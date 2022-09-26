Milwaukee mayor proclaims Sept. 26 as 'Landmark Lanes Day'
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson proclaimed Sept. 26 as "Landmark Lanes Day" in celebration of the business' 95th anniversary.
Landmark Lanes, a staple of Milwaukee's East Side, first opened in 1927 as Bensinger's Recreation in the historic Oriental Theater complex. According to the mayor's proclamation, the 24,000-square-foot retro arcade has three bars, darts, foosball tables, a live music stage, regular karaoke nights, and of course, bowling.
The mayor's proclamation also calls Landmark Lanes one of the oldest and longest-running bowling lanes in the country. It was designated a National Historic Landmark in February.
Landmark Lanes, also known as The Underground City, will be offering a variety of nightly events in celebration of its anniversary beginning Monday and running through Friday.
According to a news release, events include a massive game night by Midwest Gaming Classic, a screening and Big Lebowski -themed party with Milwaukee Film, a special comedy night by Milwaukee Comedy, and special firkin tappings by Lakefront Brewery.
Below is a schedule of the week-long celebration:
- Monday: Midwest Gaming Classic, Game Night
- Tuesday: Milwaukee Comedy presents "Voyager'"
- Wednesday: Lakefront Brewery presents "Lakefront Tap Takeover" including Stein Hoist competition and special firkin tappings.
- Thursday: Milwaukee Film presents: Lebowski Night - movie and themed after-party
- Friday: Customer Appreciation Night including samples of products, swag, and complimentary pizza from Ian's Pizza
For more information on the big 95th-anniversary party, visit Landmark Lanes' website .
