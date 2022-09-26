Read full article on original website
Vale Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Vale. Looking at options history for Vale VALE we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 80% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.
Devon Energy Whale Trades For September 28
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Devon Energy DVN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Looking At Atlassian Corp's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Atlassian Corp. Looking at options history for Atlassian Corp TEAM we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.
Alibaba Group Holding Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alibaba Group Holding. Looking at options history for Alibaba Group Holding BABA we detected 53 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the...
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Enbridge has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan is trouncing the S&P 500 with a stock that's still ridiculously cheap. Verizon Communications stock isn't performing well, but its dividend and valuation are attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Costco Down After Earnings as Analysts Fret About Company Facing Higher Costs
(Friday Market Open) The end of the week isn’t bringing much relief for investors. Skyrocketing Treasury yields and a firm dollar continue to limit buying interest in stocks. The market continued its descent overnight, and declining shares far outnumbered gainers across the major market indices yesterday amid another interest rate and dollar surge.
Why Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Palantir Bounced Back Today
It's all about rates and the Bank of England today.
Cathie Wood Splurges $22M To Hike Stake In This Chipmaker Stock Worrying Jim Cramer
Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Monday hiked its stake in chip manufacturer Nvidia Corporation NVDA via the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG. The fund bought over 185,000 shares in the company at a valuation of over $22 million based on Monday’s closing price. Interestingly, well-known television personality...
What's Going On With AMD And Nvidia Shares
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 1.73% to $68.33 and 1.97% to $126.57, respectively, during Wednesday's trading session. Shares of several technology companies at large are trading higher as stocks rebound from recent weakness following last week's Fed decision to hike rates...
US Stocks Look Set To Squander Wednesday's Gains As Economic Worries Continue To Haunt Traders, Futures Trading Shows — Apple, Tesla In Focus
The major U.S. index futures were pointing to a markedly weaker start on Thursday, potentially reversing some of the previous session’s strong gains. U.S. stocks rallied out of the gate on Wednesday, with the upward momentum accelerating over the course of the session, as bargain hunting lifted the market from out of its two-year lows.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 Warren Buffett Stocks He Plans to Hold Forever
Warren Buffett's investment philosophy is simple, and it's created billions of dollars of net worth for his company's long-term shareholders. That investment philosophy led him to buy these two stocks, which would have yielded handsome returns if you noticed them years ago. However, the bear market may be giving you...
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Biogen 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Biogen BIIB has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.93%. Currently, Biogen has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion. Buying $100 In BIIB: If an investor had bought $100 of BIIB stock 20 years ago, it...
Why Twin Vee Powercats Is Trading Lower By Over 30%; Here Are 30 Stocks Moving Premarket
Windtree Therapeutics, Inc WINT rose 50.7% to $0.4827 in pre-market trading after the company said Istaroxime Phase 2 study in early cardiogenic shock was published in the European Journal of Heart Failure. Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc ALPS rose 41.7% to $7.68 in pre-market trading after jumping 10% on Wednesday.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Tesla, Amazon And Why Jim Cramer Turned Bearish On This Chipmaker
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The Federal Reserve shook the markets this week, raising its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday to a new range of between 3% and 3.25%, its third 0.75% rate hike in four months.
Peering Into Raytheon Technologies's Recent Short Interest
Raytheon Technologies's RTX short percent of float has risen 15.38% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.86 million shares sold short, which is 0.6% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Bitcoin Tops This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the oldest cryptocurrency in the world, traded higher, climbing above the $19,000 level this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also showed signs of recovery, gaining past the $1,300 level on Thursday. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded higher this morning.
Micron Technology Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Micron Technology MU. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower as Bond Yields Surge
Stock indices fell in Monday’s trading session, as investors try to find ground after last week’s panic due to the 0.75% hike in interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dipped 1.1%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) decreased by 0.5%. The real estate sector (XLRE) was the session’s laggard, as it fell by 2.64%. Conversely, the Consumer Staples sector (XLP) was the session’s leader, with a gain of 0.09%.
India Weighs Plum Incentives To Lure Apple, Dell, HP As China's COVID-19 Lockdowns Weigh
India wants to boost the production of tablets and laptops to cut imports and make the country an export hub in the longer term. The federal technology ministry explored payments that could exceed half a billion dollars per company, Bloomberg reports. India plans to boost the financial incentives for tablet...
