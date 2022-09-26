Read full article on original website
April Jane Raymond
April Jane Raymond, 62, of Summerfield, FL, was called home be with the Lord on September 22, 2022, after a brief but fiercely fought battle with cancer. April Jane Walker was born on April 9, 1960, in Hubbard, Ohio. She loved the small town and had many fond memories of the brief time that she lived there. She enjoyed her childhood filled with many happy memories like playing in Harding Park, weekends in the summer were spent swimming in Lake Erie, family picnics and reunions at her grandparents’ home.
Robert and Helen Newberg
Robert (Bob) Arthur Newberg passed away July 28, 2022. His beloved wife Helen Ruth Newberg passed away August 27, 2022. They were married for 68 years. Both were born and raised in Chicago. They moved to Colorado in 1965 with their five children, settling in Arvada. In 2003, leaving the snow behind, they retired to The Villages, Florida. In December 2021 they moved to Houston, Texas where they both passed into eternal life.
Nikki Gregory Erdman
Ms. Nikki Gregory Erdman, 78, of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 13, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. She retired at the senior executive level with the National Security Agency at Fort Meade, Maryland. She and her husband, Ervin (“Erd”) Erdman, moved to the The Villages in 2010 from Laurel, MD.
Theressa R. Johnson
Theressa R. Johnson passed away Sept. 17, 2022. She was born on March 23, 1930 in Summerfield, Fl. She attended schools in Marion County. She received her Degree in Math Education at North Carolina Central. Later she earned her Masters Degree from Colorado University. She returned to Brooksville, Florida and began her teaching Career in the Hernando County School System.
Michigan woman apprehended in stolen car at rest area on I-75 in Sumter County
A Michigan woman was apprehended in a stolen car at a rest area on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. The Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of a stolen car at the rest area at Mile Marker 307. The registered owner had a GPS tracker attached to the 2023 Genesis G70 and informed law enforcement of the location of the vehicle, which had a Florida license plate.
Duke Energy gathers 10,000 linemen in preparation for Ian’s arrival
Duke Energy has moved 10,000 linemen and support personnel into its 35-county service area which includes part of The Villages, Lake, Sumter and Marion counties. More than 2,000 trucks with more than 6,000 workers rolled into the 80-acre staging site in The Villages. The site, located on State Road 471 was filled to capacity by 11 a.m. Wednesday. Once the crews had situated their trucks and checked their equipment they were transported by buses to area hotels.
The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake transformed into hurricane shelter
Nurses from as far away as Texas, a round-the-clock principal, pets and law enforcement have transformed The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake into a hurricane shelter. Students were dismissed early on Tuesday, but the transformation at the school began at 6 a.m. that day. Principal Gregg Dudley met with animal...
Green Key Village called out for erosion problems prior to arrival of hurricane
Green Key Village was called out for erosion problems prior to the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Ian. Green Key Village is a private gated community located on Lake Ella Road in Lady Lake. The developer of the community is Greg Thomas, a second generation Floridian. He bought the property and launched the construction of the “net zero” community about a decade ago.
Hurricane fears fueling tank-topping and last-minute pruning of palms at town square
Villagers are furiously stocking up and filling up ahead of the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Ian while The Villages started last-minute pruning of palm trees at town square. The hurricane is expected to arrive on Wednesday and Villagers who may not have been taking Ian seriously are obviously doing so...
Suspected shoplifter defecates on herself while fleeing Walmart at Buffalo Ridge
A suspected shoplifter defecated on herself while fleeing with stolen merchandise from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Crystal Diane Kiser, 40, of Weirsdale, began to run from the store at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after another shopper pointed her out to a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy investigating a theft report at the store.
Publix stores in The Villages closing earlier than planned due to hurricane threat
All Publix grocery stores in The Villages are closing at noon Wednesday, Sept. 28 due to the hurricane threat. The stores were originally scheduled to close at 6 p.m., but the closings have been pushed up to noon. Stores located in the Sumter and Lake counties sections of The Villages...
Squatters arrested after found living in unoccupied home in Oxford
Two squatters were arrested after they were found living in an unoccupied home in Oxford. A representative for the owner of the property went to the house on Sunday and found a black SUV parked there, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The representative announced herself and individuals who had been staying at the home, got into the SUV and fled. She went into the home, which was otherwise unfurnished, and found that a $500 table was missing. She also found mattresses on the floor in different rooms, hygiene products in bathrooms and dirty clothes. In addition, there was a television in one of the rooms. The representative told deputies the items did not belong in the home.
Hurricane Ian to cause disruption in trash pickup schedules in The Villages
Hurricane Ian will cause disruption in trash pickup schedules in The Villages. The District Office has released the following information:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday’s sanitation collection is being rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 1. Friday collections will be as scheduled, weather permitting.
Lighthouse Point Bar And Grille At Lake Sumter Landing From Above
Check out this view of the Lighthouse Point Bar and Grille at Lake Sumter Landing from above. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
The day I met Danny at the Diner
I don’t think I will ever forget any of the characters on the payroll at the Diner when I worked there. However, Danny will always be my most memorable. Mine and Danny’s paths did not cross at first. I worked breakfast. My shifts were from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm. Danny, however, was one of only night shift servers. She would come in between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm and close the restaurant, which was only open for dinner two days a week. Most of the business was breakfast – except on weekends when they stayed open until 10 pm and offered All You Can Eat Fish Fry.
Summerfield woman arrested after smashing television with baseball bat
A Summerfield woman was arrested after smashing a television with a baseball bat. Marion County sheriff’s deputies were summoned Tuesday to a home in Summerfield after 48-year-old Sillena Marie Pond began swinging the baseball bat in the living room. Pond’s mother reported she was in fear of her daughter, who had been arrested in August after an alleged attack on her mother. That criminal case was dropped at the mother’s insistence, according to records on file in Marion County Court.
Marianna Villas woman in ‘rage’ allegedly leaves man with bruises
A Marianna Villas woman who was said to be in a “rage” allegedly left bruises on a man during an altercation. Allyson Kelly Carney, 55, was arrested Monday on a charge of battery after the man reported the attack to Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. The man said...
Sarasota woman refuses to provide breath sample during DUI arrest in Wildwood
A Sarasota woman refused to provide a breath sample during a drunk driving arrest in Wildwood. Ashley Nicole Axelson, 27, was at the wheel of a white Jeep utility vehicle shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 301 when she failed to maintain her lane, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a traffic stop, Axelson appeared to be confused and had trouble “finishing sentences,” the report said.
Woman dies after collision when leaving Circle K in Sumter County
A woman died after a collision Tuesday morning when she was leaving a Circle K/Shell gas station in Sumter County. The 38-year-old Bushnell woman was at the wheel of a car at 8:10 a.m. when she was exiting the gas station parking lot on the northeast corner of the intersection of County Road 476 and County Road 647 at Nobleton, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Man arrested after found hiding in bedroom at Lakeside Landings
A man was arrested after he was found hiding in a bedroom at a home from which he has been barred at Lakeside Landings. Gregory Douglas Whitten, 35, was arrested Saturday by Wildwood police after he defied a court order by returning to his girlfriend’s home at the development in Oxford. He had been arrested in July in connection with a violent incident in which he allegedly threatened to shoot his girlfriend’s dog, Gizmo.
