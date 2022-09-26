ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

kvrr.com

Man Pleads Not Guilty In Fatal I-94 Crash Into Stalled Tow Truck

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Minot man charged in the death of a woman in a crash on I-94 near Tower City in January has pleaded not guilty. 43-year-old Mario Butler is charged with reckless endangerment, driving under suspension, and driving without liability insurance. Butler is accused of leaving...
TOWER CITY, ND
kvrr.com

UPDATE: Driver in Cass Co. bus crash identified

LEONARD, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — Three students and a school bus driver suffered injuries when the bus they were in crashed into the Maple River in southwestern Cass County Friday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said seven students were on the bus on 50th Street SE, returning home from...
CASS COUNTY, ND
KX News

Driver strikes two trees in Fargo DUI crash

Fargo, ND (KXNET) — An 18-year-old driver from Fargo was rushed to the hospital after striking two separate trees during a DUI incident. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 5:02 a.m on Sunday, September 25, Miguel David Rendon was traveling northbound on 32nd street South in the 1900 block in Fargo at […]
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Man hit & killed by train in downtown Fargo identified

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — The man hit and killed by a passing train in downtown Fargo last week is identified as 35-year-old Matthew Scott. Police say he is not from the area. Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of Broadway just after midnight Friday after BNSF train operators...
FARGO, ND
#Linus Traffic#Distracted Driving
kvrr.com

Crews put out West Fargo apartment fire

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Firefighters knock down an apartment fire. It happened around 10:45 Wednesday night on the 2900 block of Bluestem Drive. Crews say when they arrived there was a small fire on the deck. They quickly extinguished it within minutes. The fire department says the building has...
FARGO, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Authorities in Becker County investigating two deaths

(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Authorities in Becker County are investigating the deaths of two people in a home near Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff’s deputies and police found the bodies of a man and woman and two dogs Tuesday morning in Lakeview Township. Investigators say it appears this is an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the victims and their cause and manner of death.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Additional traffic changes begin this week on Hwy 55/59 near Elbow Lake and Barrett

(Detroit Lakes, MN)--MnDOT says that starting this week, weather and schedule permitting, Highway 55/59 will close south of the railroad tracks near Elbow Lake through the intersection of County Road 54, and will remain closed to County Road 21. The existing detour on County Road 8 and County Road 54 will be extended to include County Road 25 and County Road 1/Division Street to/from Elbow Lake.
ELBOW LAKE, MN
fox9.com

Deputies: 2 people found dead in home near Detroit Lakes

LAKEVIEW TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man and woman were discovered dead early Tuesday morning inside a home outside Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, the sheriff's office reports. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says it responded shortly after 9 a.m. to a 911 call requesting law enforcement help at a residence on County Highway 6, just west of West Lake Drive.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
KNOX News Radio

Moorhead man pleads guilty to felon possessing firearm

A Moorhead man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of illegally possessing a firearm. The U-S Attorney’s Office says 37-year-old Martin Torres Jr. was arrested March 13 by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office after trying to flee a traffic stop and resisting arrest. After his arrest, officers...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Family still reeling after total loss in S. Fargo apartment fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo family is still in disbelief tonight after they say they lost everything in a devastating fire over the weekend. Fire crews battled the blaze for hours at the West Winds complex in the 3400 block of 42nd St. S. Sunday afternoon. 24 units were impacted and have displaced dozens of residents from the building.
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – A woman, man and two dogs were found dead inside a northern Minnesota residence Tuesday morning.Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office made the tragic discovery inside the home in Lakeview Township.The sheriff's office says this appears to be an "isolated event," and the names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in S. Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an apartment in the 3400 block of 42nd St. S. Firefighters got the call just after 3 p.m. According to a reporter on scene, at least 6 apartment units were heavily damaged. Residents have been evacuated and...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Process Begins To Build Fargo’s 8th Fire Station By 2024

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — Preliminary work is underway for Fargo’s 8th fire station to be built on 3.5 acres along 64th Avenue and 33rd Street South. Fire Chief Steve Dirksen says bidding will happen this fall and construction should start in the spring. The hope is to open...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Alexandria police chief believes he knows who made swatting calls

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KVRR) – Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent believes swatting’ calls made to schools in his city, Fergus Falls and St. Paul last week came from a phone number IP address in Ethiopia. The calls were a hoax reporting an active shooter at the schools. Minneapolis, New...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
valleynewslive.com

TSA PreCheck is now available for travelers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hector International Airport is inviting travelers to enroll in the popular TSA PreCheck expedited screening program. The program identifies low risk travelers and creates a more efficient way to go through airport security. With the PreCheck, there is no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1...
FARGO, ND
fargoinc.com

Hyperbaric Healing: Allan Luistro, MD & Nathan Swenson, NRP, Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota

While the technology and research are sophisticated, the idea behind Healing with Hyberbarics of North Dakota is simple: every cell in the human body needs oxygen. They offer tailored hyperbaric oxygen treatments where patients breathe 100% oxygen while the atmospheric pressure is increased. The increased oxygen promotes healing in injuries and inflamed tissues.
FARGO, ND
fargoinc.com

Boating & Motor Sports: Nate Harms, Jill Arneson & Cale Arneson, U Motors

After working at U Motors for several years, Cale Arneson purchased the family business in 2011. Throughout the years, Arneson and his wife Jill have expanded their powersports and marine product lines, built a second dealership on Pelican Lake and purchased a third in Detroit Lakes. Between the three U Motors locations, they now offer Honda, Yamaha, Can-Am, Ski-Doo, SSR and Kawasaki for on and offroad powersports. Their marine product lines include Sea-Doo, Yamaha Waverunners, Nautique, Supra, Supreme, Avalon Pontoons and recently acquired Centurion Boats.
FARGO, ND
hhshawksquawk.org

The “Sleeping City” is Waking Up

The town of Horace has flourished over the past decade, and there are no signs of slowing down. The town mayor Korey Peterson gives us insight on what to expect in the future during an interview with Nadir Mohammad. The mayor and city council have been working tirelessly recruiting businesses and overseeing new developments. Close to 300 new homes were built this year, and he is confident that around the same will be constructed next year. Demand for businesses continues to grow with all the new people coming into the city. Recently, we have gained The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, The Grove Coffee and Wine, Tundra Nutrition, Readitech, and many more.
HORACE, ND

