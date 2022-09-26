Read full article on original website
Man Pleads Not Guilty In Fatal I-94 Crash Into Stalled Tow Truck
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Minot man charged in the death of a woman in a crash on I-94 near Tower City in January has pleaded not guilty. 43-year-old Mario Butler is charged with reckless endangerment, driving under suspension, and driving without liability insurance. Butler is accused of leaving...
UPDATE: Driver in Cass Co. bus crash identified
LEONARD, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — Three students and a school bus driver suffered injuries when the bus they were in crashed into the Maple River in southwestern Cass County Friday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said seven students were on the bus on 50th Street SE, returning home from...
Driver strikes two trees in Fargo DUI crash
Fargo, ND (KXNET) — An 18-year-old driver from Fargo was rushed to the hospital after striking two separate trees during a DUI incident. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 5:02 a.m on Sunday, September 25, Miguel David Rendon was traveling northbound on 32nd street South in the 1900 block in Fargo at […]
Man hit & killed by train in downtown Fargo identified
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — The man hit and killed by a passing train in downtown Fargo last week is identified as 35-year-old Matthew Scott. Police say he is not from the area. Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of Broadway just after midnight Friday after BNSF train operators...
Crews put out West Fargo apartment fire
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Firefighters knock down an apartment fire. It happened around 10:45 Wednesday night on the 2900 block of Bluestem Drive. Crews say when they arrived there was a small fire on the deck. They quickly extinguished it within minutes. The fire department says the building has...
Authorities in Becker County investigating two deaths
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Authorities in Becker County are investigating the deaths of two people in a home near Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff’s deputies and police found the bodies of a man and woman and two dogs Tuesday morning in Lakeview Township. Investigators say it appears this is an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the victims and their cause and manner of death.
Additional traffic changes begin this week on Hwy 55/59 near Elbow Lake and Barrett
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--MnDOT says that starting this week, weather and schedule permitting, Highway 55/59 will close south of the railroad tracks near Elbow Lake through the intersection of County Road 54, and will remain closed to County Road 21. The existing detour on County Road 8 and County Road 54 will be extended to include County Road 25 and County Road 1/Division Street to/from Elbow Lake.
Deputies: 2 people found dead in home near Detroit Lakes
LAKEVIEW TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man and woman were discovered dead early Tuesday morning inside a home outside Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, the sheriff's office reports. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says it responded shortly after 9 a.m. to a 911 call requesting law enforcement help at a residence on County Highway 6, just west of West Lake Drive.
KNOX News Radio
Moorhead man pleads guilty to felon possessing firearm
A Moorhead man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of illegally possessing a firearm. The U-S Attorney’s Office says 37-year-old Martin Torres Jr. was arrested March 13 by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office after trying to flee a traffic stop and resisting arrest. After his arrest, officers...
Family still reeling after total loss in S. Fargo apartment fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo family is still in disbelief tonight after they say they lost everything in a devastating fire over the weekend. Fire crews battled the blaze for hours at the West Winds complex in the 3400 block of 42nd St. S. Sunday afternoon. 24 units were impacted and have displaced dozens of residents from the building.
2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – A woman, man and two dogs were found dead inside a northern Minnesota residence Tuesday morning.Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office made the tragic discovery inside the home in Lakeview Township.The sheriff's office says this appears to be an "isolated event," and the names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
Crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an apartment in the 3400 block of 42nd St. S. Firefighters got the call just after 3 p.m. According to a reporter on scene, at least 6 apartment units were heavily damaged. Residents have been evacuated and...
Process Begins To Build Fargo’s 8th Fire Station By 2024
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — Preliminary work is underway for Fargo’s 8th fire station to be built on 3.5 acres along 64th Avenue and 33rd Street South. Fire Chief Steve Dirksen says bidding will happen this fall and construction should start in the spring. The hope is to open...
Alexandria police chief believes he knows who made swatting calls
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KVRR) – Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent believes swatting’ calls made to schools in his city, Fergus Falls and St. Paul last week came from a phone number IP address in Ethiopia. The calls were a hoax reporting an active shooter at the schools. Minneapolis, New...
North Dakota teams up with neighboring states as an option for international travelers
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo-Moorhead Convention and Visitors Bureau sent an ambassador to Frankfurt, Germany to pitch visitors to stop by the F-M region and surrounding states. In multiple meetings with international travel agents, Charley Johnson, the President and CEO of the F-M CVB, says agents are starting...
Local Red Cross Volunteers And Xcel Energy Lineworkers Deploy To Florida
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Help is on its way to Florida from our region as Hurricane Ian rolls across the state. Red Cross in Minnesota and North Dakota has more than 50 disaster response volunteers deployed or on standby. Three Emergency Response Vehicles have already been activated from Fargo,...
TSA PreCheck is now available for travelers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hector International Airport is inviting travelers to enroll in the popular TSA PreCheck expedited screening program. The program identifies low risk travelers and creates a more efficient way to go through airport security. With the PreCheck, there is no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1...
Hyperbaric Healing: Allan Luistro, MD & Nathan Swenson, NRP, Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota
While the technology and research are sophisticated, the idea behind Healing with Hyberbarics of North Dakota is simple: every cell in the human body needs oxygen. They offer tailored hyperbaric oxygen treatments where patients breathe 100% oxygen while the atmospheric pressure is increased. The increased oxygen promotes healing in injuries and inflamed tissues.
Boating & Motor Sports: Nate Harms, Jill Arneson & Cale Arneson, U Motors
After working at U Motors for several years, Cale Arneson purchased the family business in 2011. Throughout the years, Arneson and his wife Jill have expanded their powersports and marine product lines, built a second dealership on Pelican Lake and purchased a third in Detroit Lakes. Between the three U Motors locations, they now offer Honda, Yamaha, Can-Am, Ski-Doo, SSR and Kawasaki for on and offroad powersports. Their marine product lines include Sea-Doo, Yamaha Waverunners, Nautique, Supra, Supreme, Avalon Pontoons and recently acquired Centurion Boats.
The “Sleeping City” is Waking Up
The town of Horace has flourished over the past decade, and there are no signs of slowing down. The town mayor Korey Peterson gives us insight on what to expect in the future during an interview with Nadir Mohammad. The mayor and city council have been working tirelessly recruiting businesses and overseeing new developments. Close to 300 new homes were built this year, and he is confident that around the same will be constructed next year. Demand for businesses continues to grow with all the new people coming into the city. Recently, we have gained The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, The Grove Coffee and Wine, Tundra Nutrition, Readitech, and many more.
