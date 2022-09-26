ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Hampton neighborhood center named after NASA engineer portrayed in ‘Hidden Figures’

By Josh Janney, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G7ZCF_0iB4Ca1V00
Katherine Chang took a break from her job at the newly opened Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center in Olde Hampton to shoot hoops on the facility's basketball court. Josh Janney/Daily Press/TNS

After seven years of planning and anticipation, the Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center in Olde Hampton is finally open.

The 12,800 square-foot facility, located at 231 Lincoln Street in the historically Black neighborhood, honors Mary W. Jackson, NASA’s first Black female engineer who was portrayed in the hit film “Hidden Figures.”

The building features a gym, locker rooms, a fitness area, a kitchen, small meeting rooms and a multipurpose room. Outside of the center, visitors can use a fenced basketball court.

“Everyone is just elated,” said the city of Hampton’s neighborhood centers manager, Tina Banks-Gray. “To see something in the architectural phase actually manifest into something you can feel, see and touch — it’s amazing .”

The facility replaced an old community center that was closed in 2015 and demolished because it was beyond repair. Hampton broke ground on the new center in February 2021 and opened it on Sept. 17. The center was initially slated to open in July but was delayed due to materials shortages and shipping delays. The construction for the center cost approximately $4.2 million.

Donna Little, president of the Olde Hampton Neighborhood Association, said there were no words to describe how she felt about the center becoming a reality.

“I’ve been through the dictionary, and I can’t find anything,” she said with a laugh. “Can I just make up a word?”

Little was a longtime advocate for the project and contributed many ideas to the center, according to Banks-Gray. The neighborhood association and a local steelworkers’ union heavily pushed for naming the building after Jackson, as she was a resident and active member of the Olde Hampton community. She taught, tutored and mentored students. She also opened her home to Hampton University students in need of a friendly place and was a Girl Scout Troop leader.

During a grand opening ceremony for the center, union president Charles Spivey called Jackson a community role model.

“Mary Jackson answered the call of service over, and over, and over,” said Spivey. “She even took a demotion – voluntarily – later in her career to take a position that would allow her to open the door for other women to enter the predominantly white male engineering field at NASA. "

Hundreds of people attended the ceremony, including many of Jackson’s family members. The union, United Steelworkers Local 8888, donated $10,000 to Hampton for outreach and programming at the neighborhood center.

Union spokesperson Dwight Kirk said “There’s nothing better than to know that something that we contributed to will impact people far, far into the future.”

An advisory committee comprised of neighborhood stakeholders and city staffers oversees the operations of the neighborhood center.

Banks-Gray said the fitness center membership is $15 a month, but other amenities such as the basketball court are free. There are also hourly fees for renting the meeting rooms and multipurpose room, she said.

Work on second phase of the project will start in the fall, and involve the development of a playground and cookout area, Banks-Gray said.

Josh Janney, joshua.janney@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
musicconnection.com

Pharrell Announces Mighty Dream, a Multi-Day Forum

Today, GRAMMY Award-winning, Academy Award-nominated Musician and Filmmaker, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Pharrell Williams announced his multi-day forum, MIGHTY DREAM. “Mighty Dream will foster the power of conversation, connection and forward thinking leaders to create an environment that will truly accelerate change. We live in a world where we so desperately need the tools to come together to forge strong relationships and inspire the next generation of leaders. I am so excited to host this incredibly special event and wholeheartedly believe that we can create some mighty change together.” - Pharrell Williams.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, VA
Industry
City
Lincoln, VA
Hampton, VA
Government
City
Hampton, VA
Hampton, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Industry
WAVY News 10

Unidentified ordnance taken from Buckroe area in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Surrounding homes in the Buckroe area of Hampton were evacuated after suspected ordnance was discovered Tuesday morning. Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum with Hampton Fire & Rescue said it was in the 300 block of Buckroe Avenue, near North Mallory Street. An explosive ordnance disposal crew...
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton University#Engineering#Fitness
13News Now

The dark, haunting past of 'Witchduck'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's Note: This story is part of our 13News Now Vault series. If you’ve driven around Virginia Beach, you’ve probably seen or heard the word "Witchduck" so often, you probably don’t think about its origins. You know Witchduck as an exit, a...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WAVY News 10

Norfolk International Airport expecting flight impacts from Hurricane Ian

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — While Hampton Roads isn’t expected to see significant wind or other issues (outside of rain) from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, the major hurricane’s impact in Florida is expected to have ripple effects on the airline industry. Norfolk International Airport expects air travel...
NORFOLK, VA
multihousingnews.com

Virginia Asset Sells for $32M

Berkadia arranged the transaction and secured acquisition financing under the form of a five-year bridge loan. The Linden Property Group and Navy Squared Partners have acquired The Village at Stoneybrook, a 256-unit multifamily community in Newport News, Va. Berkadia Norfolk represented the seller, Stoneybrook & Associated LLC, in the $32...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy