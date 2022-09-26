Read full article on original website
Related
7th Annual Hudson County Fair kicks off on September 30
The 11-day 7th Annual Hudson County Fair will begin on Friday, September 30 in James J. Braddock Park in North Bergen. The festivities will continue every day through Columbus Day weekend, closing on Monday, October 10. On weekdays, the fair will be open at 6 p.m. On weekends and Columbus...
The New Restaurant in New Jersey is one of the Best in the Country
Don’t blink because not only is the month almost over but the year is quickly coming to an end. So, if you have items on your “to-do” list for this year, don’t forget to check them off. If you heard about a brand-new restaurant and want...
Intricate details delight in French chateau for sale in ritzy Alpine, NJ
ALPINE — A French-style mansion with new construction has been on the market in North Jersey for more than a year now, and it can still be yours. The $25 million single-family residence located at 48 Rio Vista Drive in Alpine is known as Chateau de la Roche, according to Zillow.
boozyburbs.com
Former Del Posto Chef to Launch “Elegant” Restaurant in Bergen
As previously reported, a new restaurant featuring some New York City pedigree is headed to Northern Valley later this year. Verana, a “high end Italian restaurant”, will be opening in downtown Norwood at 530 Livingston Street. This location has previously been the home to La Mensa, Ragazzi, Tutti Giorni and Matthew’s Grill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boozyburbs.com
Opening Alert: The Lomo Truck, Garfield, NJ
The Lomo Truck, the popular Peruvian restaurant, has expanded with a new location in Garfield. This is their fourth location, with spots already in Jersey City, Passaic and Woodland Park. The menu (View Site) of Peruvian cuisine includes appetizers, entrees, and desserts served for lunch and dinner. All dishes are...
Why Elizabeth, NJ is filling sidewalk cracks with red sand
To bring attention to human trafficking and exploitation, The Salvation Army New Jersey Division has partnered with the city of Elizabeth to host The Red Sand Project. Participants fill sidewalk cracks with red sand, take a photo and share the hashtag #RedSandProject. Pouring the sand in the cracks is a...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New Jersey
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Garden State has to offer along the gorgeous Black River & Western Railroad.
This Tree Tunnel in New Jersey is an Epic Fall Destination
From scenic drives to hikes through the woods, there are tons of different ways to take in all the beautiful fall foliage the Garden State has to offer. If you're looking for something completely unique, you're going to want to check out this stunning sculpture park in Mercer County. Keep reading to learn more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
N.J. pets in need: Sept. 26, 2022
Northstar Pet Rescue will join with Holy Spirit Verona to host the Sixth Annual Celebration of Pets in the Verona Town Hall Square on Oct. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. The afternoon will feature pet-orientated activities, vendors, crafts, pet blessings, activities for kids, DJ music, food vendors, and more. There will also be a pet parade at 2:30 p.m. with prizes in several categories.
boozyburbs.com
Donut Chain is Coming to Essex Street in Lodi
Mochinut, the mochi donut chain, is coming to Lodi. The menu offers mochi donuts (View Menu) in a variety of flavors (like blueberry, pistachio, matcha, ube, and more) shaped in a pon de ring (connected balls) that will rotate on a regular basis. They also sells their Korean rice hot...
Mahwah Tree Worker Severely Injured In 40-Foot Fall
A tree worker in Mahwah was airlifted with severe injuries after falling 40 or so feet, authorities said. AirMed One was summoned to Glasgow Terrace -- between Route 202 and West Ramapo Avenue -- around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. The chopper was called out of concern over area traffic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
parsippanyfocus.com
Mail-In Ballot Drop Boxes Are Now Open; 30 Boxes in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY — These are the current locations of the Ballot Drop boxes located in Morris County. Additional locations may be added before the next election. You can deposit your ballot approximately 45 days prior to each election. All Ballot Drop boxes will be closed at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.
njbmagazine.com
Former Ballantine Brewery in Newark at Full Occupancy
NAI James E. Hanson announces a lease expansion for 21,001 square feet of industrial space at Ballantine Industrial Center located at 397-447 Ferry Street in Newark. The firm represented both the landlord, Turnbridge Equities, and the tenant, Eli Fashion, in the transaction. Eli Fashion, Inc. is a fabric, garment, shoe,...
Jumper Takes Fatal Leap From Morris Goodkind Bridge
A man leapt to his death from a bridge in Edison Township Monday, Sept. 26, authorities confirmed. At approximately 2:45 p.m., the unidentified man jumped from the Morris Goodkind Bridge, according to Deputy Chief Robert Dudash Jr. He landed in the wooded area near Marina Drive in Edison, the deputy...
What is a ‘kitchen appreciation fee’? Why this N.J. restaurant charges customers extra.
Shanti and Steve Mignogna knew they had to do something. Costs at Talula’s, their popular Asbury Park pizzeria, were through the roof due to inflation — a plague felt throughout the restaurant industry. Core ingredients like flour, canned tomatoes, cheese, oil and cured meats were all costing 30 to 40% more than usual. Takeout supplies, like pizza boxes, were more expensive, too. Even the price of gas for their pizza oven was up 60%.
Get exclusive 1st look inside Gramercy Park Hotel where everything is on sale
Everything at the iconic NYC hotel must go -- that includes the smallest items and the most grand.
Linden, NJ man charged with Wildwood H2Oi car rally golf cart crash that hospitalized dad of 4
WILDWOOD — A 22-year-old man is accused of being behind the wheel of a BMW that crashed into a golf cart and hospitalized a father of four during a fatal pop-up car rally over the weekend. Eryk Wnek was arrested in his hometown of Linden on Monday, according to...
Following 2 lifeguard deaths, NJ beach patrols flagged for violations
Compliance officers within the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development uncovered violations related to boat hazards, lightning policies, and record keeping, in a large-scale inspection of beach patrols that was prompted by the deaths of two young lifeguards. But the municipalities found to be in violation won't face...
UPDATE: Car Carrier Of Hybrids Catches Fire, Closes Route 17 (PHOTOS)
A car carrier loaded with hybrids caught fire, causing some major morning headaches on northbound Route 17. Special foam was needed to help extinguish the blaze, which apparently broke out in the brake system and spread early Wednesday, Sept. 28, Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said. No one was...
Comments / 0