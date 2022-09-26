ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Peer counseling program offers new approach to mental health care

By Joe LaFurgey
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33q8a1_0iB4E0b800

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 101-year-old house on Grand Rapid’s northeast side is the setting for a very modern approach to mental health treatment.

The house, located in the 700 block of Leonard Street Northeast near Alpine Avenue, is the home of Still Waters Peer Respite. The program offers a new option to those seeking help for mental health and substance abuse.

It has all the amenities of home.

“People can come and feel like it’s a bed and breakfast. That’s essentially the feel we’re going for here,” said Megan Auffrey Zambiasi, Hope Network’s senior executive vice president for operations and strategy.

Still Waters Respite provides peer support instead of clinical support to help those who are struggling. The approach is new to West Michigan.

Auffrey Zambiasi said those who need help may feel “like they need other people around them to kinds of keep them on a schedule and to have some support.”

Network 180 and Hope Network have combined their expertise, along with a series of grants to provide the service.

The program is voluntary. Those seeking help can stay up to seven nights in one of the home’s four bedrooms.

The peer staff have already been through what those seeking help are going through now.

“Sometimes people just find it more comfortable to talk to somebody else who’s been through it. Many of us get support like that in other areas of our lives,” Auffrey Zambiasi said.

They can also help determine if the person needs held beyond peer counselling.

Still Waters is only the second respite center in Michigan. There are 42 located across the US.

According to Hope Network and Network 180, people who seek out peer respite are 70% less likely to require inpatient treatment.

“It’s a really good way to catch people early on to keep things from escalating,” Network 180 Project Manager Izzy Rhodes said.

The center helps free up scarce resources for more serious cases in an already overburdened mental health treatment systems.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Spectrum Health is offering personalized care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – To help minimize patient health care costs, Spectrum Health is offering more ways for individuals to better align their care to personal health goals and lifestyle needs while also removing barriers that get in the way of accessing quality and affordable care. Some of the ways they’re achieving this is by offering transportation assistance, longer appointments, financial aid, free interpreting services in over 20 languages, and gender-affirming care.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

New infusion therapy clinic in Portage specializes in treating chronic diseases

PORTAGE, MI — A new 3,000 square-foot, outpatient IV clinic recently opened in Portage. The facility, located at 1399 W. Centre Ave., is the 10th Infusion Associates clinic in the state, according to a news release from the Grand Rapids-based company. Like the other centers, the Portage facility, which opened this past week, offers medically-prescribed infusion and injection therapies.
PORTAGE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Health
City
Grand Rapids, MI
MLive.com

Spectrum Health breaks ground on Orthopedic Health & Performance Center

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan hosted a groundbreaking Tuesday for a new Orthopedic Health & Performance Center, a four-story building that will house five operating rooms, clinics, and training areas where athletes can learn about injury prevention. The building, expected to be completed in mid-2024,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
beckersspine.com

Spectrum Health building $15M joint venture orthopedic ASC in Michigan

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan is breaking ground on a $15.1 million joint venture orthopedic ASC in Grand Rapids, MiBiz reported Sept. 27. The 117,000-square-foot Orthopedic Health and Performance Center will include five operating rooms, physical and occupational therapy, performance training areas, orthopedic urgent care, a basketball court and a motion analysis lab, the report said. It is a joint venture with Phoenix-based Atlas Healthcare Partners.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Care#Health System#Counselling#New Approach#Bed And Breakfast#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Grand Rapid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
wgvunews.org

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

We follow up a prior conversation about Fetal Alcohol Disease, a local diagnostic clinic to be discussed and more with Spectrum Health’s Bethany Grysko, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Sanford, Pine Rest named Blue Distinction Centers

Blue Cross Blue Shield named its 2022 Substance Use Treatment and Recovery Blue Distinction Center winners, which include several West Michigan facilities. Sanford Behavioral Health’s Sanford House at Cherry Street, Sanford House at John Street and Sanford Behavioral Health Outpatient Center recently were recognized by the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association as Blue Distinction Centers.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Bay Logistics to break ground on Coopersville facility

A new 200,000-square-foot warehouse is coming to Coopersville. Bay Logistics plans to host a groundbreaking at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, for its new Cold Distribution Center, 275 N. 68th St. in Coopersville. The project is slated to be operational July 1, 2023. Pioneer Construction is leading the project. Cost...
COOPERSVILLE, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy