N.J. reports 1,773 COVID cases, 8 deaths. Hospitalizations remain under 1,000 patients.
New Jersey on Wednesday reported another 1,773 confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight confirmed deaths as the number of hospitalizations remains steady. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive tests is 1,790, a 10% increase from a week ago and a 9% increase from a month ago. The rate...
N.J. reports 1,906 COVID cases, 9 deaths as transmission rate continues to rise
New Jersey on Tuesday reported another 1,906 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine confirmed deaths as the state’s transmission rate continues to surpass its key benchmark. The rate of transmission was 1.13 on Tuesday, up from 1.11 on Monday and 1.04 last week. A transmission rate below 1 is an...
N.J. bank agrees to $13M settlement after avoiding Black, Hispanic customers seeking mortgages
A New Jersey-based bank agreed to pay $13 million to settle allegations it engaged in “redlining” — a form of housing discrimination in which a lender intentionally deprives Blacks and Hispanics of loans. “Lakeland avoided serving the credit needs of borrowers in majority Black and Hispanic census...
N.J. weather: Hurricane Ian carves path of destruction in Florida. Remnants to soak N.J. this weekend.
Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped massive amounts of rain across the peninsula on Thursday. One of the strongest hurricanes to...
N.J. weather: Hurricane Ian’s remnants will be ‘nothing like Ida’ in N.J. region, forecaster says
UPDATED TRACK THURSDAY: Hurricane Ian carves path of destruction in Florida. Remnants to soak N.J. this weekend. As Hurricane Ian gets ready to slam into Florida as a highly destructive Category 4 storm in the next few hours, forecasters in the New Jersey region continue to closely monitor all the latest movements and computer guidance models to determine whether the storm’s remnants will pose any threats here in the coming days.
Following 2 lifeguard deaths, NJ beach patrols flagged for violations
Compliance officers within the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development uncovered violations related to boat hazards, lightning policies, and record keeping, in a large-scale inspection of beach patrols that was prompted by the deaths of two young lifeguards. But the municipalities found to be in violation won't face...
Lawmaker blames ‘weak-on-crime’ Dems for fatal car ‘riot’ in Wildwood, NJ
WILDWOOD — New Jersey Republicans are pointing the finger at their colleagues across the aisle for this weekend's unsanctioned pop-up car rally that left two people dead and a father of four hospitalized in critical condition. U.S. Rep Jeff Van Drew, a former Democrat, blamed "far-left Democrats" for the...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Aug. 15-21, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Aug. 15-21, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
Florio legacy contains a South Jersey twist | Editorial
Much will be said and written over the next few days about all of the good things done by former U.S. Rep. and Gov. James J. Florio. “Jim” Florio died Sunday at age 85. From a uniquely South Jersey perspective, however, consider something that Florio, as a young politician, DIDN’T do. More on that later.
N.J. weather: Hurricane Ian to unleash Category 4 fury on Florida. Latest forecast track.
UPDATE: Hurricane Ian’s remnants will be ‘nothing like Ida’ in N.J. region, forecaster says. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, which was just below Category 5 status Wednesday as it nears landfall in Florida, could begin bringing rain to New Jersey by late Friday night with as much as 5 inches falling on parts of the Garden State by early Tuesday.
A new and mysterious disease in NJ is killing off certain trees
Beech leaf disease, which has been killing beech trees in New Jersey, is a new disease that was discovered in Ohio in 2012. Not much is known about it, said Rosa Yoo, forest health specialist with the New Jersey Forest Service. What is known, however, is that the disease is associated with a nematode, which is a microscopic worm.
September 27, 2022
Winnifred Olosunde, 66, and Taiwo “Peter” Olosunde, 55, both of Ewing, NJ, were each charged with one count of third-degree insurance fraud, nine counts of third-degree failure to file personal and employer tax returns, and nine counts of third-degree failure to pay personal and employer taxes, in connection with their business Two Enterprise, Inc. (Two Enterprise), which was also named as a defendant.
Spadea bringing the fight for normal to South Jersey (Opinion)
As you know, I spend a lot of time helping out local candidates in Bergen County and Ocean County and the areas in between. We're getting larger and larger crowds joining me on the trail as we build momentum for common sense ideas that will restore liberty, prosperity and, yes, sanity to the Garden State.
This Huge New Jersey Tourist City Will Now Sell Recreational Marijuana
April 21st is a day that'll likely be remembered for a long time to come in Jersey. It was the day that Marijuana was legally allowed to be sold and consumed in the Garden State. New Jersey, according to The Guardian was one of the first states on the East...
Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations
Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
Wow! The Oldest Tree in New Jersey is Real American History
This is a story with deep roots! yes, pun intended. There may be no better way of judging time and history than when you are dealing with "trees". It is a way to estimate actual time and give age even when dealing with subjects that can be nearly 500 years old.
Iconic Local Bar & Grill Sold But Keeping Name in Hamilton, NJ
It's the end of an era, well sort of. The Trentonian is reporting that Rossi's Bar & Grill in Hamilton is in the process of being sold. This is a big deal. Thankfully, the new owner, a longtime friend of the Rossi family and area businessman, will keep the Rossi name for the new place.
When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
Maryland didn’t want the H2Oi car rally there, so deadly event came to N.J.
The muscle car mayhem that claimed two lives in Wildwood on Saturday night started innocently enough more than a decade ago around Ocean City, Maryland, when a group of Volkswagen and Audi lovers gathered to celebrate the beauty of the water-cooled engine. That initial gathering, held around 2010, was relatively...
