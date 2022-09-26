Read full article on original website
Related
'The whole place is active' | Walk with the dead in Old Town Spring
SPRING, Texas — If you’ve heard of any haunted place in Spring, it’s probably Wunsche Bros. Cafe, most notably that those brothers, Charlie and Del, like to "visit." But Old Town Spring is full of so many more stories and sightings. "It’s been – can’t believe it...
New shop Eat Cake brings homemade cakes with soft opening at W. 19th St., Shepherd Drive
The business offers cakes make with homemade recipes, including traditional cakes, cheesecakes, cake bars and cabana pudding, a cake-based banana pudding. (Courtesy Eat Cake) A soft opening took place for a new cake shop, Eat Cake, in late September at 1901 N. Shepherd Drive, Ste. 5, Houston, near the West 19th Street intersection.
Cy-Fair couple lives out passion at Masterpiece Desserts
In 2014, a major asthma attack and the flu put Kenneth Brooks into cardiac arrest for four and a half minutes, and he fell into a coma. He woke up craving something sweet. “[I] woke up three days later, recovered for three days and walked out of the hospital—had a taste for cheesecake,” he said.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Go inside this surprising waterfront home on the market in Kingwood for $770K
HOUSTON – Some listings jump out at us -- this one in Kingwood is one of those. The home at 2106 Lost Maples Trail is on the market for $770,000. The house has up to five bedrooms and three full and one half bathrooms. The 3,941 square-foot home sits on a 27,325 square-foot lot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Mum-tastic! These are the fabulous crafty designs we received from viewers who definitely have a way with a glue gun
HOUSTON – Homecoming season 2022 brings the return of one of the biggest and grandest of traditions of Texas: homecoming mums. The massive designs are the stuff of legend. The legacy continues, as we learned when we asked you to submit your photos of this year’s crop of homecoming mum creations. Wow, y’all didn’t disappoint.
Fogo de Chão brings Brazilian cuisine to Bay Area
Fogo De Chão will open Sept. 29 at the Baybrook Mall, 700 Baybrook Mall Drive, Ste. G-100, Friendswood, overlooking The Lawn at the mall. (Courtesy Konnect Agency) Fogo De Chão will open Sept. 29 at the Baybrook Mall, 700 Baybrook Mall Drive, Ste. G-100, Friendswood, overlooking The Lawn at the mall.
Click2Houston.com
‘A Book and a Smile’: 9-year-old Missouri City girl awarded for project aimed at building children’s libraries, improving relationships with police
MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A 9-year-old from the Missouri City area is now being honored after teaming up with the Houston Police Department to help give the gift of reading. Missouri City native Khloe Joiner is the founder of “a Book and a Smile,” which is a project with the goal of helping to build children’s libraries and improve relationships between kids and the police.
Click2Houston.com
‘He is a little lion’: Pearland toddler battles rare brain cancer with bravery
PEARLAND, Texas – At just 13 months old, little Kennedy Cloutier from Pearland has overcome so much in his young life. On Aug. 3, 2021, at just nine months old, Kennedy was diagnosed with brain cancer after doctors at Texas Children’s Hospital identified a tumor on his CT scan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
houstonfoodfinder.com
Everybody Hurts: Best Places to Go in Houston When You’ve Been Dumped
Before anyone asks: I’m fine. This list isn’t for me, but we’ve all had our moments of heartbreak or times when you just needed a minute to cradle your feelings. Here are some of our favorite places to visit when you need to pull away from your Netflix-and-cry marathon, but still don’t want to deal with the public at large yet.
Click2Houston.com
Camp Margaritaville to open new resort at RV and beach club in Crystal Beach
HOUSTON – An RV resort and beach club in the Bolivar Peninsula area is set to become the newest Margaritaville resort -- the first Camp Margaritaville resort in the Houston/Galveston area. According to a news release, Bolivar Beach Club and RV Resort will be renovated as Camp Margaritaville RV...
Click2Houston.com
Local model Cydni Simmons shines in Kohl’s campaign after losing an arm
HOUSTON – She was left without an arm after being attacked by a rottweiler in her own home back in 2017. But that hasn’t stopped 25-year-old Pearland model Cydni Simmons to follow her dreams and inspire others living with disabilities. She was just featured on a nationwide campaign...
thebuzzmagazines.com
Finn, age 4 months
Hello! My name is Finnegan, or “Finn” for short. I was born near South Bend, Indiana and have lived in Houston for about a month. My Mom and Dad keep calling me their “empty nest puppy,” but I am not sure what that means. I think my older human siblings live elsewhere for school and work, but they are fun when they visit. My mom takes me to her office as she is training me to be a therapy dog. I cuddle the visitors when they cry, seem upset, or are anxious. I like it too as I meet many people and get extra pets and cuddles. Also, it seems to calm them down and make them smile. I am working hard on my training so that, eventually, I can visit kids in the hospital or the elderly to cheer them up. I am incredibly social, so I think it is the perfect job!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
It’s back! Hello Kitty Cafe pop-up truck rolling back into Houston this Saturday🐱💖
HOUSTON – Hello Kitty fans, rejoice!. The popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing its 2022 tour by rolling into the Houston area this Saturday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at First Colony Mall near Pottery Barn. Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to exclusive goodies and...
houstoniamag.com
8 of the (Supposedly) Most Haunted Places in Houston
Because all our hexes live in Texas. When October comes around, the spirit of Halloween can be seen almost everywhere. Haunted houses, pop-up pumpkin patches, and creepy corn mazes begin to appear. By all means, you can visit the conventional seasonal haunts, but the world of the paranormal exists in the Bayou City year-round. Houston is filled with spots that have unique haunts that have more than just jump-scares.
From online to Webster store, couple sells trendy, nostalgic items at Stan’s Pop Shop
Candies available at Stan's Pop Shop range from trendy to nostalgic. (Photos by Ilana Williams/Community Impact Newspaper) Before the idea of Stan’s Pop Shop came to mind, owners Karen and James Slaton drove around Webster and asked about available space for a business. The couple had always wanted to...
houstoncitybook.com
Biggest Nail Salon in Texas — and Maybe the Country! — Shines Bright in the Heights
THIRTY-TWO YEARS AFTER immigrating to Houston from Vietnam, Tom Tran has opened his 50th nail salon — and it's the biggest one in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot Milano Nail Spa – The Heights, located in the mixed-use complex just off I-10 and Studemont that is also home to SheSpace and First Watch, might even take the title of the largest in the U.S.
Texas Is Home To 2 Of The Best Korean Restaurants In America
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best Korean restaurants in America.
KHOU
Crazy video of fight inside Paetow High School in Katy
Video sent to us by a concerned mom shows a chaotic scene inside the Katy ISD school as security guards fought with students. Dozens of other students watched.
papercitymag.com
Austin Jewelry Entrepreneur Covers Love, Life and a Near-Death Experience in New Memoir — Kendra Scott Launches a Tour in Houston
Jewelry designer Kendra Scott launches the tour for her memoire, 'Born to Shine at her boutique in CityCentre. (Photo by Shannon O’Hara) From designing jewelry in her spare bedroom in Austin two decades ago, entrepreneur Kendra Scott has grown her artistry into a $1 billion company with 130 stores across the United States, 31 of them in Texas. With those two decades under her belt, Scott celebrates the milestone with a no-holds-barred memoir titled Born To Shine: Do Good, Find Your Joy and Build a Life You Love.
What to plant this fall in Houston
Third-year gardener Shafaq here. Driving the gardening: I'm planting my fall/winter garden now that it's bearable to be outside. The cool front will help seeds germinate. I spoke to Remi Dorosh, an expert at Buchanan's Native Plants nursery, about the best things to plant right now. Here's what she recommended:
Comments / 0