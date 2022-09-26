Read full article on original website
Park City holds first-ever emergency evacuation drill
Dozens of Park City residents evacuated from the city Wednesday morning due to an earthquake - but the whole thing was just a trial run. What would residents do if a major catastrophe hit Summit County? And how would local government help keep people safe and minimize danger and destruction?
hotelnewsresource.com
Mountainside Community Velvaere Breaks Ground in Park City, Utah
Magleby Development announced the groundbreaking of Velvære a wellness community adjacent to Park City's iconic Deer Valley Resort, positioned within America's newest ski resort, currently under development by Extell Utah. Dedicated to providing residents and club members a holistic wellbeing and adventure-centric lifestyle, Velvære embraces nature and intentional living.
Heber City Planning Commission big ticket items for September 27
HEBER CITY, Utah — Heber City will hold its planning commission meeting on September 27 at 4 p.m., both in person and virtually. Here are some of the big ticket […]
Park City evacuation exercise Wednesday brings emergency drills to local streets
Park City residents, don’t be alarmed if you see emergency vehicles and personnel running through town Wednesday morning. A full-scale exercise to test the city’s emergency evacuation plan is happening from 9 am to 1 pm Wednesday. About 60 volunteers alongside organizers from Park City Fire, Park City...
Snyderville Planning Commission cites benefits of a Harmons at the outlets as it studies proposal
A new Harmons grocery store at the back of the outlets – where the Halloween Store is now, among other tenants – would be somewhat bigger and taller than that area is zoned for. But its presence could revitalize the outlets, which have had increasing vacancies in recent years.
Vail Resorts releases financial report for 2022, sends Park City chairlifts to Whistler
During its earnings report Wednesday, Vail Resorts said the two chairlifts that were to be installed at Park City Mountain this summer are headed to Canada. Wrapping up its fiscal year, Vail announced Wednesday that overall pass sales are up 6% compared to last year, Epic and Epic Local pass sales are down 10% - and its unsuccessful attempt to put new chairlifts in at Park City Mountain cost it millions.
Herald-Journal
Black Rifle Coffee sets sights on 4th North and Main, pending approval
One of Logan’s busiest intersections could become home to one of Utah’s most successful coffee companies if the company’s site plan is adapted to conform with the city’s zoning for the property. The proposed site is on the southeast corner on 400 North and Main Street,...
Discount trees available to 84060 residents
Trees are awesome — they offer shade, block cold winter winds, attract birds and wildlife, and most importantly, help combat climate change by removing carbon dioxide from the air. Residents within Park City’s municipal boundaries can get drought-tolerant trees for a subsidized rate of $40 each thanks to a...
kslnewsradio.com
Park City Fire Department rescues Lola the dog
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Fire Department helped a dog named Lola out of a small drainage culvert on Tuesday. Lola found herself stuck in the culvert around 9 a.m., on Kilby Road and Crest Drive in Park City. A culvert is defined by a website named The...
gearjunkie.com
Toll for Skiers, Climbers: Utah Plans Paid-Only Access to Snowbird & Alta
The Utah Department of Transportation’s (UDOT) latest proposal in Little Cottonwood Canyon involves a toll on vehicles. This would eradicate free access to the canyon except by hike and bike. As UDOT’s gondola plan for access to Salt Lake City’s Snowbird and Alta ski resorts moves forward, the department...
Vail Resorts sends new Eagle and Silverlode lifts to Whistler Blackcomb
PARK CITY, Utah – Vail Resorts announced Wednesday in its earnings report that the new six and eight passenger lifts intended for Park City Mountain will now be sent to […]
kjzz.com
Father of Orem Mayor calls schools 'evil' during prayer at city council meeting
OREM, Utah — Alan Young, the 93-year-old father of Orem Mayor David Young, was invited by his son to give the invocation at the Orem City Council Meeting on Sept. 27. Young prayed to God, lamenting about the “evil” being taught in schools. He then prayed for the passage of Prop 2 in November.
utahbusiness.com
Astra Tower in Salt Lake City announces the closing of a $176 million construction loan
Salt Lake City —Affiliates of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., (“Cantor”) a leading global financial services firm and real assets investment company, and Silverstein Properties (“Silverstein”), a leading global full-service real estate development, investment, and management firm, announce the latest closing of construction financing for an investment by Cantor Silverstein Opportunity Zone Trust, Inc. (“CSOZ Trust”).
Heber City Council accuses mayor of misrepresenting airport study
The Heber City Council’s special meeting Tuesday turned into a two-hour dispute over a future public hearing and the mayor’s authority. Heber City Councilmember Ryan Stack said he called the special meeting Tuesday because he was frustrated at some outcomes of last week’s airport planning open house.
lehifreepress.com
Restaurant Review: Lehi gets a Jurassic Tacos
The food truck turned brick-and-mortar Jurassic Tacos has expanded with a storefront in Lehi. The Utah County company has made a home east of Macey’s grocery store in the strip malllocated at 785 E 200 S. Jurassic Tacos started in 2016 with just one truck and has grown to...
North Summit Unite hosts its first Regional Roundup
North Summit Unite formed as a nonprofit organization last year and has secured two RAP tax grants from Summit County to host community events. The president of North Summit Unite, or NSU, is former Summit County deputy manager Anita Lewis who says with all of the new growth headed their way, they wanted to form an organization that would help keep their history alive.
Food & Wine
Drinking in Utah Is Surprisingly Great
On my first trip to Utah this summer, I sat down for dinner on a gorgeous sunny day at Kita, the ambitious, Japanese-inspired steakhouse at the Pendry Park City. As I ate fistfulls of fluffy milk bread smeared with sesame butter and studied the drink menu, unable to choose between sake, wine, or a cocktail. Then, my decision was made for me: a server carried the tiniest dirty martini I've ever seen to a nearby table.
ABC 4
Pop-up market you won’t want to miss
A pop-up market in Sandy joined the show today! Melany Larsen, the owner of Penny Lane Market, spoke of this event. Happening four times a year at Crescent Hall in Sandy, the Penny Lane Market features handmade goods and gift items from local small shops and vendors. The next market, October 3-5 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, will feature fall decorations, handmade treats, apparel, jewelry, art and so much more, all in the theme of fall and Halloween.
ksl.com
Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett cancels Salt Lake show, citing 'health issues'
SALT LAKE CITY — Representatives of legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett announced Tuesday that his Oct. 10 show scheduled at Vivint Arena is one of five shows that are now canceled as a result of "health issues," including a brief hospitalization. "Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the...
Temple Square renovation: See the latest photos
Excavation of the now-demolished South Visitors Center is complete and construction of pavilions and a new guest building is under way at Temple Square in Salt Lake City.
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
