Bryce Young presents big challenge for Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy last season and is off to another fast start in 2022. No. 2 Alabama is 4-0 and will take on No. 19 Arkansas on Saturday afternoon in Razorback Stadium. In four games, Young has completed 83 of 121 passes for 1,029 yards, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has rushed 16 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Arkansas nickel back Myles Slusher has a lot of respect for Young.
Hogs put KJ Jefferson fumble behind them
FAYETTEVILLE — Among the plays still being talked about some in Arkansas’ 23-21 loss to Texas A&M was quarterback KJ Jefferson’s fumble at the Texas A&M two-yard line that resulted in 98-yard touchdown for the Aggies. That pulled Texas A&M to within 14-13 with 3:11 remaining in...
Arkansas playing Texas in exhibition game for charity
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas will travel to the University of Texas for a men’s basketball charity exhibition game on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Longhorns’ new Moody Center. Tip time has been set for 3 pm (CT) and the game will be televised by Longhorn Network. As the...
Grant Karnes showing outstanding talent
GREENWOOD — Greenwood Class of 2025 wide receiver Grant Karnes is having an outstanding season for the Bulldogs. In five games, Karnes, 6-0, 180, has caught 39 passes for 614 yards and 10 touchdowns. That’s very impressive statistics, but in three of the games he hasn’t played much, if any, in the second half due to blowout wins. They have reeled off four consecutive wins in a row since dropping the season opener 41-27 at Stillwater (Okla.).
Kickoff, Network set for Hogs at Starkville
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas will have an early kickoff at Mississippi State on Oct. 8. The game will begin at 11 a.m. and be televised on the SEC Network. Arkansas (3-1, 1-1) is coming off a 23-21 loss to Texas A&M and will face Alabama this week. The Bulldogs (3-1, 0-1) defeated Bowling Green 45-14 and will host Texas A&M this Saturday.
Third quarter woes mystery to Sam Pittman
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas is 3-1 following a loss to Texas A&M 23-21 on Saturday night in Arlington, Texas. The Hogs have beaten Cincinnati, South Carolina and Missouri State. Arkansas has outscored its opponent in the first, second and fourth quarters. However, Arkansas is losing the third quarter 40-13 and that has Sam Pittman concerned. He was asked on Monday if he knows why the team is struggling so badly in the third period, but playing well in the others?
Arkansas hoping for defense to force turnovers
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas is the underdog against No. 2 Alabama on Saturday and Sam Pittman is hoping his defense can force some turnovers. In four games, the Razorbacks have two interceptions and three fumble recoveries. However, all those came in the first two games. Cornerback Dwight McGlothern had an interception against both Cincinnati and South Carolina. linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul, cornerback Hudson Clark and defensive end Jordan Domineck have each recovered a fumble. Pittman talked about forcing turnovers.
WATCH: Eric Musselman, players talk about first full practice and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas men’s basketball team had their first full practice of the year on Monday. Before practice, Eric Musselman, and two of his players, Trevon Brazile and Ricky Council IV, spoke to the media about this year’s team. See those full press conferences...
