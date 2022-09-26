ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Vale Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Vale. Looking at options history for Vale VALE we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 80% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Devon Energy Whale Trades For September 28

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Devon Energy DVN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Looking At Atlassian Corp's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Atlassian Corp. Looking at options history for Atlassian Corp TEAM we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Alibaba Group Holding Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alibaba Group Holding. Looking at options history for Alibaba Group Holding BABA we detected 53 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadcom#Whales#Open Interest#Business Industry#Linus Business#Recent Whale Trades
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Enbridge has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan is trouncing the S&P 500 with a stock that's still ridiculously cheap. Verizon Communications stock isn't performing well, but its dividend and valuation are attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Costco Down After Earnings as Analysts Fret About Company Facing Higher Costs

(Friday Market Open) The end of the week isn’t bringing much relief for investors. Skyrocketing Treasury yields and a firm dollar continue to limit buying interest in stocks. The market continued its descent overnight, and declining shares far outnumbered gainers across the major market indices yesterday amid another interest rate and dollar surge.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

What's Going On With AMD And Nvidia Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 1.73% to $68.33 and 1.97% to $126.57, respectively, during Wednesday's trading session. Shares of several technology companies at large are trading higher as stocks rebound from recent weakness following last week's Fed decision to hike rates...
STOCKS
Benzinga

US Stocks Look Set To Squander Wednesday's Gains As Economic Worries Continue To Haunt Traders, Futures Trading Shows — Apple, Tesla In Focus

The major U.S. index futures were pointing to a markedly weaker start on Thursday, potentially reversing some of the previous session’s strong gains. U.S. stocks rallied out of the gate on Wednesday, with the upward momentum accelerating over the course of the session, as bargain hunting lifted the market from out of its two-year lows.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 Warren Buffett Stocks He Plans to Hold Forever

Warren Buffett's investment philosophy is simple, and it's created billions of dollars of net worth for his company's long-term shareholders. That investment philosophy led him to buy these two stocks, which would have yielded handsome returns if you noticed them years ago. However, the bear market may be giving you...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Peering Into Raytheon Technologies's Recent Short Interest

Raytheon Technologies's RTX short percent of float has risen 15.38% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.86 million shares sold short, which is 0.6% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Micron Technology Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Micron Technology MU. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ECONOMY
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower as Bond Yields Surge

Stock indices fell in Monday’s trading session, as investors try to find ground after last week’s panic due to the 0.75% hike in interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dipped 1.1%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) decreased by 0.5%. The real estate sector (XLRE) was the session’s laggard, as it fell by 2.64%. Conversely, the Consumer Staples sector (XLP) was the session’s leader, with a gain of 0.09%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
89K+
Followers
169K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy