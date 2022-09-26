ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

PTN Faceoff: Should the Texas A&M game stay in Arlington or go back to a home-and-home matchup?

By Courtney Mims
 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – For this week’s PTN Faceoff, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette sports writers Tom Murphy and Bob Holt discuss if the Texas A&M game should stay in AT&T Stadium in Arlington or go back to being a home-and-home matchup.

WATCH: Eric Musselman, players talk about first full practice and more

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas men’s basketball team had their first full practice of the year on Monday. Before practice, Eric Musselman, and two of his players, Trevon Brazile and Ricky Council IV, spoke to the media about this year’s team. See those full press conferences in the videos below. Arkansas opens up their […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games to Open 96,000 SF Venue in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Andretti Indoor Karting & Games will open a 96,000-square-foot racing and leisure facility in Grand Prairie, positioned within the central a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. In addition to the namesake exercise, the middle will embody laser tag, arcade and digital actuality video games and duckpin bowling. The facility, which would be the second within the DFW space and seventh nationwide for the Orlando-based idea, is scheduled to open earlier than the top of 2023.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Grocery Store in Southern Dallas Food Desert to Reopen

Some parts of North Texas have a grocery store on every major corner. Other areas, especially portions of southern Dallas, are food deserts with fresh food miles away. The only grocery store in a food desert around Simpson Stuart Road and Bonnie View Road in southern Dallas closed more than a year ago. Now, a new owner wants to reopen the store, pending a Dallas City Council vote this week.
DALLAS, TX
