to Afford a Starter House
Owning property in the Bay Area is a far-off dream for many residents. New data from realtor.com gives a glimpse into just how much cash it takes to land a starter home in the Bay Area's biggest cities. Researchers looked at the average cost of a two-bedroom home in the...
mediafeed.org
Just how much will UC Berkeley cost you?
The University of California at Berkeley (known as UC Berkeley) is located in sunny California, and is known for its high standards for academic excellence. UC Berkeley tuition for the 2021-22 school year for in-state students was $14,226, and $43,980 for out-of-state students. Compare this to the national average of...
nypressnews.com
Striking San Francisco airport workers to travelers: Bring your own food
Travelers flying through San Francisco International Airport may want to bring snacks. Roughly 1,000 workers at the airport’s restaurants, bars, coffee shops and lounges went on strike Monday to demand higher pay. “Travelers should plan to bring their own food, as workers are on strike at virtually every food...
KTVU FOX 2
Deadly violence in Oakland spikes, officials ask federal government for help
Violence in Oakland is rising, the city recorded nine homicides in the last seven day. The most recent shooting happened on Saturday. Police arrived at a shooting scene just after 7 a.m. on the 900 block of Brockhurst Street. A 36-year-old from Vallejo died from his injuries. Then later, around 6 p.m. a San Francisco man was shot and killed in Concordia Park.
KTVU FOX 2
Police activity near Oakland schools
There is a large police presence at a cluster of schools in East Oakland. Students and staff appear to be leaving the buildings on the campus on Fontaine Street. Several different institutions appear to have facilities on this block. It's unclear how many of the schools are involved. SkyFOX is...
Southwest Airlines flight attendants prepare to strike nationwide over expired contract
Southwest Airlines’ flight attendants nationwide will be walking the picket lines Tuesday after working for nearly three years without a contract.
sfstandard.com
Crumbling 1920s San Francisco Theater Could Become 76 Homes
A beloved 1920s movie theater that fell into disrepair after closing could become homes if early-stage plans are realized. The Richmond District’s Alexandria Theater may be turned into between 26 and 76 homes, a September 19 letter sent to the city and seen by The Standard says. The letter...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland homeless encampment undergoes another phase of evictions
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland's largest homeless encampment on Wood Street underwent another phase of evictions Monday as part of a massive cleanup. Caltrans crews and contractors have removed piles of trash, tents, cars and RVs to reduce hazards and prevent the hundreds of fires sparked near the highways and railways in recent years.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.4-magnitude earthquake strikes near San Jose and rattles part of California
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake shook part of California on Wednesday, Sept. 28, geologists said. The earthquake rattled Alum Rock, about 6 miles northeast of San Jose, at about 10 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Weak shaking from the earthquake could be felt near San Francisco, Fremont and Sunnyvale, geologists...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco to Rename Street in Honor of ‘Grandpa Vicha' Attacked, Killed in January
A San Francisco street will be renamed in honor of Vicha Ratanapakdee, the man affectionately known in the community as “Grandpa Vicha” Saturday. He was pushed down while on a walk near his home last January and died days later from his injuries. Grandpa Vicha's death fueled activists...
KTVU FOX 2
These are the California cities with the fastest cooling housing markets
OAKLAND, Calif. - Four cities in California topped a national list of housing markets that are cooling the fastest. Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego made the top 10 list of housing markets that are chilling out, amid rising interest rates and a slowing stock market, according to Redfin.
