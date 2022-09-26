ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

24 Famous People You May Not Know With Roots in Texas

I think almost everyone will agree that Texas is a big state. Massive. Plenty of wide open spaces full of opportunities. I was today years old when I learned about some of the famous and well-known folks who have ties to Texas. These people are accomplished. From actors and singers to activists and politicians, the Lone Star State has been the birthplace or launchpad for many big names. It still is today.
TEXAS STATE
Nearly Half Of All Car Seats Are Misused, Is Yours Installed Properly?

A baby aboard a vehicle is some precious cargo. Child car seats are the law and they save lives, but, believe it or not, nearly half of all safety seats are misused. Most of the time, it's because they are installed incorrectly. To make matters scarier, vehicle crashes are the leading cause of child deaths in the nation. Now is the time to make sure your baby or toddler is safely riding in a motor vehicle.
ABILENE, TX
5 Favorite Southern Snacks to Try On Your Next Trip To Buc-ee’s

When you're in Texas, there's no pitstop like the one at Buc-ee's. They are taking the state by storm and folks love it. Tired travelers search for miles for the sight of that cartoon beaver mascot. Buc-ee's has it all from delicious food to great gifts and tasty treats. I personally know folks who could spend hours in a Buc-ee's if you'd let them.
TEXAS STATE
Do You Have Aetna Health Insurance? Your Care Could Be Impacted

Covenant Health put out a statement today illuminating the termination of their health agreement with Aetna Insurance. In the announcement, they stated that "Covenant’s goal has been to reach fair and equitable contract terms. Unfortunately, Aetna remains unwilling to offer adequate reimbursement for vital health care services. This will leave almost 9,000 individuals without in-network access to Covenant’s hospitals and providers in Texas after the contracts expire on September 1, 2022."
LUBBOCK, TX
