Read full article on original website
Related
gcimagazine.com
Tenth Avenue Holdings Acquires Under Your Skin
Tenth Avenue Holdings has acquired Under Your Skin, a natural skin and hair care brand based in Sweden. The brand will launch its product line in the U.S. market in 2023. Under Your Skin was founded by mother-daughter duo Christina and Lovisa Hahn. Lovisa will be named CEO under this new partnership.
gcimagazine.com
Baralan Offering Ecological Collection
Baralan is expanding its sustainable packaging options to include the use of ecological materials. The new product versions—manufactured with ecological materials—will become a new collection of products available to customers. With this new collection, Baralan is prioritizing the importance of waste optimization by promoting upcycling through use of...
Benzinga
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. BUSINESS TO BUSINESS LAUNCHES NEW CORPORATE GIFTING AND CUSTOM MERCHANDISE SERVICES
Dedicated Team Now Available to Service Orders for Customizable-Products Across Entire Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Portfolio of Brands. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM, the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the company's Business to Business offerings are expanding to include new corporate gifting and custom merchandise services. As part of the new offering, customers will be able to work with a single point of contact to shop the customizable products from Williams-Sonoma, Inc.'s entire portfolio of brands for any gifting or branded merchandise needs. Made-to-order products from Williams Sonoma, Williams Sonoma Home, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Rejuvenation and Mark & Graham will be available to customers for any occasion with the ability to accommodate orders of any size.
salestechstar.com
SpotOn’s State of Restaurant Tech Report Reveals 75% of Independent Restaurants Plan to Adopt New Technology in 2023 to Combat Challenges
Rising costs, labor management, and operational complexities are among the top challenges for independent restaurants. 81% of independent and small chain restaurant operators are still using traditional POS systems. 3 in 4 operators are likely to adopt new technology in the year ahead, and 71% plan to increase their spend...
Comments / 0