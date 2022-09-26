ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens finalize 1-year deal with OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

By Jonas Shaffer, Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago

The Ravens finalized their one-year deal with edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul on Monday, adding the veteran outside linebacker to a banged-up pass-rushing group.

Pierre-Paul agreed to terms last week and reported to the team facility Monday to finalize the deal. Terms of the contract weren’t disclosed but it is reportedly worth up to $5 million .

The Ravens have been hampered by injuries at outside linebacker since the end of last season, when starter Tyus Bowser tore his Achilles tendon. Achilles injuries, in particular, have ravaged the group: Second-round pick David Ojabo is recovering from a tear, while Vince Biegel and Steven Means were lost for the season with tears in training camp and Week 2, respectively. Justin Houston is also recovering from a groin strain suffered in Sunday’s win over the New England Patriots .

Pierre-Paul, 33, missed five games last season because of injuries and finished with just 2 1/2 sacks, his fewest since 2015, and a career-low five quarterback hits. He underwent shoulder surgery in February and did not participate in training camp with a team.

Harbaugh said Friday that Pierre-Paul, a three-time Pro Bowl selection who had 9 1/2 sacks and 14 quarterback hits in 2020 with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, could be ready for game action before long . The Ravens face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Baltimore.

“It’ll be hard to know until we see him; he worked out though, so we have a pretty good idea that he looks good,” Harbaugh said. “As soon as he’s ready, he wants to play. I know that. He’s not coming in here to take a lot of time to get ramped up. As soon as he looks like he’s ready to go, he’ll be out there.”

Mike Preston: Ravens offensive line needs stability, and Ronnie Stanley could provide it | COMMENTARY

As the Ravens continue to tinker and revamp their team, the offensive line remains perhaps the biggest question mark. Right now, the unit is a revolving door, even though it seemed to find some rhythm in Sunday’s 37-26 win over the New England Patriots. The Buffalo Bills will be a much bigger challenge because they have the No. 2 ranked run defense in the NFL led by Von Miller, Gregory ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Ravens-Patriots in review: Highlights, notables and quotables from a Week 3 victory

The Ravens bounced back from a gut-punch loss to the Miami Dolphins with a 37-26 road win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw four touchdown passes and ran for another while the defense created four turnovers on New England’s last five drives. Players of the Game QB Lamar Jackson: New England had no answer for Jackson, who threw for 218 yards and four ...
BALTIMORE, MD
With Bills coming to Baltimore in Week 4, Ravens are underdogs for first time this season

The Buffalo Bills are field-goal favorites over the Ravens ahead of their matchup Sunday in Baltimore, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks. The Ravens (2-1), who have been favored in their first three games this season, are 3 1/2-point home underdogs after a solid road win Sunday over the New England Patriots. Despite a narrow loss to the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo will enter Week 4 as the Super ...
BALTIMORE, MD
