5 things to know about Ann Arbor’s climate-action tax proposal
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor voters have a big question to decide in the Nov. 8 election — whether to approve a 20-year tax to help the city deal with climate change. The climate-action millage is the only tax proposal on the November ballot in Ann Arbor.
Ann Arbor-area state rep faces GOP challenger in Nov. 8 election
ANN ARBOR, MI — Seeking another two years in the Michigan House, state Rep. Felicia Brabec, D-Pittsfield Township, faces Saline Republican Robert Borer in the Nov. 8 election. The two are competing in the new 33rd District, which includes much of the southern half of Ann Arbor and stretches...
Mural project highlights under-represented student voices on University of Michigan campus
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Walk across the University of Michigan Diag or Ingalls Mall on Wednesday and you’ll find the thoughts of under-represented students written large across historic buildings. Three new public murals and a pair of cutouts installed on the campus Sept. 28 depict UM students of color...
2 vying for new Michigan House seat from Ann Arbor to Plymouth
ANN ARBOR, MI — Two candidates are competing in the Nov. 8 election for a new Michigan House seat stretching from downtown Ann Arbor to South Lyon, Northville and Plymouth. Washtenaw County Commissioner Jason Morgan, D-Ann Arbor, faces Wayne County Republican Richard Sharland of Plymouth Township in the 23rd District race.
Here’s why AAPS is the only Michigan district denied a count day waiver for Yom Kippur
ANN ARBOR, MI - As a lawyer and University of Michigan law professor, Beth Wilensky said she appreciates that state law leaves school districts little room for flexibility in participating in the annual fall count day. Conducted on the first Wednesday in October, count day represents the first of a...
Advocates hope Michigan recycling overhaul sees daylight in lame duck
LANSING, MI — Advocates have set their sights on the forthcoming lame duck legislative session later this year as the last chance to get traction on a bipartisan bill package that would modernize Michigan’s solid waste management laws to boost recycling and composting. The 8-bill solid waste legislation...
Chelsea on track to welcome its first new police chief in 15 years
CHELSEA, MI - Chelsea leaders have found a new top law enforcement official to take the helm in their police department. Kevin Kazyak, currently deputy chief in Oakland County’s Waterford Township, has accepted the job, Chelsea City Manger Roy Atkinson confirmed in an email on Tuesday, Sept. 27. City...
$3.5M grant will help complete Washtenaw County Border-to-Border Trail, Iron Belle Trail
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Efforts to complete the Washtenaw County Border-to-Border Trail, a collection of non-motorized pathways spanning the county, and to expand connecting trail systems received a major boost this summer. It comes in the form of the largest-ever grant awarded to the Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative, a nonprofit...
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Site plan approved for Ann Arbor-area pickleball facility
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Pickleball, bocce ball and sand volleyball are just some of the activities that a pickleball facility is planning to bring to Scio Township. Wolverine Pickleball received site plan approval on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to construct its 37,250-square-foot indoor recreation facility that plans to bring not only pickleball, but other sports and activities to Metty Drive.
Dense apartment project on Ann Arbor’s edge advances as developers pitch connectivity
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Developers pitching a dense, 212-unit apartment project for the southwest corner of Liberty and Wagner roads recognize they’re on the edge of urban Ann Arbor. In response, they’re offering a bus stop, pathway connections and crosswalks at the intersection that can be daunting to pedestrians...
Two affordable Michigan cities make national ‘hottest housing market’ list
The cheapest markets in the nation are heating up, according to Realtor.com’s Hottest Housing Markets. Two Michigan cities landed in the top 20 for housing markets gaining interest among buyers. Monroe came in at No. 7 and Saginaw snuck in at No. 19.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Presented with B2B Crossing Options Over Mill Creek
At the Sept. 26, 2022, City Council meeting, organizers of the Border-to-Border Trail (B2B) presented their ideas for connecting the City of Dexter to the western leg of the trail via Mill Creek Park, specifically, how to cross Mill Creek. In attendance were Washtenaw County Parks Planner Pete Sanderson and...
Neighborhood feel has helped Ann Arbor child care center thrive for 40 years
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Gretchen Preston watched just six children in her Ann Arbor home when she started taking care of kids. In 1982, just five years after she began watching children professionally, Preston opened the first location of Gretchen’s House across the street, taking care of 16 preschoolers. Now, she is celebrating 40 years of child care across 12 locations.
Conservator allegedly stole $100K from vulnerable adult’s retirement, inheritance
MACOMB COUNTY, MI – A court-appointed conservator is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from a vulnerable adult, authorities announced. In 2016, Lisa Ludy, 52, of Macomb, petitioned to have her company, Community Guardian Care, Inc., appointed as guardian and conservator for the victim. Ludy is accused of using that position to steal from the victim, according to the Michigan Department of Attorney General.
Hydrogen could be critical fuel for trucks, ferries and freighters in Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MICH. – Hydrogen produced from clean energy might become the best future fuel for various types of trucks, long-range ferries, and even freighters on the Great Lakes. Researchers at the University of Michigan studied hydrogen’s potential role in the clean-energy transition away from fossil fuels, exploring ways...
Ypsilanti-area nonprofit celebrates 40th anniversary with community mural
YPSILANTI TWP., MI - A recently-completed mural by an Ypsilanti Township nonprofit is brightening up Ecorse Road with a message of building community to alleviate poverty and suffering. The mural is the finished product of volunteers and staff members at Friends In Deed who collaborated with TreeTown Murals to create...
Former UM doctor who overdosed at hospital charged with medical fraud in Ohio
CLEVELAND, OHIO – A former University of Michigan doctor who overdosed on drugs stolen from patients almost a decade ago in Ann Arbor is now facing federal charges in Ohio for medical fraud, according to a report by cleveland.com. Timothy Sutton was indicted, Sept. 15, in U.S. District Court...
Michigan Daily
From The Daily: State Street construction reveals deeper transportation dilemma
If you’ve been on Central Campus since the start of the semester, you know it’s impossible to miss the construction on State Street. The project, which began in early June, has closed off the section of the street between William Street and North University Avenue. The project is designed to remove the curb in this space, making it more accessible to pedestrians and, in the warmer months, outdoor dining. While the project was initially slated to be completed by Labor Day, a number of factors have caused that date to be pushed back into October at the earliest. Beyond its immediate impacts on foot traffic and commerce, this project has revealed a number of issues with Ann Arbor’s public transportation system and furthered the debate about Ann Arbor’s walkability (or lack thereof).
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
