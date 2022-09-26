ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Road rage blamed for Maryland interstate shooting

By Brian Farrell
DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MGVOJ_0iB4BOf600

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said troopers think road rage led to a shooting that took place Friday night.

Investigators said it happened between 10:20 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Two people were in a car, heading south on Interstate 295 towards the ramps to northbound Interstate 495, National Harbor, and southbound I-495. There was a fight between them and the driver of another car.

Man shot, killed at Maryland business that threw overnight party

The person in the other car pulled a gun and fired a shot through their windshield, hitting the driver of the first car in his gut. The person who shot him kept going towards the northbound I-495 ramp.

The driver who was shot got onto the southbound I-495 ramp. Medics took him to Inova Fairfax Hospital in Virginia for treatment. The passenger in his car wasn’t hurt.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Troopers said the shot that him came from a silver, 4-door Volkswagen sedan with tinted windows. They’re not sure if the driver had any passengers with him.

Maryland State Police asked anyone who may have seen what happened to contact the Forestville Barrack at (301) 568-8101. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Former Maryland Park Service Manager Charged With Alleged Assault, Rape: Police

A former park manager for the Maryland Park Service is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a person repeatedly over the course of six months, police announced. Michael Browning, 71, was arrested by detectives from Baltimore County’s Special Victims Unit, the agency announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when he was charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
montanarightnow.com

Lawsuit says woman gave birth alone on Maryland jail floor

A woman who said she was left to give birth to her baby alone on the dirty floor of her jail cell in Maryland last year is suing, alleging that jail nurses ignored her screams and pleas for helps for six hours. Jazmin Valentine filed the lawsuit Tuesday against authorities in Washington County, Maryland as well as the jail's contracted medical provider. It alleges some jail nurses said she was withdrawing from drugs and not in labor while some staffers said she was just trying to get out of her cell. The lawsuit says her baby developed a type of staph bacteria infection that is resistant to many antibiotics.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WTOP

Police ID man shot, killed in Suitland

The Prince George’s County police have identified the man shot and killed in Suitland, Maryland, Sunday. Michael Morgan, 26, of Suitland, was found wounded in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road, near Washington National Cemetery, around noon, the police said Monday. He was taken to a hospital where...
SUITLAND, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Washington Dc#Maryland State Police#Violent Crime#Inova Fairfax Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc#Dc News
fox5dc.com

FCPS counselor investigation exposes widespread problems

An investigation into why a sex offender was able to continue working as a middle school guidance counselor has uncovered serious issues in Virginia’s largest school district. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Lincolnia on the problems plaguing Fairfax County Public Schools.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WBOC

Maryland's Move Over Law Expansion Takes Effect This Saturday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Starting this Saturday, Oct. 1, Maryland's move over law will law will expand to require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals. According to the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office, warning signals include:. Hazard...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
mocoshow.com

Maryland United States Attorney’s Office Resolves Disability Discrimination Lawsuit Against Maryland Developer Involving Multifamily Housing Complexes

Per the Office of the U.S. Attotney, District of Maryland: United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division announced today that Maryland-based developer Stavrou Associates, Inc. and related entities have agreed to pay $185,000 to settle claims that they violated the Fair Housing Act (FHA) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to build 11 multi-family housing complexes in Maryland with required accessible features for people with disabilities. As part of the settlement, the defendants also agreed to make extensive retrofits to remove accessibility barriers at the complexes.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Developer who violated accessibility laws when building housing complexes in Maryland must pay $185K

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland-based developer and its associates must pay $185,000 to settle claims that they violated the Fair Housing Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to the Department of Justice.Stavrou Associates Inc. and its related entities violated these acts when they built 11 multifamily housing complexes in Maryland that lacked accessible features for people with disabilities, Department of Justice officials said on Tuesday.The 11 housing complexes include:Villages at Belle Hill, Elkton, Maryland.Burgess Mill Station I, Ellicott City, MarylandBurgess Mill Station II, Ellicott City, Maryland.River Point Apartments, Essex, Maryland.Hammarlee House Apartments, Glen Burnie, Maryland.Overland Gardens, Landover, Maryland.Rainier Manor...
MARYLAND STATE
thehillishome.com

From the MPD Blotter

Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC News Now

20K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy