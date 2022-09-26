Six months later, Alec Baldwin may face criminal charges over fatal ‘Rust’ shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

The case against a man accused of slapping Rudy Giuliani’s back in a supermarket is set to be dismissed, according to a report. ShopRite worker Daniel Gill had been charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury, harassment, and menacing over the incident on Staten Island in June. But a source with knowledge of the case told CNN that proceedings have been adjourned “in contemplation of dismissal” and the case is expected to be dismissed completely in six months. Despite the severity of the charges against Gill, his attorney says he “merely patted” the former New York City Mayor “without malice to simply get his attention.” “As we have maintained since earlier this year, Daniel Gill, who had no prior contact with the criminal legal system, did not commit any criminal act, and this outcome, which will ultimately dismiss the case in its entirety, reflects that reality,” Gill’s lawyer Susan Platis said Wednesday. “Mr. Gill looks forward to putting this incident, one which completely upended his life, behind him.”Read it at CNN

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO