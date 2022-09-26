ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Six months later, Alec Baldwin may face criminal charges over fatal ‘Rust’ shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

By Dr. Gracelyn Santos
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Rudy Giuliani Backslapping Case to Be Dismissed, Report Says

The case against a man accused of slapping Rudy Giuliani’s back in a supermarket is set to be dismissed, according to a report. ShopRite worker Daniel Gill had been charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury, harassment, and menacing over the incident on Staten Island in June. But a source with knowledge of the case told CNN that proceedings have been adjourned “in contemplation of dismissal” and the case is expected to be dismissed completely in six months. Despite the severity of the charges against Gill, his attorney says he “merely patted” the former New York City Mayor “without malice to simply get his attention.” “As we have maintained since earlier this year, Daniel Gill, who had no prior contact with the criminal legal system, did not commit any criminal act, and this outcome, which will ultimately dismiss the case in its entirety, reflects that reality,” Gill’s lawyer Susan Platis said Wednesday. “Mr. Gill looks forward to putting this incident, one which completely upended his life, behind him.”Read it at CNN
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
62K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy