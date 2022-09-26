ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

GDOT working to clear roadways of construction in case of evacuations

By Edward Moody
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WimdQ_0iB4EKAP00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Part of Georgia’s prep work for potential impact involves making sure major roadways, used for evacuations, are clear. That includes the I-95 and I-16 interchange, where major construction is underway.

“Right now we just want the public to know, we are paying attention,” Jill Nagel, Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) spokesperson said.

When it comes to hurricane Ian, GDOT is in a holding pattern, waiting to see where the potentially powerful storm takes its aim.

“When you’re looking at evacuations, we need to have the roadways clear,” Nagel said.

As of now, there are no calls for evacuation but during hurricane season in the Coastal Empire, you always have to be prepared.

Nagel said they already have plans for construction crews along I-95 and I-16.

“In the plan, any time we have a weather threat to an area all construction is halted,” Nagel said. “There will absolutely be no lane closures in a construction work zone during a hurricane threat.”

If Ian dumps a lot of rain, roads will of course be slippery made potentially worse by mudslides from unlandscaped areas of the construction site.

In any scenario, GDOT warns: pay close attention behind the wheel, and not your mobile devices.

“If we do have a threat, a hurricane threat, we ask that you slow down, be courteous to other drivers,” Nagel said.

For more on safety tips and to view GDOT’s hurricane plan, click or tap here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Airport officials gear up for the threat of severe weather

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As the potential threat of severe weather approaches, Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport officials say they are open for business despite severe weather on its way. If you’re looking to leave the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry, you need to book those flights as soon as possible as seats are almost gone. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

New road project to ease congestion in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Traveling along highways 21 and 30 in Port Wentworth is about to get much easier. Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation were on hand at a forum sponsored by the Port Wentworth Chamber of Commerce to discuss ongoing improvements at that intersection. The $2.2...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Savannah, GA
Traffic
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
WSAV News 3

CEMA on plans put in place for Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Hurricane Ian is likely to intensify as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday, the Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) is ready to keep the public informed with updates. Interview with Chelsea Sawyer, Emergency Management Coordinator of CEMA On staffing to prepare for Hurricane Ian: “CEMA has staff that’s […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

State of local emergency declared in Savannah as Hurricane Ian approaches

SAVANNAH — Based on expected impacts from Hurricane Ian, Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson, II has declared a state of local emergency in Savannah effective Sept. 28 at 8 a.m. A state of local emergency provides the city manager the authority to execute emergency management plans and procure necessary resources to prepare for and respond to any impacts brought on by Hurricane Ian.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Talmadge, Sidney Lanier bridges to close Thursday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Talmadge and Sidney Lanier bridges will close tomorrow at 9 a.m. due to possible gale-force winds caused by Hurricane Ian, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT). Houlihan Bridge will also close for maritime traffic, effective immediately, however, will remain open for vehicular traffic, GDOT said. The Coastal Empire […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Gdot#Construction Work#Mobile Device#Construction Maintenance
WSAV News 3

Sandbags available for Port Wentworth residents

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents in Port Wentworth can pick up sandbags Wednesday afternoon, the city says. The City of Port Wentworth said sandbags are available at 4 p.m. at the following places: City Hall: 7224 GA Hwy 21 Fire Station 2: 6781 GA Hwy 21 Soccer Fields/Festival Site: 317 Cantyre St. Bags will […]
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County, City of Savannah prepare for Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Officials from Chatham County and the City of Savannah are working together as the area prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian. Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) Director Dennis Jones said, as of now, all emergency services are responding to the usual calls in Chatham County. CEMA is now in phase […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WSAV News 3

Savannah residents on how they are preparing for Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hurricane Ian is pounding western parts of Cuba with strong category 3 winds with further intensification likely as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday. Although uncertainty remains on the impacts that will be felt in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry some Savannah residents are preparing now. Joshua Pate said, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

State of emergency declaration for Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County leaders have declared a state of emergency in anticipation of potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. In the event of hurricane damage, the emergency declaration allows the Bryan County Board of Commissioners to have the tools for response and recovery. This also allows the County to request resources such as equipment and money for response and recovery, if necessary.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

IAN TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT for Bulloch County

Tropical Storm Watch has been issued on September 28 by NWS Charleston. A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours. Wind Speed projections by storm designation:. D: Tropical Depression – wind speed less than 39 MPH. S: Tropical...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

City leaders ask homeless to seek shelter as Hurricane Ian approaches

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Savannah prepares for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian, city leaders are reminding people who are homeless to seek shelter. “The most important thing is the safety of their life,” said Jennifer Darsey, Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless. Hurricane Matthew had devastating impacts on homeless people in Savannah, forcing […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy