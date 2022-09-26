ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Marines Stationed in Australia Test Out Capabilities to Win Indo-Pacific War

The Indo-Pacific is the world’s largest ocean and the United States’ largest combat command—and the Marine Corps wants to overcome the tyranny of distance. United States Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22, the Corp’s presence in Australia, conducted a “trans-pacific tactical redeployment” of both forces and equipment, relying on aviation elements to put the Marine Corps’ reaction time and long-range air assets to the test.
Back to the Future: How the Army is Preparing for Another Pacific War

The Army has practiced firing artillery from surface ships, landing helicopters on warships, and adjusting tactics and maneuvers to enable ground-fired weapons to attack targets at sea. Lingering just beneath the surface of the U.S. Army’s massive focus on innovation and land war modernization, there is a distinct and sharply...
Pentagon launches Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from California in test to show US is nuclear ready in the arms race with Russia and China

The U.S. Air Force launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from a base in California during the early hours of Wednesday morning in a demonstration of nuclear readiness. Before the launch, a Pentagon spokesman said the launch was long-scheduled test. However, several recent tests have been postponed for...
Does It Matter That China Has More Warships Than the U.S.?

Raw numbers do not necessarily equate to maritime warfare superiority. Raw numbers do not necessarily equate to maritime warfare superiority. The Chinese Navy is now not only larger than its American counterpart but also increasingly incorporates a wide range of advanced technologies. The growth of the Chinese Navy has made a number of headlines in the last year, seemingly suggesting that Chinese maritime power has surpassed that of the United States.
Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out

In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
How U.S. Airpower Could Thwart a Chinese Attack on Taiwan

Any Chinese amphibious advance would be vulnerable to being destroyed by U.S. and allied air power. Any Chinese maritime buildup for an amphibious attack on Taiwan would most likely be seen by U.S. and allied surveillance systems. Yet given the size and lethality of China’s fast-growing navy, such a prospect clearly poses a major threat to Taiwan, the United States, and U.S. allies in the Pacific.
Watch Out China: New Navy Plan Calls for 66 Attack Submarines

A significant impetus for the U.S. Navy is geopolitical competition with China, which maintains six nuclear-powered and forty-six diesel-powered attack submarines. The U.S. Navy’s requests for submarines have for many years exceeded the service’s inventory, particularly in the Pacific. However, the U.S. Navy, Congress, and industry partners are...
Navy and Marines at Odds Over the Light Amphibious Warship

One of the main points of contention is the ship's cost and survivability. The U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy are at loggerheads over the future of the Light Amphibious Warship. The vessel will form the cornerstone of the Marine Corps’ Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations. The operating concept...
Can the U.S. Navy Keep Up With China?

China’s shipbuilding machine is a formidable competitor to the United States. The People’s Liberation Army-Navy is surging ahead to build new Type 055 stealth destroyers, several new Type 075 amphibious assault ships, and a third aircraft carrier. How is China’s industrial base able to produce new platforms at this rate?
The US Navy’s Newest Ships and Submarines

The strongest militaries throughout history have always been bolstered by a strong navy. And throughout the years, as newer technologies have led to advancements in propulsion and weapons systems and ever increasing naval strength, this old idea has only been reinforced. The British Empire more or less ruled the world in the 18th century as […]
U.S. Navy Next-Generation Attack Submarines Are on the Horizon

The U.S. Navy expects to shift from procuring Virginia-class submarines to Next Generation Attack Submarines sometime in the 2030s. A report from the Congressional Research Service, a non-partisan public policy research institute that reports to Congress, recently released a report on the U.S. Navy’s upcoming class of attack submarines, tentatively known as the Next Generation Attack Submarine, or SSN(X), program.
U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as warning to North

BUSAN, South Korea (Reuters) -A U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea on Friday for the first time in about four years, set to join other military vessels in a show of force intended to send a message to North Korea. USS Ronald Reagan and ships from its accompanying strike...
Missiles Won’t Make It Past The Navy’s Upgraded Interceptor

The Navy is continuing to develop the Naval Integrated Fire Control-Counter Air (NIFC-CA) program, an integrated threat detection and defense system capable of finding and destroying incoming anti-ship missiles from distances beyond the radar horizon. The Navy is continuing to develop the Naval Integrated Fire Control-Counter Air (NIFC-CA) program, an...
