Washington County Board of Commissioners-Oct 3 Preview
The regular meeting of the Washington County Board of Commissioners will be held on Monday, October 3. This is the first meeting of the month so the starting time is 9:00 am rather than 9:30 am. The agenda for the meeting includes a proclamation for National 4-H Week, the annual...
Sunset Industrial Park Approved for Funding
As anticipated by the Bartlesville Development Authority (BDA), the Sunset Manufacturing Center has received funding from the Oklahoma Legislature as part of a group of bills designed to fund infrastructure projects at industrial parks, aeronautics facilities, and state fairground in an effort to bring Oklahoma to the attention of international trading partners.
City Council Meeting Set for Oct 3
The next City of Bartlesville Council Meeting will be held on Monday, October 3 at 7 pm in the Council Chambers at 401 South Johnstone Avenue. During the meeting, there will be four proclamations on upcoming events: National Colonial Heritage Month, Mental Illness Awarenss Week, Code Enforcement Officer's Appreciation Week, and National Fire Prevention Safety Week.
Court Report for Matthew Languien
A Bartlesville man who was on a sobriety rehabilitation process in now facing not only the end of his rehab but also potentially serving 10 years from his original conviction earlier this year after he sent threats to his daughter by text. The texts were aimed at personnel at the Washington County Courthouse, including Judge Russell Vaclaw, District Attorney Kevin Buchanan, Drug Court Coordinator Karen Wood, and local attorney Marty Meason.
Arvest Bank Awards $500 to Dewey Teacher
Arvest Bank has awarded Jessica Lee, a fifth grade reading teaching at Dewey Elementary School, with $500 as part of its "WE LOVE TEACHERS" initiative. Lee says she will use her award to make upgrades to the reading spaces in her classroom. "I cannot thank Arvest enough! This means so...
Rogers County Board of Commissioners approve $1 million to bring fiber broadband to Oologah
OOLOGAH, Okla. — Rogers County has earmarked $2 million dollars in ARPA funding to expand broadband access. “For too long Oologah has been a broadband desert, ignored and just underserved, this solution is going to change that,” said Brett Williston, the IT Director for Rogers County. Williston said...
Court Report for Keenan Abreau
Keenan Michael Abreu appeared in Washington COunty Court today on multiple charges after a routine traffic stop. Abreu is charged with failure to provide a driver's license, failure to maintain insurance on a vehicle, and failure to wear a seatbelt. During the traffic stop, officers found an open bottle of...
Court Report on Richard Royer
A failure to appear for a September evaluation of mental health in relation to earlier charges by law enforcement has landed a Bartlesville man back in the Washington County Correctional Center this week and with additional charges added to his roster of alleged criminal activity. Richard Grant Royer was first...
Fatality Accident on Lake Keystone
A fatality accident occurred around 6:20 pm on Thursday, September 29 at Lake Keystone that involved two boats. Garry Dugan, age 52, of Cleveland, OK was pronounced deceased at the scene after his AZZ Jet Boat collided with a Warhawk Jet Boat driven by Robert Lemon, age 62, of Sand Springs. Lemon was injured but refused treatment from EMS.
EXCLUSIVE: State legislators seek answers on contested Turnpike; local officials remain silent
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Two Oklahoma legislators are joining Berryhill-area residents in calling for answers about the legality of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA)’s plan to charge tolls on a stretch of the Gilcrease Expressway. But getting answers from the local officials behind the project hasn’t been so easy.
Active Threat Prevention Class in Ramona Oct. 13
NJ Burgett is teaming up with the Ramona Police Department and Caney Valley School District to present communitywide training if an active threat situation were to happen. Areas being covered include, how to possibly prevent an active threat event and how to respond appropriately during an active threat event. Learn...
Broken water meter leads to big bill for Tulsa family
Most of us know we should take a close look at all those bills we get every month, no matter how complicated they may seem.
Tulsa City Councilor discusses disappearance of rainbow crosswalk on Pride Street
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A section of 4th Street between Elgin Avenue and Lansing Avenue in downtown Tulsa is known as Pride Street, and it's no stranger to vandalism or hate. That's why when a rainbow section of the crosswalk was paved over, Councilor Kara Joy McKee's district, some feared the worst.
Broken Arrow Residents Concerned About Unusually High Water Bills
Dozens of Broken Arrow residents are sharing photos and concerns of their high water bills on social media and asking the city for answers. Some bills show residents' water usage even quadrupled. A City of Broken Arrow spokesperson said staff have been getting calls from customers, saying that their bills...
BPD Training Best in State
When Tracy Roles became Chief of the Bartlesville Police Department four years ago, officers were required to take an additional 25 hours of traiing annually after completing their basic training at the police academy. Roles immediately began increasing the number of hours and bringing in new types of training. Now, the officers participate in 100 hours and a variety of curriculum that is both progressive and proactive. Traditionally, police forces have added training only after incidents that demanded they change their methods but Chief Roles says that citizens deserve a department that is thinking ahead to what MIGHT happen, not just to training on what has already occurred.
FOX23 Investigates: How to protect yourselves from mailbox thieves
TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 continues to investigate thefts at United States Postal Service boxes across Green Country. The ongoing thefts have forced postmasters to close some blue collection bins at 51st and Sheridan, 91st and Sheridan and 71st and Lewis. FOX23 went back to check, and all of those previously closed mailboxes are now open. Thieves had been prying open these boxes to steal checks and fraudulently cash them.
Bridge Creek residents shaken up by recent earthquakes
BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. — Homeowners in and around Bridge Creek have been shaken up the last few days as several earthquakes have been recorded in the area. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission told KOCO 5 that an energy company has been told to stop fracking in the area. KOCO 5's...
Community Events
Bartlesville Community Concert’s 2022-2023 season and individual tickets are on sale now through October 9. For more information, visit www.bccamusic.org. Season and individual tickets are available at www.bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com. Free student tickets are also available.
Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress
Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
Tulsa Glassblowing School Holding Glass Pumpkin Sale
The Tulsa Glassblowing School is hosting a pumpkin patch, but they aren't your ordinary pumpkins. Artists have been handcrafting beautiful glass creations for months. The Tulsa glassblowing school has its pumpkin patch sale going on right now and this school offers free classes for veterans, for kids, and a lot more. The glassblowing process happens quickly, starting with a trip to the hot shop to melt the glass before it gets a dip in color.
