Honolulu Council Race: Candidates Vie To Represent Pearl City After Close Primary
In the Honolulu City Council election for the area surrounding Pearl City, Republican state Rep. Val Aquino Okimoto is pitching herself as the fresh face voters want while longtime Democratic politician Ron Menor says his decades as a city and state lawmaker will allow him to be effective. The District...
Honolulu rent and utility relief program to re-open for 8,000 new applicants on Oct. 3
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Rental and Utility Relief Program will temporarily re-open for 8,000 new applications beginning on Oct. 3, according to Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s office. “As we try to move on from COVID, we need to make sure that those whose lives were disrupted the most have the...
HDOT asks public to take carpool survey
The Hawaii Department of Transportation is asking the public to take a carpool survey to improve rideshare tools for Hawaii drivers.
Ask an official: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- You have questions for our officials, and we want to help you get answers. Residents submitted questions for Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, and the mayor appeared live on KITV4 Island News at 4 to answer the questions. Question: "I would like to know if you would reconsider...
Kalaeloa homeless encampment demolished to protect public safety, but dozens are now displaced
Dozens of homeless people living here in the old Barber's Point air strip were recently displaced and now they say they have no place to go. George Bailey says he and his companions have lived deep in a wooded area filled with overgrown kiawe trees for more than a year, unbothered.
Keauhou Bay development making waves among the community as plans change
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The development of Keauhou Bay on the Island of Hawaii is making some waves. As some residents speak out against the project, Kamehameha Schools has changed its plans for the area. Planning for development is heading into the Environmental Impact Study part of the process....
Honolulu rail begins emergency scenario drills with first responders
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation and Hitachi Rail will conduct trial runs for Oʻahu’s elevated rail system Tuesday and Thursday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exercise drills near the Aloha Stadium Station will be in partnership with the city’s first responders for hypothetical emergency scenarios.
$2.7 Million In Fireworks Intercepted At Honolulu Port
HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - The shipment of 13,449 pounds of unpermitted fireworks was sent back to the mainland and then destroyed, the Coast Guard says. UPDATE – (12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28) A shipment of 13,449 pounds of unpermitted fireworks with an estimated street value of $2.7 million...
All-pedestrian crossings to be added in Waikiki to increase safety
Intersections near Ala Moana Center are said to become all-pedestrian crossings on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.
Free carpenter pre-apprenticeship training offered at Honolulu CC
Seats are available in a free eight-week carpentry pre-apprenticeship training program offered by Honolulu Community College for residents interested in pursuing career pathways in the skilled trades as carpenters, drywallers and millwrights starting October 10, 2022. The successful completion of this intensive, hands-on course serves as a direct pathway to...
Kalihi residents split over neighbor with about 100 'noisy' birds
KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Dubbing himself "The Bird Guy," Bruce McGonigal has been sharing his collection of more than 100 exotic birds from around the world at private events and schools for the past 20 years. "I'm a bird entertainer, educator," McGonigal proclaimed when asked what he does for a...
“Swillauea”
In 1898, the US Army built a seawall and filled a submerged coral reef on the ‘Ewa (western) side of Kaʻākaukukui for a gun emplacement at Fort Armstrong to protect the mouth of adjoining Honolulu Harbor. At the turn of the century, Ala Moana Boulevard was built...
Public libraries closed across Hawaii due to 'unspecified threat'
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- All public libraries in Hawaii have been closed, Monday, due to an unspecified threat, officials said. Authorities did not say what the threat was or how it was delivered. A representative with the Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) says the department is working with local law enforcement on when it could be safe to re-open.
Evening Briefing: Honolulu Marathon founder dies, Kauai man arrested after threats to Koloa Elementary and HART conducts drills
Good evening, Hawaii. Hawaii mourns the passing of one of the running community's pioneers, a Kauai man is arrested for threatening a Garden Isle school and the Honolulu Star-Advertiser has the latest on emergency drills for the rail project. Here are the most important stories you need to know. Your...
Morning Beat: Surging cost of living on Oahu
Star Wars fans unite in Wisconsin to compete with their "light sabers". Also, these professionals don't need gravity to play soccer and they demonstrate. Business News: Really, really, ridiculously rich people. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Howard looks at the richest people in the world. He includes the richest people...
The Department of State encourages passport preparedness for future travel
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The highly-anticipated return of unrestricted international travel to Japan on October 11 is a good reminder to assess your passport needs prior to planned travel. The U.S. Department of State encourages U.S. travelers to be prepared by knowing their passport’s expiration date and applying well before travel...
Hawaii reports 12,755 COVID cases, 7 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 12,755 coronavirus cases and seven new deaths in the last week. DOH said the week’s count includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases, which have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DOH. They also noted that they cleaned up historic data, which added an […]
EPA report reveals long list of violations at Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New federal records reveal a long list of violations by the Navy at the Red Hill fuel facility in the aftermath of the drinking water crisis. The violations include the lack of a spill response plan for Red Hill’s pipeline system and the failure to operate that system in line with good engineering practice.
Raised crosswalks coming to various Oahu neighborhoods in effort to improve safety
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Monday, another round of raised crosswalks are being constructed in neighborhoods across Oahu. The new project will start in Kailua along Kailua Road. Officials said raised crosswalks are meant to slow down cars and make areas like school zones are safer for pedestrians. Crews will start...
Hawaii starts tracking reinfections in hopes of managing new phase of COVID’s spread
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state recorded the first COVID reinfection in September 2020. Since then, reinfection has soared. State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said at least 10% of all COVID-19 cases last week occurred in people who had already had the virus. The Department of Health is now including reinfections...
