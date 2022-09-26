ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise State QB to transfer after OC’s dismissal

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier plans to enter the transfer portal after the Broncos fired their offensive coordinator, multiple outlets reported Monday.

Head coach Andy Avalos dismissed Tim Plough on Saturday and replaced him with former NFL and college head coach Dirk Koetter for the remainder of the season.

The Broncos (2-2, 1-0 Mountain West) lost 27-10 at UTEP on Friday night, with Bachmeier completing just 13 of 34 passes for 93 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

Bachmeier has completed 54.3 percent of his passes for 497 yards this season, with six TDs and three picks in four games.

He has started 29 games over the past four seasons, throwing for 6,605 yards and 41 scores against 19 interceptions.

Redshirt freshman Taylen Green is the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart. Boise State hosts San Diego State (2-2, 0-0) on Friday night.

–Field Level Media

