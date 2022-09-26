ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VOTE: Who was the Murfreesboro area high school boys athlete of the week for Sept. 19-24?

By Cecil Joyce, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
Who was the Murfreesboro area high school boys athlete of the week for Sept. 19-24?

You can vote below.

Nominees are Riverdale's Pongpanot Geenakul and Braden Graham, Blackman's Jack Risner, Smyrna's Jayden Marable, Rockvale's Jaylan Morgan, Siegel's Cory Sims, Stewarts Creek's Javarian Otey, MTCS' Harris Haynes, Eagleville's Kolten Daniel and Cannon County's Kolby Miller.

The poll will close at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Note: If the poll doesn't appear below, you may need to refresh your browser.

