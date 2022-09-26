ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPCW

Park City holds first-ever emergency evacuation drill

Dozens of Park City residents evacuated from the city Wednesday morning due to an earthquake - but the whole thing was just a trial run. What would residents do if a major catastrophe hit Summit County? And how would local government help keep people safe and minimize danger and destruction?
PARK CITY, UT
hotelnewsresource.com

Mountainside Community Velvaere Breaks Ground in Park City, Utah

Magleby Development announced the groundbreaking of Velvære a wellness community adjacent to Park City's iconic Deer Valley Resort, positioned within America's newest ski resort, currently under development by Extell Utah. Dedicated to providing residents and club members a holistic wellbeing and adventure-centric lifestyle, Velvære embraces nature and intentional living.
PARK CITY, UT
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
Park City, UT
Government
KPCW

Vail Resorts releases financial report for 2022, sends Park City chairlifts to Whistler

During its earnings report Wednesday, Vail Resorts said the two chairlifts that were to be installed at Park City Mountain this summer are headed to Canada. Wrapping up its fiscal year, Vail announced Wednesday that overall pass sales are up 6% compared to last year, Epic and Epic Local pass sales are down 10% - and its unsuccessful attempt to put new chairlifts in at Park City Mountain cost it millions.
PARK CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

Black Rifle Coffee sets sights on 4th North and Main, pending approval

One of Logan’s busiest intersections could become home to one of Utah’s most successful coffee companies if the company’s site plan is adapted to conform with the city’s zoning for the property. The proposed site is on the southeast corner on 400 North and Main Street,...
LOGAN, UT
KPCW

Discount trees available to 84060 residents

Trees are awesome — they offer shade, block cold winter winds, attract birds and wildlife, and most importantly, help combat climate change by removing carbon dioxide from the air. Residents within Park City’s municipal boundaries can get drought-tolerant trees for a subsidized rate of $40 each thanks to a...
PARK CITY, UT
#Day Trip#Pros And Cons#Popular Main Street#The Kimball Arts Festival#The Park City Council
kslnewsradio.com

Park City Fire Department rescues Lola the dog

PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Fire Department helped a dog named Lola out of a small drainage culvert on Tuesday. Lola found herself stuck in the culvert around 9 a.m., on Kilby Road and Crest Drive in Park City. A culvert is defined by a website named The...
PARK CITY, UT
gearjunkie.com

Toll for Skiers, Climbers: Utah Plans Paid-Only Access to Snowbird & Alta

The Utah Department of Transportation’s (UDOT) latest proposal in Little Cottonwood Canyon involves a toll on vehicles. This would eradicate free access to the canyon except by hike and bike. As UDOT’s gondola plan for access to Salt Lake City’s Snowbird and Alta ski resorts moves forward, the department...
UTAH STATE
News Break
Politics
utahbusiness.com

Astra Tower in Salt Lake City announces the closing of a $176 million construction loan

Salt Lake City —Affiliates of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., (“Cantor”) a leading global financial services firm and real assets investment company, and Silverstein Properties (“Silverstein”), a leading global full-service real estate development, investment, and management firm, announce the latest closing of construction financing for an investment by Cantor Silverstein Opportunity Zone Trust, Inc. (“CSOZ Trust”).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Heber City Council accuses mayor of misrepresenting airport study

The Heber City Council’s special meeting Tuesday turned into a two-hour dispute over a future public hearing and the mayor’s authority. Heber City Councilmember Ryan Stack said he called the special meeting Tuesday because he was frustrated at some outcomes of last week’s airport planning open house.
HEBER CITY, UT
lehifreepress.com

Restaurant Review: Lehi gets a Jurassic Tacos

The food truck turned brick-and-mortar Jurassic Tacos has expanded with a storefront in Lehi. The Utah County company has made a home east of Macey’s grocery store in the strip malllocated at 785 E 200 S. Jurassic Tacos started in 2016 with just one truck and has grown to...
LEHI, UT
KPCW

North Summit Unite hosts its first Regional Roundup

North Summit Unite formed as a nonprofit organization last year and has secured two RAP tax grants from Summit County to host community events. The president of North Summit Unite, or NSU, is former Summit County deputy manager Anita Lewis who says with all of the new growth headed their way, they wanted to form an organization that would help keep their history alive.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Food & Wine

Drinking in Utah Is Surprisingly Great

On my first trip to Utah this summer, I sat down for dinner on a gorgeous sunny day at Kita, the ambitious, Japanese-inspired steakhouse at the Pendry Park City. As I ate fistfulls of fluffy milk bread smeared with sesame butter and studied the drink menu, unable to choose between sake, wine, or a cocktail. Then, my decision was made for me: a server carried the tiniest dirty martini I've ever seen to a nearby table.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Pop-up market you won’t want to miss

A pop-up market in Sandy joined the show today! Melany Larsen, the owner of Penny Lane Market, spoke of this event. Happening four times a year at Crescent Hall in Sandy, the Penny Lane Market features handmade goods and gift items from local small shops and vendors. The next market, October 3-5 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, will feature fall decorations, handmade treats, apparel, jewelry, art and so much more, all in the theme of fall and Halloween.
SANDY, UT
