Gametime Henrico: Sept. 19-25, 2022

Deep Run High School

Deep Run’s football team has taken on the mindset of fighting through adversity this season. The team went 0-10 during the regular season last fall but has already made improvements in every aspect of the game and got into the win column in week 1. After a 1-3 start, the Wildcats hosted Tucker in a game that went down to the wire, with Deep Run losing 20-14 in heartbreaking fashion. The team is competing with only 24 varsity players available, meaning those who play are needed for most of the game with little to no rest. Though wins are not coming as quickly as the team might like, a number of key pieces are developing. Team captain Colby Taylor, who is a threat nearly anywhere, had 123 total yards, one rushing touchdown, one receiving touchdown, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery and one onside kick recovery. The Wildcats are now 1-4 and will host an undefeated Thomas Jefferson team (5-0) on Friday.

* * *

Senior Ella Fallen, a goalie for Deep Run’s field hockey team, committed to Christopher Newport University last week. Fallen has played well throughout her senior campaign this year, allowing only seven goals in her seven games played. The Wildcats are 5-2 after falling to a strong Collegiate team (6-1) in their most recent match-up. Their next game will be on road to take on Maggie Walker (3-3).

Douglas Freeman High School

The Mavericks kept their undefeated football season alive after a 28-6 victory over Godwin on Friday. Godwin got on the board first after a 79-yard return for a touchdown off of a Freeman fumble, but the Mavericks responded with two back-to-back touchdowns from quarterback Ryan Bland. Kevin China then ran for a 17-yard touchdown following an interception to put the Mavs up 21-6. Star running back Miguel Martin finished things off with a five-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Martin led his team’s fierce rushing attack (202 total rushing yards) with 76 yards on 18 carries. Their win puts them at 5-0 this year, with a bye this week.

* * *

Freeman’s field hockey team improved to 4-5 this season with a 2-1 overtime win against a solid Godwin Eagles team (5-3). Sarah Chilton led the way for the Mavericks with both of her team’s goals. Alyssa Farrell added an assist on one of Chilton’s goals, and goalie Eleanor Tongel had a total of 10 saves in her first-ever varsity start to lead the way defensively. Freeman will now face Tucker in its next game.

Glen Allen High School

The Jaguars’ football team lost in a thriller last week against a highly competitive Hermitage team. Xavier Moss gave his team the early lead with a 12-yard run for a touchdown, and the Jaguars built upon that early lead with a 16-yard rushing touchdown from William Noel to go up 14-0 with less than a minute left in the first quarter. In the second quarter, quarterback Andrew Milwit connected with Noel on a 19-yard passing touchdown to go up 21-0, and they led at halftime 21-7. But it was all Hermitage in the second half though, as the Panthers put together a 17-point comeback, ultimately winning on a last-second field goal as time expired. Glen Allen is now 1-3 this season and will host Godwin this week.

* * *

The Jaguars’ field hockey team fell to Deep Run in their most recent matchup last Wednesday, losing a tough 1-0 game off a stroke with 11:45 remaining in the fourth quarter. Despite the loss, Glen Allen is 6-2 this season, only allowing a grand total of six goals in eight games. The Jags will look to get back on track in their next matchup, when they will host the Atlee Raiders (6-1) in what should be a competitive contest.

Henrico High School

Six-foot, 275-pound lineman Malachi Hayes of the Henrico Warriors received his third college offer last week, this one from St. Olaf College. Hayes is a multi-talented lineman with the ability to play any position on the line on both sides of the field. He also received offers from Waynesburg University in July and Grinnell College in June. Hayes and the Warriors are coming off of a loss to one of the best football teams in the country (Highland Springs) and will now travel to Patrick Henry (3-1) this Friday.

Hermitage High School

After back-to-back weeks of falling to undefeated programs (Thomas Dale and Varina) the Panthers got themselves back in the winning column with a 24-21 comeback victory over Glen Allen. Near the end of the half, they found themselves down 21-0, but quarterback Karon Burton drove his team down the field to punch in an eight-yard rushing touchdown to make it 21-7 at the half. From the start of the second half, it was all Hermitage. Jeremiah Coney found the end zone next on a one-yard rushing touchdown to make it 21-14 in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Burton found Walt Brooks on a five-yard passing touchdown to tie the game at 21. While some would play for overtime, Hermitage had different plans, and that plan was to let kicker Braeden Megenity put the game away with a 39-yard field goal to win 24-21 as time expired. Glen Allen attempted to ice Megenity with a timeout just before his clutch attempt, but it didn’t faze the kicker, who has not missed a kick all year long. With all of the drama that resulted from the matchup, the key to Hermitage’s victory was its impressive rushing attack. Burton could not be stopped the moment he got things going, finishing with 135 yards rushing on 18 carries (7.5 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. The reigning Region 5C player of the year, Coney, also had a big night on the ground, rushing for 84 yards on 24 carries (3.5 yards per carry) and one touchdown, which gave Hermitage 218 yards on the ground from just two players. The Panthers will now look to add on to their success on the road this Friday as they take on Tucker.

Highland Springs High School

The Springers continued their dominant season on Thursday with a 61-0 win over the Henrico Warriors. Running back Aziz Foster Powell had three rushing touchdowns on the day, while quarterback Khristian Martin had three total touchdowns. Martin connected with Takye Heath on a 22-yard passing touchdown and Braylon Johnson on a 46-yard passing touchdown. Martin then scored his final touchdown of the night on a 12-yard run, which put the Springers up 48-0 by halftime. Martin was the player of the game, relentlessly leading his team every step of the way offensively. On top of his huge night scoring-wise, he totaled 192 yards passing, while rushing for 28 yards on the run. Consistency is the best way to describe Martin, who is gaining more and more national attention each week, leading a team that is considered a top-100 program in the nation. His Springers are now 5-0 and will face Colonial Forge on the road this week.

Godwin High School

The Eagles’ football team fell to 2-3 last Friday after a tough game against an undefeated Freeman team, losing 28-6. Though the game did not go in their favor, there were some impressive performances on both sides of the ball for the Eagles, including 210 receiving yards from five different targets. Leading the way was Logan Rhoades, who had the team’s only score on a 77-yard return of a Freeman fumble to give Godwin the early lead. Rhoades also had 5 catches for 51 yards, averaging 10.2 yards per catch. Wide receiver Nicholas Clark also played lights-out, pulling together 95 yards from just five catches, averaging 19 yards per catch. Receiver Hank Piersol averaged 14 yards a catch with his 42 yards receiving from three catches. Though the Eagles have a record of 2-3, their five opponents have a combined record of 17-6 this season. The Eagles hit the road this week for a game against Glen Allen.

* * *

Godwin’s golf team recorded a 143-196 victory over Tucker last Tuesday. The team was led by Nick Collins, who was the medalist for the match. Its next outing will be at the Region 5C championships.

J.R. Tucker High School

After their bye week, the Tigers’ football team got things done last Friday in a 20-14 thriller against the Deep Run Wildcats. The Tigers were led by wide receiver Camron Williams, who had a huge game offensively. He had a 43-yard touchdown reception, a 33-yard rushing touchdown, and totaled 144 rushing yards on the day. After his big day against Deep Run, Williams took a visit to Christopher Newport University. With the performances that he has been having this year, expect Williams to be receiving lots of attention from college programs in the coming weeks. The Tigers are now 2-2 this season and will host the Hermitage Panthers this Friday.

* * *

The boys’ volleyball team improved to 4-3 this season after its first win against the Deep Run Wildcats in more than 15 years. The team was led by Justin Helberg (11 kills, two aces and one block), Jai Keskar (six kills, 13 assists and three blocks), and J’von Ballows (five kills and six blocks).

Varina High School

The Blue Devils’ football team is now 4-0 after its 34-3 win against Mechanicsville last week. Myles Derricott got things started with a 33-yard passing touchdown to Jordan Edwards late in the first quarter for the first points of the game. Minutes later, Edwards found the end zone again on a rushing touchdown, Derricott threw a touchdown pass to Vy’Sean Royster, and Eric Smith took an interception to the house to close out the first half. Derricott would account for his third and final touchdown on the night on a 13-yard pass to Christopher Coleman in the fourth quarter.

* * *

Pitcher and outfielder Hailey Butler of the Varina High School softball team committed to Christopher Newport University on Sunday. Butler is a leader both on the field and in the classroom, with a lofty 4.51 grade point average. With her junior campaign right around the corner, expect her to lead the way for the Blue Devils in the spring.

