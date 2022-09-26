Read full article on original website
Look: Football World Reacts To Tulane Cheerleaders Photo
Life is good for Coach O these days. The national title-winning college football head coach got a big buyout from LSU after getting fired. Now, the former Tigers head coach is just enjoying some football. This weekend, Coach O was spotted at the Tulane Green Wave football game. A photo...
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Announcer Troy Aikman
Monday night is a big one for Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and the new ESPN play-by-play crew. Week 3's "Monday Night Football" contest features the Dallas Cowboys playing at the New York Giants. Buck and Aikman, who left Fox Sports for ESPN this offseason, will be on the call for...
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares New Racy Outfit Photos
Christian McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers got their first win of the season over the weekend. Carolina took down the New Orleans Saints in an ugly 22-14 contest. While it wasn't exactly pretty, the Panthers will take it as they moved to 1-2 on the season. McCaffrey's girlfriend, Olivia Culpo,...
Dak Prescott's Girlfriend Natalie Buffett Has So Many Dallas Cowboys' Wives For Besties
The NFL is full of players with significant others who are ever-so-supportive of their teams, and Dak Prescott's girlfriend is a true Cowboys fan. When the season is in full swing, partners take to Instagram to show their encouragement and hang out with their fellow team-significant others while they're at it.
College Football Head Coach Set To Be Fired Monday
Another college football head coaching firing is set to take place on Monday. According to Bruce Feldman, Georgia Tech is set to fire head coach Geoff Collins. Collins' firing was first reported on Sunday. "BREAKING: Geoff Collins will be fired later today by Ga. Tech, per source. His record is...
Paul Finebaum Says "It's Over" For 1 Major Head Coach
Paul Finebaum believes the curtains have all but closed on Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. A wild final play on Saturday allowed the Tigers to escape Jordan-Hare with a W (and Harsin with his job) but the ESPN personality doesn't see that lasting much longer. Saying on Monday's "McElroy and...
Prominent College Football Quarterback Announces Stunning Transfer Decision
A prominent college football quarterback is leaving his team behind just a few games into the 2022 season. That quarterback happens to be Boise State's Hank Bachmeier. It has been an ugly start to the 2022 season for the Broncos. Andy Avalos' team is 2-2 on the year with losses to Oregon State and, most recently, UTEP.
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Russell Wilson News
Through three weeks this NFL season, the Denver Broncos offense really hasn't been humming the way people thought it would when they mortgaged the house for Russell Wilson. But one notable stat really points out the difference between Wilson's team now and the team he left behind. According to ESPN...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Russell Wilson takes swipe at Pete Carroll after win
Russell Wilson made a great play to extend a key drive for the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter of their win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, and it seems like he wanted his former coach to take note. Wilson completed a beautiful 27-yard pass to Kendall...
Lamar Jackson receives stern warning from Ed Reed after failing to secure extension with Ravens
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to sign a new extension before the season began and he’s surely making the team regret their inability to hand him a new deal, playing like an MVP early on. With Jackson now betting on himself next offseason, Ravens legend Ed Reed had a stern message for the signal-caller: Do your absolute best to stay healthy.
Look: Cris Collinsworth Made Embarrassing Mistake Sunday Night
As if the big Sunday Night Football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos wasn't hard enough to watch, longtime color commentator Cris Collinsworth didn't make it any easier on the ears. At one point in the broadcast, Collinsworth and Mike Tirico started talking about other results throughout...
Look: NFL World Reacts To CeeDee Lamb Girlfriend News
CeeDee Lamb's girlfriend was trending on social media during Monday night's Cowboys vs. Giants game. The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver had a tough first half, dropping a long pass from quarterback Cooper Rush, though he redeemed himself in the second half. Lamb had a couple of huge catches on a...
LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time
LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
Davante Adams Uses 2 Words To Describe How He Feels About The Raiders' 0-3 Start
The new-look Las Vegas Raiders were supposed to be a top challenger for the AFC West title. But three games in, Derek Carr and Co. looking nothing like the team most of us were expecting before the season began. The Raiders fell to 0-3 on the year with a 24-22...
NFL Fans Call for Terry Bradshaw to Retire After Tough Day of Broadcasting
Terry Bradshaw, the Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcasting mainstay, could be losing support from the NFL fans who watch him each Sunday. Bradshaw, who still oozes country charisma, is the long-time studio analyst for Fox NFL Sunday. He’s usually particularly astute when talking about topics in his wheelhouse — namely, how to play quarterback. But he was suffering through some screwups Sunday as he narrated game highlights packages.
Ezekiel Elliott Reveals His 2-Word Nickname For Cooper Rush
It appears Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush has earned a new nickname just three weeks into the regular season. On Tuesday afternoon, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tweeted: "Cooper Clutch." This tweet from Elliott is bound to go viral, especially since the Cowboys defeated the New York Giants on Monday...
Report: Tom Brady's Family Makes Decision Ahead Of Hurricane
As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Tampa, Tom Brady and his family have reportedly decided to be together in Miami. According to a source with People.com, Brady is evacuating his kids to their Miami home, where wife Gisele Bündchen will be. The Buccaneers also released a statement that the team...
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
