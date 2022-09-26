Shocking rumors: Dallas radio patriarch, Ticket founder Mike Rhyner to return to air, at a new station

It’s officially fair season, and I feel like I must admit that I have not actually attended the State Fair of Texas yet. I am a pandemic transplant, so I’m still catching up on all the must-dos after arriving when so many things were shut down. I did, however, stand in a too-long line in the parking lot of Lakewood Village shopping center soon after I arrived here to try one of those Fletcher’s corny dogs that I kept hearing about. And I have been here long enough to witness the fair frenzy that overtakes our city as professionals take off work to go to the fair, children obsess over the various rides, and restaurants roll out themed menus. It is quite the spectacle to an outsider.

LAKEWOOD VILLAGE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO