ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee mayor proclaims Sept. 26 as 'Landmark Lanes Day'

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S6kfz_0iB4EEs300

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson proclaimed Sept. 26 as "Landmark Lanes Day" in celebration of the business' 95th anniversary.

Landmark Lanes, a staple of Milwaukee's East Side, first opened in 1927 as Bensinger's Recreation in the historic Oriental Theater complex. According to the mayor's proclamation, the 24,000-square-foot retro arcade has three bars, darts, foosball tables, a live music stage, regular karaoke nights, and of course, bowling.

James Groh
New bowling alley signage at Landmark Lanes.

The mayor's proclamation also calls Landmark Lanes one of the oldest and longest-running bowling lanes in the country. It was designated a National Historic Landmark in February.

RELATED CONTENT: Celebrating the legendary Landmark Lanes' 95th anniversary

Landmark Lanes, also known as The Underground City, will be offering a variety of nightly events in celebration of its anniversary beginning Monday and running through Friday.

According to a news release, events include a massive game night by Midwest Gaming Classic, a screening and Big Lebowski -themed party with Milwaukee Film, a special comedy night by Milwaukee Comedy, and special firkin tappings by Lakefront Brewery.

Below is a schedule of the week-long celebration:

  • Monday: Midwest Gaming Classic, Game Night
  • Tuesday: Milwaukee Comedy presents "Voyager'"
  • Wednesday: Lakefront Brewery presents "Lakefront Tap Takeover" including Stein Hoist competition and special firkin tappings.
  • Thursday: Milwaukee Film presents: Lebowski Night - movie and themed after-party
  • Friday: Customer Appreciation Night including samples of products, swag, and complimentary pizza from Ian's Pizza

For more information on the big 95th-anniversary party, visit Landmark Lanes' website .

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

14 Milwaukee city secrets everyone should see and know about

It’s the details that create the pattern. A large city, no less than an intricate mosaic, is the sum total of uncounted individual pieces that stand out boldly in some places, show significant wear in others, and are sometimes so hard to see that they practically vanish into the broader landscape.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Massive Milwaukee concrete pour; foundation for transit hub

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is in the process of adding a massive building to city's skyline – this construction could affect your daily commute. The new construction will reveal a new skyscraper – a building that will be known as The Couture. The center will feature plazas, parks, stores, and a restaurant in addition to serving as a transportation center.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Bowling Alley#Politics Local#Bensinger S Recreation#Oriental Theater#Landmark Lanes#Milwaukee Film#Lakefront Brewery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee crash, 76th and Mill, 3 hurt

MILWAUKEE - Three people were hurt in a violent wreck that nearly flattened a car near 76th and Mill Monday, Sept. 26. Milwaukee police say the wreck happened around 2:40 p.m. Monday. A semi was making a left turn when it was struck by a vehicle. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to strike a fire hydrant.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Music, food and more at Mukwonago Fall Fest

The Mukwonago Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center held its annual Fall Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, in downtown Mukwonago. The event featured a chili cook-off, animal rides, pumpkin painting, music from local artists, vendors and more. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels attended the...
MUKWONAGO, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeast Wisconsin police chases; 3 separate communities, hours apart

MILWAUKEE - A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26. Shortly after high winds swept through southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Glendale police spotted a stolen...
GLENDALE, WI
WISN

Body found in Lake Monona identified as Milwaukee man

MADISON, Wis. — A body found Sept. 20 in Lake Monona in Madison is that of a Milwaukee man. The medical examiner identified him Monday as 49-year-old Brian Noll. Noll was pronounced dead at the scene. A forensic autopsy was done at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on...
MADISON, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy