ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

Related
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

The Walk for Freedom Brings Attention to the Human Trafficking in Texas

Beyond Trafficking will be hosting Abilene’s annual 'Walk for Freedom.' The walk. is to raise awareness of the human trafficking issues in our own backyard and unite the. community to combat human trafficking. The Walk will begin and end at Everman Park on North 1st and Pine street on Saturday, October 15th, beginning with registration at 8 am with the walk beginning shortly thereafter at 9 am and lasting until 12 noon.
ABILENE, TX
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

Take a Peek Inside the Swenson House the Site of Haunted Abilene

The Swenson House was built in 1910 by W.G. and Shirley Swenson. The house was built on 58 acres but now sits on a two-acre city block. Today, the Swenson House is on the Register of Historic Places and is currently used for weddings, receptions, parties, and of course, Haunted Abilene. Today, the Swenson House is owned by the Swenson House Historical Society, a nonprofit organization.
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Abilene, TX
Pets & Animals
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Rescue Adoption#Dog Pound#Pet Lover#Texan#Coldwell Banker#The Home For Dogs#Homes For Dogs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

APD Asking For Help in Finding This Man Who Beat up an ATM Machine

Abilene Police Department is turning to the public for help in identifying a man who was caught on camera beating the heck out of an ATM machine. We've all been there at least once, right? You think you have a certain amount of money in the bank, but then you get to the ATM and you don't have squat. I'm not sure that this is what caused the man to snap and take a tire iron to the machine. But, be honest, you've thought about it, right?
ABILENE, TX
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

Escape The Heat And Relax With These 10 Beautiful Mountain Ranges

It recently came up in conversation around the water cooler at the office that we, as Abilenians have endured what has been the hottest summer that I can ever remember. Numerous days in the triple digits. Every time you would go outside it was like walking into a giant hairdryer. We're still dealing with hot temperatures into late September. Personally, I've had enough of the hot weather. Bring on the Fall. Until it gets here, I found a way to escape, if even for a little while.
ABILENE, TX
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

News/Talk 1470 KYYW

Abilene, TX
672
Followers
1K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

KYYW 1470 News Talk has the best news, talk, and weather for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1470kyyw.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy