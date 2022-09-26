Terry Bradshaw, the Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcasting mainstay, could be losing support from the NFL fans who watch him each Sunday. Bradshaw, who still oozes country charisma, is the long-time studio analyst for Fox NFL Sunday. He’s usually particularly astute when talking about topics in his wheelhouse — namely, how to play quarterback. But he was suffering through some screwups Sunday as he narrated game highlights packages.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO