Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Site plan approved for Ann Arbor-area pickleball facility

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Pickleball, bocce ball and sand volleyball are just some of the activities that a pickleball facility is planning to bring to Scio Township. Wolverine Pickleball received site plan approval on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to construct its 37,250-square-foot indoor recreation facility that plans to bring not only pickleball, but other sports and activities to Metty Drive.
ANN ARBOR, MI
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Housing
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Presented with B2B Crossing Options Over Mill Creek

At the Sept. 26, 2022, City Council meeting, organizers of the Border-to-Border Trail (B2B) presented their ideas for connecting the City of Dexter to the western leg of the trail via Mill Creek Park, specifically, how to cross Mill Creek. In attendance were Washtenaw County Parks Planner Pete Sanderson and...
DEXTER, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Neighborhood feel has helped Ann Arbor child care center thrive for 40 years

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Gretchen Preston watched just six children in her Ann Arbor home when she started taking care of kids. In 1982, just five years after she began watching children professionally, Preston opened the first location of Gretchen’s House across the street, taking care of 16 preschoolers. Now, she is celebrating 40 years of child care across 12 locations.
The Flint Journal

Conservator allegedly stole $100K from vulnerable adult’s retirement, inheritance

MACOMB COUNTY, MI – A court-appointed conservator is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from a vulnerable adult, authorities announced. In 2016, Lisa Ludy, 52, of Macomb, petitioned to have her company, Community Guardian Care, Inc., appointed as guardian and conservator for the victim. Ludy is accused of using that position to steal from the victim, according to the Michigan Department of Attorney General.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Michigan Daily

From The Daily: State Street construction reveals deeper transportation dilemma

If you’ve been on Central Campus since the start of the semester, you know it’s impossible to miss the construction on State Street. The project, which began in early June, has closed off the section of the street between William Street and North University Avenue. The project is designed to remove the curb in this space, making it more accessible to pedestrians and, in the warmer months, outdoor dining. While the project was initially slated to be completed by Labor Day, a number of factors have caused that date to be pushed back into October at the earliest. Beyond its immediate impacts on foot traffic and commerce, this project has revealed a number of issues with Ann Arbor’s public transportation system and furthered the debate about Ann Arbor’s walkability (or lack thereof).
ANN ARBOR, MI
1051thebounce.com

Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WESTLAND, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

