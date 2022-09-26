Read full article on original website
Top 10 things To Do According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau
I've known for years that Abilene is a sweet spot in Texas. So much so that George Hamilton-IV wrote and sang a song about Abilene Texas, and yes George was singing about Abilene, Texas because on the same album the next song was titled West Texas Highway. That settled the video is included below, enjoy.
The Walk for Freedom Brings Attention to the Human Trafficking in Texas
Beyond Trafficking will be hosting Abilene’s annual 'Walk for Freedom.' The walk. is to raise awareness of the human trafficking issues in our own backyard and unite the. community to combat human trafficking. The Walk will begin and end at Everman Park on North 1st and Pine street on Saturday, October 15th, beginning with registration at 8 am with the walk beginning shortly thereafter at 9 am and lasting until 12 noon.
Take a Peek Inside the Swenson House the Site of Haunted Abilene
The Swenson House was built in 1910 by W.G. and Shirley Swenson. The house was built on 58 acres but now sits on a two-acre city block. Today, the Swenson House is on the Register of Historic Places and is currently used for weddings, receptions, parties, and of course, Haunted Abilene. Today, the Swenson House is owned by the Swenson House Historical Society, a nonprofit organization.
Get Those Rides Ready for Cruise Night in Abilene on October 15th
Earlier this year, we decided to host Cruise Night twice a year, instead of just once. Well, it's now time for the Fall Cruise Night, so get ready for an afternoon and evening of classic cars, live music, and more. Our 2022 Fall Cruise Night will take place on Saturday,...
The Buffalo Gap Volunteer Fire Department is Hosting a Fun Fundraiser
The Buffalo Gap Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting its first-ever walk, run, or bicycle event to help raise money for a new pumper truck fund. With the recent wildfires this past year, all area fire departments have stretched their firefighting equipment to its limits. The Buffalo Gap Volunteer Fire...
How to Become A Supporting Member of Abilene’s Historic Paramount Theatre
By becoming a supporting member of the Paramount Theatre you are helping preserve a historic monument in Abilenes' history. Paramount theater is a 501 c-3 nonprofit corporation that helps support so many other nonprofits, charity organizations, public schools, children's, and civic organizations in Abilene and throughout West Texas. If you...
Texas Gun Owners Are Buying More Firearms However Gun Ownership Is Down
While Texas gun owners are buying more and more guns it appears that gun ownership is down. Although the previous statement sounds a little contradictory, the fact remains that Texas gun owners are buying more and more firearms, and yet there seems to be a huge decline in "new gun owners" in Texas.
An Abilene Native Serves in the Navy at the Stennis Space Center
Every person that is serving in the United States Navy whether here in America or around the globe got their start from somewhere. I know this very well because my son Christopher has been in the United States Navy now going on 11 years, and yes I am a very proud father.
Walking the Wrong Way Down the Street In Texas Could Get You Arrested
Twice in the last four months, we've read the headlines and heard in the news stories of a man being arrested for walking down the street in Abilene, Texas. While walking down the street is not really a problem, the direction or better yet the side of the road he was walking on does make a big difference on whether or not you may get a ticket or be arrested.
Fun Fall Festivals, Trunk or Treats, and Halloween Events for 2022 in Abilene
Fall is in the air and it's time to start making plans to attend one of the many fall festivals, Halloween events, and or trunk or treats in the Big Country. While it's still early and many Churches and civic organizations are still in the planning stages. Many have already committed to having some Fall fun this year.
This Halloween Take the Extra Steps to Ensure Your Families Safety
The City of Abilene does not have any set guidelines currently on where, or when we can trick or treat on Halloween. Some City and county officials advise that trick or treating should be done between 5:30 PM and 9:00 PM on Halloween day only. That said, here are some...
Texas State Troopers Need You to Help Them Find These Wanted Fugitives
The Texas Crime Stoppers and the Abilene Crime Stoppers are similar but different. They're similar in that these criminals are all wanted and a reward will be paid. However, Abilene's Crime Stoppers wanted criminals are wanted by the Abilene Police Department while the Texas Crime Stoppers criminals by the Texas State Troopers.
Get Into the Fall Spirit With Help From the Abilene Community Band
The Abilene Community Band was founded on July 4th, 1976, and has been performing ever since. The director of the band is Joe Stevens retired Abilene Independent School District (AISD) Band Director. Mr. Stephens was my 9th-grade band director at what used to be called Mann Junior High School. Joe,...
National Night Out Promotes a Bond Between the APD and Abilene’s Community
Abilene's National Night Out has been a little strange due to the pandemic the last few years. However, this year promises to be bigger and better than ever as the Abilene Police Department will spread out and have its National Night Out at 4565 South 1st Street near the Winters Freeway.
Top 5 Best Abilene Area High School Football Teams in History Are
As the movie Friday Night Lights suggested "Texas is home to the best high school football in the world" and I agree. Furthermore, I am convinced that Abilene and West Texas have the best high school football history in the state. Case in point: Abilene High was named the Texas...
APD Asking For Help in Finding This Man Who Beat up an ATM Machine
Abilene Police Department is turning to the public for help in identifying a man who was caught on camera beating the heck out of an ATM machine. We've all been there at least once, right? You think you have a certain amount of money in the bank, but then you get to the ATM and you don't have squat. I'm not sure that this is what caused the man to snap and take a tire iron to the machine. But, be honest, you've thought about it, right?
The Taylor County Commissioners Court has Put Out a New Burn Ban
The Taylor County Commissioners Court has once again reissued a Burn Ban throughout Taylor county on September 27, 2022, and it goes into effect immediately across the entire Taylor County area. Even though the recent rains alleviated some of the dryness in Taylor County it was not enough to green...
Escape The Heat And Relax With These 10 Beautiful Mountain Ranges
It recently came up in conversation around the water cooler at the office that we, as Abilenians have endured what has been the hottest summer that I can ever remember. Numerous days in the triple digits. Every time you would go outside it was like walking into a giant hairdryer. We're still dealing with hot temperatures into late September. Personally, I've had enough of the hot weather. Bring on the Fall. Until it gets here, I found a way to escape, if even for a little while.
Texas Makes the Top 5 for 2022 Hardest-Working States in America
It's not hard to find a job in Abilene, let alone in the Lone Star State. Now, what I keep hearing in the media and from business owners is that there are not enough people to fill those jobs in the state of Texas. However, those of us that are...
Abilene Sets Record for Most Traffic Deaths in a Year, APD Looking to Curb That Trend
Another wreck, another fatality. It hasn't been a good year for Abilene drivers. The latest traffic fatality involved a woman involved in a wreck on FM 18. Sadly, that wreck marked the 22nd death in Abilene this year setting a record in the Key City. The previous record was set...
