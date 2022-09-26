ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

N.J. weather: Hurricane Ian’s remnants will be ‘nothing like Ida’ in N.J. region, forecaster says

UPDATED TRACK THURSDAY: Hurricane Ian carves path of destruction in Florida. Remnants to soak N.J. this weekend. As Hurricane Ian gets ready to slam into Florida as a highly destructive Category 4 storm in the next few hours, forecasters in the New Jersey region continue to closely monitor all the latest movements and computer guidance models to determine whether the storm’s remnants will pose any threats here in the coming days.
Florio legacy contains a South Jersey twist | Editorial

Much will be said and written over the next few days about all of the good things done by former U.S. Rep. and Gov. James J. Florio. “Jim” Florio died Sunday at age 85. From a uniquely South Jersey perspective, however, consider something that Florio, as a young politician, DIDN’T do. More on that later.
September 27, 2022

Winnifred Olosunde, 66, and Taiwo “Peter” Olosunde, 55, both of Ewing, NJ, were each charged with one count of third-degree insurance fraud, nine counts of third-degree failure to file personal and employer tax returns, and nine counts of third-degree failure to pay personal and employer taxes, in connection with their business Two Enterprise, Inc. (Two Enterprise), which was also named as a defendant.
Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations

Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
