freightwaves.com

It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon

Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
People

Forget Prime Day! Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Is Coming — and Here Are the 50 Best Early Deals

We’ve got all the details on the brand new event Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale begins on Tuesday, October 11 and will run through Wednesday, October 12. The Prime Early Access Sale will offer hundreds of thousands of deals.It'll also offer Amazon's first-ever Top 100 list, which will showcase the event's best deals. Here, shoppers will discover tons of discounts from their favorite brands, like Samsung, KitchenAid, and iRobot.Curated gift guides will be available to help shoppers prepare for the holidays.This sale is exclusive to Prime members,...
Kiplinger

Amazon Warehouse: Where Amazon Prime Returns Become Your Next Online Bargains

Many of us have taken advantage of Amazon Prime’s liberal return policy – in a good way, of course. We buy something online from Amazon, decide it isn’t what we were expecting, then start the easy online process of returning the item. Your refund is usually applied to your payment method as soon as it’s checked in to the shipper, say a UPS store.
CNN

Get ahead with the 6 best deals from the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

If you haven’t already heard, let us be the first to inform you — Amazon is back with another major deals event, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. On Oct. 11 and 12, the retailer will be offering thousands of markdowns on everyday essentials, holiday splurges and everything in between. Here at Underscored, we’re expecting major savings during the fall Prime Day event, and we’ll be here to help our readers navigate the frankly overwhelming number of deals come Oct. 11 — alerting you to deals on products we’ve tested firsthand as well as our editors’ favorites, viral products and can’t-miss savings.
Variety

Amazon Is Holding Another Prime Day This October: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Another Prime Day is coming. For the first time, Amazon is holding a second two-day deals event that will see huge sales on everything from tech, apparel, food, books and more. The event, which the retail behemoth is calling “Prime Early Access Sale,” will take place Oct. 11-12. Like its summer Prime Day event, the deals will be exclusively available to Prime Day members. If you want to take advantage of the limited-time sales, you’ll want to sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription, which currently costs $14.99/month. You can also sign up for a 30-day free trial here. Students...
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Prime Day Is Back — Here’s Everything You Need to Know Before It Returns Next Month

In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters — and now the e-commerce giant hopes to compete with both with another two-day shopping event this year. After returning to its traditional July dates earlier this year, Amazon is introducing Prime Early Access, a new two-day pre-holiday shopping event that will take place Oct. 11 and 12 exclusively for members. The company says the fall blowout will include “a Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular and giftable items” across every category.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe...
The US Sun

Amazon Black Friday 2022: What deals to expect this November

AMAZON'S Black Friday sale never disappoints. Every year the retail giant offers some of the best prices on everything from tech and homeware to beauty and fashion. If you're wondering what's going to be in the sale this year, when it starts, or what the best deals are going to be, keep scrolling. Here's everything we're expecting from Amazon this Black Friday.
CNN

Shop this Echo Dot bundle for under $10 ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale

Following up on July’s Prime Day event, Amazon is back again with the Prime Early Access Sale, live on Oct. 10 and 11. One of the promos on offer is a ridiculously well-priced bundle containing an Amazon Echo Dot as well as a month of Amazon Music Unlimited with auto-renewal. As Amazon breaks it down, that means you get the Echo Dot for 99 cents and Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99.
CBS Boston

Amazon to hold holiday shopping event in October

Amazon said Monday that next month it will hold a second Prime Day-like shopping event, making it the latest major retailer to offer holiday deals earlier this year to entice cautious consumers struggling with tighter budgets. During the Oct. 11-12 event, Amazon Prime members will get early access to discounted...
StyleCaster

Amazon Prime Day Fall 2022 Is Officially Coming—What We Know So Far

If you haven’t realized already, we’re shopping fanatics here at StyleCaster. If there’s a sale going on, chances are, we’re covering it. If there’s a trend you’re seeing everywhere, the odds are, we’ve reported on it. So, now that it’s been confirmed  that Amazon Prime Day Fall 2022 will be taking place on October 11-12, we’re all ears to hear about potential deals happening right before the holiday season. Remember: the OG Amazon Prime Day 2022 was this past July over the course of two days, and set the precedent for some major discounts. We saw incredible sales on everything form AirPods and Apple...
CNET

Prime Day in October: Amazon Prime Perks You'll Want to Use

Amazon's second Prime Day event of 2022 is coming up on Oct. 11. That means it's time to brush up on all the perks you get with your Amazon Prime subscription -- and we're not just talking about free two-day shipping. Amazon Prime members have access to tons of other perks and bonuses you might not know about.
In Style

Amazon Just Announced Its Prime Early Access Sale, and You Can Shop Fashion and Beauty Deals Now for Up to 76% Off

Now that it’s officially fall, it’s time to fill your wardrobe with cozy sweaters, trendy boots, and cold-weather accessories. And lucky for you, Amazon just made it a whole lot easier to get high-quality pieces at affordable prices. The retailer announced its first-ever Prime Early Access Sale that will take place on October 11 and 12, 2022 — and the deals are going to be just as good as (if not better than) Prime Day.
TVGuide.com

Everything to Know About Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale on October 11-12

Today, Amazon announced a new 48-hour shopping event, giving Prime members exclusive early access to deals to get a jump start on holiday shopping. If you missed any Prime Day deals in July, this is your chance to save on products across Amazon's wide variety of categories including electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, toys, and Amazon devices like the Fire TV Stick 4K, Echo Show 5, and Eero Mesh WiFi system.
retailleader.com

Amazon Announces 48-Hour Prime Sale for October

Amazon will hold a 48-hour sale for Prime members next month. The retail giant said its new Prime Early Access Sale would take place Oct. 11-13. Amazon increased the cost of a Prime membership earlier this year, and it held its annual Prime Day sale in July. Amazon will host...
