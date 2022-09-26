ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Ask an official: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- You have questions for our officials, and we want to help you get answers. Residents submitted questions for Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, and the mayor appeared live on KITV4 Island News at 4 to answer the questions. Question: "I would like to know if you would reconsider...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Honolulu rail begins emergency scenario drills with first responders

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation and Hitachi Rail will conduct trial runs for Oʻahu’s elevated rail system Tuesday and Thursday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exercise drills near the Aloha Stadium Station will be in partnership with the city’s first responders for hypothetical emergency scenarios.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

$2.7 Million In Fireworks Intercepted At Honolulu Port

HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - The shipment of 13,449 pounds of unpermitted fireworks was sent back to the mainland and then destroyed, the Coast Guard says. UPDATE – (12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28) A shipment of 13,449 pounds of unpermitted fireworks with an estimated street value of $2.7 million...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Free carpenter pre-apprenticeship training offered at Honolulu CC

Seats are available in a free eight-week carpentry pre-apprenticeship training program offered by Honolulu Community College for residents interested in pursuing career pathways in the skilled trades as carpenters, drywallers and millwrights starting October 10, 2022. The successful completion of this intensive, hands-on course serves as a direct pathway to...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Kalihi residents split over neighbor with about 100 'noisy' birds

KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Dubbing himself "The Bird Guy," Bruce McGonigal has been sharing his collection of more than 100 exotic birds from around the world at private events and schools for the past 20 years. "I'm a bird entertainer, educator," McGonigal proclaimed when asked what he does for a...
HONOLULU, HI
imagesofoldhawaii.com

“Swillauea”

In 1898, the US Army built a seawall and filled a submerged coral reef on the ‘Ewa (western) side of Kaʻākaukukui for a gun emplacement at Fort Armstrong to protect the mouth of adjoining Honolulu Harbor. At the turn of the century, Ala Moana Boulevard was built...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Public libraries closed across Hawaii due to 'unspecified threat'

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- All public libraries in Hawaii have been closed, Monday, due to an unspecified threat, officials said. Authorities did not say what the threat was or how it was delivered. A representative with the Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) says the department is working with local law enforcement on when it could be safe to re-open.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Morning Beat: Surging cost of living on Oahu

Star Wars fans unite in Wisconsin to compete with their "light sabers". Also, these professionals don't need gravity to play soccer and they demonstrate. Business News: Really, really, ridiculously rich people. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Howard looks at the richest people in the world. He includes the richest people...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

The Department of State encourages passport preparedness for future travel

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The highly-anticipated return of unrestricted international travel to Japan on October 11 is a good reminder to assess your passport needs prior to planned travel. The U.S. Department of State encourages U.S. travelers to be prepared by knowing their passport’s expiration date and applying well before travel...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 12,755 COVID cases, 7 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 12,755 coronavirus cases and seven new deaths in the last week. DOH said the week’s count includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases, which have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DOH. They also noted that they cleaned up historic data, which added an […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

EPA report reveals long list of violations at Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New federal records reveal a long list of violations by the Navy at the Red Hill fuel facility in the aftermath of the drinking water crisis. The violations include the lack of a spill response plan for Red Hill’s pipeline system and the failure to operate that system in line with good engineering practice.
HONOLULU, HI

