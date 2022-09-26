Read full article on original website
Boys soccer: Statewide and conference stat leaders through Sept. 26
These were the top goal scorers, playmakers and goalkeepers statewide and in all 15 conferences through Monday, Sept. 26. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com*. SEASON STAT LEADERS. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now...
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Wednesday, Sept. 28
No. 6 Elizabeth vs. No. 16 Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 6:30. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Sussex County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 28: Pope John falls
Erick Cortes scored a goal with two assists to lead Morris Hills to a 3-2 win over Pope John in Sparta. Chris D’Souza and Jayden Roldan each netted a goal for Morris Hills (5-3), which broke a 2-2 tie with a goal in the second half. Dharm Desai made three saves and Ryan Walter made one save in a combined effort for the win.
Somerset County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 27: Rutgers Prep, Bernards win
Phillip Aymes and Demi Osinubi both scored to lead Rutgers Prep past South Hunterdon 2-0 in Somerset. Rutgers Prep (4-2) took a 1-0 lead in the first half before scoring another goal in the second. Griffin McCaffery had an assist while Ryan Parisi made four saves. Connor Keyes recorded 10...
South Jersey Times girls tennis notebook: New coach keeping Cumberland competitive
It’s been more than 20 years since Devon Land graduated as a three-sport standout from Vineland High School, but that was not the end of his athletic career. Land went on to play soccer in college, still competes in men’s soccer and basketball leagues to this day, and hits the tennis courts with friends or work colleagues whenever he gets a chance. He is also going on his 11th year as a high school basketball official in South Jersey, and has refereed soccer as well.
Morris County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 27: Pequannock wins, snaps skid
Brendan Brady and Jovan Vinas scored two goals apiece as Pequannock defeated Whippany Park, 4-3, in Pompton Plains. Ryan Foley made seven saves for Pequannock (3-4-1), which snapped a five game winless streak. Sebastian Giraldo had two goals for Whippany Park (5-3), which had won four in a row. Matt...
Essex County girls soccer roundup Sept. 27: Glen Ridge tops Newark East Side (Photos)
Ava Kotronis’ two goals and an assist fueled Glen Ridge to a 3-1 victory over Newark East Side at the Ironbound Recreation Center in Newark. Katie Powers added a goal and Olivia Gist made seven saves for Glen Ridge (3-4-1), which is now unbeaten in its last three games.
Cape May County girls soccer roundup for Monday Sept. 26: No. 18 Ocean City wins
Mckenna Chisholm scored a goal and collected two assists as Ocean City, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Millville 4-0 in Ocean City. Naomi Nnewihe added a goal and an assist, while Tori Vliet made seven saves to earn the shutout. Ocean City remained unbeaten at 6-0-1. Millville...
Monmouth County Girls Soccer for Sept. 28: No. 8 Red Bank Catholic continues to win
Gianna Romeo connected in the 52nd minute to provide Red Bank Catholic, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, with a 1-0 victory on the road over rival Rumson-Fair Haven. Ashley Ignacio had the assist on the goal while Peyton Auriemma earned her fourth shutout this season with three saves for Red Bank Catholic (5-2), whose only losses are to top out-of-state teams.
Girls soccer: Clinton scores twice as West Milford blanks Pompton Lakes (PHOTOS)
Cassidy Clinton netted a pair of goals to lead West Milford to a 5-0 win over Pompton Lakes, in Chester.
Bergen County boys soccer round for Sept. 28: Contreras keeps Old Tappan undefeated
Kevin Contreras scored two second half goals to lead Old Tappan to a 2-0 victory over Demarest in Old Tappan. It is the fifth multi-goal game of the season for Contreras, who has 12 goals on the year for Old Tappan (6-0). Michael Greenberg made 10 saves to earn his first shutout of the season.
Waldwick girls soccer continues dominant run with shutout over Park Ridge
If it looks like Waldwick plays with an added level of chemistry and connection, it’s probably because they do. Between boasting two sets of sisters on the team and a strong youth program in the town to serve as a pipeline, coach Julia Cuddy has turned the school into one of the preeminent NJIC and North 1, Group 1 powers.
Bergen County girls soccer for Sept. 28: Rutherford, New Milford, Fair Lawn get wins
Sophomores Poppie Bimson and Fiona Waller each had a goal to help lift Rutherford to a 2-0 win over Lyndhurst in Rutherford. Junior Ellie Schmitt chipped in with an assist for Rutherford (4-2-1), which won its third straight match. Freshman keeper Victoria Silvestri made seven saves. Junior goalie Mackenzie Sibello...
Middlesex County field hockey roundup for Sept. 27: South Plainfield wins
Ella Abernathy and Madeline Barry had a goal to lead South Brunswick past Metuchen 2-0 in South Plainfield. Barry got the scoring going in the first quarter for South Plainfield (6-3) off an assist from Samantha Grace Culver before Abernathy’s goal in the third assisted by Giovanna Fibraio. Margaret...
Middlesex county girls soccer for Sept. 26: South River, Wardlaw-Hartridge roll
Junior Natalia Vera Cruz tallied two goals and an assist to help lead South River to a 4-0 win over Carteret in South River. Junior Madison Vitucci added a goal and an assist while senior Emilly Leao also scored for South River (5-2-1). Junior goalie Ashley Pereira had two saves.
Field Hockey: Middletown South tops neighbor Middletown North (PHOTOS)
Avery Lassman and Caroline Bedetti both scored goals apiece to lift Middletown South a 5-0 win over Middletown North at home in Middletown. Makenna Blozen also scored and tallied two assists on the day as Middletown South improved to 6-1 on the season. The Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter and tallied 11 shots on goal in the game.
Boys soccer: Burlington County Scholastic League stat leaders through Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Burlington County Scholastic League boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night. NOTE: Some mobile apps,...
HS football: LIVE updates, links & featured coverage for Thur-Sat., Sept. 29-Oct. 1
No. 19 Donovan Catholic vs. No. 5 St. Joseph (Mont.), 5:30 at MetLife Stadium. No. 10 Seton Hall Prep at No. 3 Red Bank Catholic, 7. No. 2 St. Peter’s Prep vs. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep, 8 at MetLife Stadium. Follow @ByLuisTorres for live updates. Recap. 📷 Photo...
Mercer County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 28: Pennington gets a rivalry win
Bakary Tanjigora buried three goals to lift Pennington to a 6-0 win over Blair in Blairstown. Pablo Carnicer Cozar contributed a goal and two assists for Pennington (5-2), which led 4-0 at halftime. Felix Shapiro and Alvaro Carnicer Cozar each found the back of the net, while Nick Kempe made four saves in the win.
Camden County girls soccer for Sept. 26: Collingswood, Bishop Eustace earn shutout victories
Kylee Ferranto scored one goal and added an assist as Haddon Heights held on for a 2-1 victory over Audubon in Haddon Heights. Ferranto gave Haddon Heights (3-5) the lead heading into halftime before Katherine Campbell added an insurance goal. Audubon (5-2) got on the board in the second half...
