Morris County, NJ

boozyburbs.com

Former Del Posto Chef to Launch “Elegant” Restaurant in Bergen

As previously reported, a new restaurant featuring some New York City pedigree is headed to Northern Valley later this year. Verana, a “high end Italian restaurant”, will be opening in downtown Norwood at 530 Livingston Street. This location has previously been the home to La Mensa, Ragazzi, Tutti Giorni and Matthew’s Grill.
NORWOOD, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Opening Alert: The Lomo Truck, Garfield, NJ

The Lomo Truck, the popular Peruvian restaurant, has expanded with a new location in Garfield. This is their fourth location, with spots already in Jersey City, Passaic and Woodland Park. The menu (View Site) of Peruvian cuisine includes appetizers, entrees, and desserts served for lunch and dinner. All dishes are...
GARFIELD, NJ
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New Jersey

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Garden State has to offer along the gorgeous Black River & Western Railroad.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Sept. 26, 2022

Northstar Pet Rescue will join with Holy Spirit Verona to host the Sixth Annual Celebration of Pets in the Verona Town Hall Square on Oct. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. The afternoon will feature pet-orientated activities, vendors, crafts, pet blessings, activities for kids, DJ music, food vendors, and more. There will also be a pet parade at 2:30 p.m. with prizes in several categories.
VERONA, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Donut Chain is Coming to Essex Street in Lodi

Mochinut, the mochi donut chain, is coming to Lodi. The menu offers mochi donuts (View Menu) in a variety of flavors (like blueberry, pistachio, matcha, ube, and more) shaped in a pon de ring (connected balls) that will rotate on a regular basis. They also sells their Korean rice hot...
LODI, NJ
Daily Voice

Mahwah Tree Worker Severely Injured In 40-Foot Fall

A tree worker in Mahwah was airlifted with severe injuries after falling 40 or so feet, authorities said. AirMed One was summoned to Glasgow Terrace -- between Route 202 and West Ramapo Avenue -- around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. The chopper was called out of concern over area traffic...
MAHWAH, NJ
parsippanyfocus.com

Mail-In Ballot Drop Boxes Are Now Open; 30 Boxes in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY — These are the current locations of the Ballot Drop boxes located in Morris County. Additional locations may be added before the next election. You can deposit your ballot approximately 45 days prior to each election. All Ballot Drop boxes will be closed at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
njbmagazine.com

Former Ballantine Brewery in Newark at Full Occupancy

NAI James E. Hanson announces a lease expansion for 21,001 square feet of industrial space at Ballantine Industrial Center located at 397-447 Ferry Street in Newark. The firm represented both the landlord, Turnbridge Equities, and the tenant, Eli Fashion, in the transaction. Eli Fashion, Inc. is a fabric, garment, shoe,...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Jumper Takes Fatal Leap From Morris Goodkind Bridge

A man leapt to his death from a bridge in Edison Township Monday, Sept. 26, authorities confirmed. At approximately 2:45 p.m., the unidentified man jumped from the Morris Goodkind Bridge, according to Deputy Chief Robert Dudash Jr. He landed in the wooded area near Marina Drive in Edison, the deputy...
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

What is a ‘kitchen appreciation fee’? Why this N.J. restaurant charges customers extra.

Shanti and Steve Mignogna knew they had to do something. Costs at Talula’s, their popular Asbury Park pizzeria, were through the roof due to inflation — a plague felt throughout the restaurant industry. Core ingredients like flour, canned tomatoes, cheese, oil and cured meats were all costing 30 to 40% more than usual. Takeout supplies, like pizza boxes, were more expensive, too. Even the price of gas for their pizza oven was up 60%.
ASBURY PARK, NJ

