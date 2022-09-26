Six months later, Alec Baldwin may face criminal charges over fatal ‘Rust’ shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Read full article on original website
Related
Alec Baldwin Could Face Criminal Charges For Death Of Halyna Hutchins
In October 2021, director of photography Halyna Hutchins died on the set of western film Rust after she was fatally shot with a prop firearm. Actor Alec Baldwin is believed to have discharged the firearm during a take. The film’s director Joel Souza was also wounded. Baldwin was reportedly...
Alec Baldwin May Face Criminal Charges In ‘Rust’ Shooting, New Document Suggests
On October 21, 2021, a gun went off on the set of the now-canceled film Rust, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. The weapon was a prop revolver held at the time by Alec Baldwin, who may soon be facing criminal charges related to the fatal incident.
Walmart self-checkout thief facing 10 years in jail challenged charge with defense even the wrongly accused should know
A WALMART thief facing 10 years in jail for stealing $80 worth of goods at self-check has successfully appealed as judges branded the charge “unfair”. Chasity Shirley, 34, faced the lengthy sentence after swapping the barcodes of two items when she was at a Kentucky store in 2018.
Rudy Giuliani Backslapping Case to Be Dismissed, Report Says
The case against a man accused of slapping Rudy Giuliani’s back in a supermarket is set to be dismissed, according to a report. ShopRite worker Daniel Gill had been charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury, harassment, and menacing over the incident on Staten Island in June. But a source with knowledge of the case told CNN that proceedings have been adjourned “in contemplation of dismissal” and the case is expected to be dismissed completely in six months. Despite the severity of the charges against Gill, his attorney says he “merely patted” the former New York City Mayor “without malice to simply get his attention.” “As we have maintained since earlier this year, Daniel Gill, who had no prior contact with the criminal legal system, did not commit any criminal act, and this outcome, which will ultimately dismiss the case in its entirety, reflects that reality,” Gill’s lawyer Susan Platis said Wednesday. “Mr. Gill looks forward to putting this incident, one which completely upended his life, behind him.”Read it at CNN
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
62K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0