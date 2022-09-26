ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Look: Football World Reacts To Tulane Cheerleaders Photo

Life is good for Coach O these days. The national title-winning college football head coach got a big buyout from LSU after getting fired. Now, the former Tigers head coach is just enjoying some football. This weekend, Coach O was spotted at the Tulane Green Wave football game. A photo...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
College Football Head Coach Set To Be Fired Monday

Another college football head coaching firing is set to take place on Monday. According to Bruce Feldman, Georgia Tech is set to fire head coach Geoff Collins. Collins' firing was first reported on Sunday. "BREAKING: Geoff Collins will be fired later today by Ga. Tech, per source. His record is...
ATLANTA, GA
Paul Finebaum Says "It's Over" For 1 Major Head Coach

Paul Finebaum believes the curtains have all but closed on Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. A wild final play on Saturday allowed the Tigers to escape Jordan-Hare with a W (and Harsin with his job) but the ESPN personality doesn't see that lasting much longer. Saying on Monday's "McElroy and...
AUBURN, GA
AthlonSports.com

Prominent College Football Quarterback Announces Stunning Transfer Decision

A prominent college football quarterback is leaving his team behind just a few games into the 2022 season. That quarterback happens to be Boise State's Hank Bachmeier. It has been an ugly start to the 2022 season for the Broncos. Andy Avalos' team is 2-2 on the year with losses to Oregon State and, most recently, UTEP.
BOISE, ID
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Russell Wilson News

Through three weeks this NFL season, the Denver Broncos offense really hasn't been humming the way people thought it would when they mortgaged the house for Russell Wilson. But one notable stat really points out the difference between Wilson's team now and the team he left behind. According to ESPN...
DENVER, CO
Russell Wilson takes swipe at Pete Carroll after win

Russell Wilson made a great play to extend a key drive for the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter of their win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, and it seems like he wanted his former coach to take note. Wilson completed a beautiful 27-yard pass to Kendall...
NFL
Lamar Jackson receives stern warning from Ed Reed after failing to secure extension with Ravens

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to sign a new extension before the season began and he’s surely making the team regret their inability to hand him a new deal, playing like an MVP early on. With Jackson now betting on himself next offseason, Ravens legend Ed Reed had a stern message for the signal-caller: Do your absolute best to stay healthy.
BALTIMORE, MD
Look: NFL World Reacts To CeeDee Lamb Girlfriend News

CeeDee Lamb's girlfriend was trending on social media during Monday night's Cowboys vs. Giants game. The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver had a tough first half, dropping a long pass from quarterback Cooper Rush, though he redeemed himself in the second half. Lamb had a couple of huge catches on a...
DALLAS, TX
LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time

LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NFL Fans Call for Terry Bradshaw to Retire After Tough Day of Broadcasting

Terry Bradshaw, the Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcasting mainstay, could be losing support from the NFL fans who watch him each Sunday. Bradshaw, who still oozes country charisma, is the long-time studio analyst for Fox NFL Sunday. He’s usually particularly astute when talking about topics in his wheelhouse — namely, how to play quarterback. But he was suffering through some screwups Sunday as he narrated game highlights packages.
NFL
Ezekiel Elliott Reveals His 2-Word Nickname For Cooper Rush

It appears Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush has earned a new nickname just three weeks into the regular season. On Tuesday afternoon, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tweeted: "Cooper Clutch." This tweet from Elliott is bound to go viral, especially since the Cowboys defeated the New York Giants on Monday...
DALLAS, TX
Report: Tom Brady's Family Makes Decision Ahead Of Hurricane

As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Tampa, Tom Brady and his family have reportedly decided to be together in Miami. According to a source with People.com, Brady is evacuating his kids to their Miami home, where wife Gisele Bündchen will be. The Buccaneers also released a statement that the team...
TAMPA, FL
