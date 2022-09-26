ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Shocking rumors: Dallas radio patriarch, Ticket founder Mike Rhyner to return to air, at a new station

By Christina Hughes Babb
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
advocatemag.com

Austin Street Center to host Humble Beginnings Luncheon in October

Austin Street Center is hosting the 22nd annual Humble Beginnings Luncheon to celebrate members of the community and their contributions addressing homelessness. Lake Highlands neighbor Daniel Roby has served as CEO of the center since 2015 and will host two special guest speakers— former First Lady Laura Bush and Barbara Bush— for this year’s luncheon on Oct. 14.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

This East Dallas neighbor has had a hand in more than 40 films and TV shows

East Dallas neighbor Chaselyn Wade knows the film industry. She’s worn various hats during her 20 years of movie-making: IMDb lists over 40 titles for her, including actress, costume design and makeup. But she can now add to the list director and star of her first full-length feature film. Not too shabby for a girl from a small town in Kentucky.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Affordable Housing: What does it mean for our neighborhood?

NOTHING POLARIZES AN ASSEMBLY of citizens and civic leaders like a discussion about affordable housing. So, when the Dallas City Council, resolved to tackle a citywide shortage of accessible homes, met last year to consider the construction of multiple Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) developments, drama ensued. The thorniest proposal...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

This local chef delivers handmade pastries to East Dallas neighborhoods

Photography by Jessica Turner. Keith Cedotal practically grew up in the kitchen. Between his French grandmother and Mexican parents, Cedotal was exposed to many different cooking styles and flavors. Far from the gadgets found in the high-end eateries in his portfolio, Cedotal learned to cook by eye and taste. “I...
DALLAS, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
advocatemag.com

Alchemy Face Bar opening Lowest Greenville location

Alchemy Face Bar, a medspa based in Colorado, is planning its first Dallas location in our neighborhood. The business is setting up shop in a pink building at the corner of Bell Avenue and Summit Avenue, just blocks from Greenville Avenue in the Lowest Greenville area. Alchemy sells a line...
GREENVILLE, TX
advocatemag.com

Dallas Grilled Cheese Co. to close Bishop Arts location

A grilled-cheese concept restaurant that opened in Bishop Arts almost seven years ago is closing. The Dallas Grilled Cheese Co. location in Mockingbird Station, which opened in 2017, will remain in business, along with a food truck. The restaurant announced on social media that its location at 310 W. 7th...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Oak Cliff School of Music: ‘It’s a jam session’

Before big name headliners take the main stage at Oktoberfest Dallas October 1st to thrill 8,000 rockin’ fans, Run for Cover will warm up the crowd. Run for Cover is the student band from Zach Galindo’s Oak Cliff School of Music and Lake Highlands School of Music, where students work all year for the chance to perform for a live audience.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Catch these East Dallas artists’ work at the Bath House Cultural Center

Two East Dallas natives, both artists, are included in an exhibition at the Bath House Cultural Center. Nancy Ferro grew up in Casa Linda, and her cousin, Billy Hassell, grew up in Lakewood. Their work is on display in the “Twin Blessings” show at the Bath House, and it explores how art flows within a family; Ferro and Hassell were born to twin parents.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Oak Cliff Cultivators celebrating grand opening on Saturday

On Saturday, Oak Cliff Cultivators will open the doors to their first store. Eddie and Martha Velez, the company’s proprietors, began growing hemp in 2020 after the United States legalized it in the 2018 Farm Bill. Since then, they have sold their products online, at farmer’s markets and in a few stores in the Dallas areas, but this is the first permanent retail location the business has had.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

How gentrification is displacing longtime East Dallas residents

Photography by Emil Lippe. Lisa Ramos-López’s eyes were opened to what was happening in her Mount Auburn neighborhood as she spent time at home during the pandemic. “You had to stop and see what your life was like,” she says. “That’s when we noticed some of the houses that were already in the process of going up slowly. We noticed people moving out — neighbors who had been here for years.”
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Claire Stanard is a career collecting city commissioner

Claire Stanard starts her work day at 8 every morning, and she often finishes after midnight. Her days are filled with conversations with developers of all kinds, from hotels to daycare facilities to liquor stores across the entire city, and chats with community members. This job is not paid. That...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Komen, Presbyterian to bring free-mammogram program to Dallas

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and as we turn another page of the calendar, the Susan G. Komen organization announces it will add several cities including Dallas to its screening and diagnostics program. A Komen spokesperson says the effort targets cities where the breast cancer mortality gap between Black and white women is most pronounced.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Worship: Ask who’s suffering to form compassionate relationships

It’s officially fair season, and I feel like I must admit that I have not actually attended the State Fair of Texas yet. I am a pandemic transplant, so I’m still catching up on all the must-dos after arriving when so many things were shut down. I did, however, stand in a too-long line in the parking lot of Lakewood Village shopping center soon after I arrived here to try one of those Fletcher’s corny dogs that I kept hearing about. And I have been here long enough to witness the fair frenzy that overtakes our city as professionals take off work to go to the fair, children obsess over the various rides, and restaurants roll out themed menus. It is quite the spectacle to an outsider.
LAKEWOOD VILLAGE, TX

