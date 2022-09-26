During its earnings report Wednesday, Vail Resorts said the two chairlifts that were to be installed at Park City Mountain this summer are headed to Canada. Wrapping up its fiscal year, Vail announced Wednesday that overall pass sales are up 6% compared to last year, Epic and Epic Local pass sales are down 10% - and its unsuccessful attempt to put new chairlifts in at Park City Mountain cost it millions.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 14 HOURS AGO