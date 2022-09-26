ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Boys soccer: Statewide and conference stat leaders through Sept. 26

These were the top goal scorers, playmakers and goalkeepers statewide and in all 15 conferences through Monday, Sept. 26. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com*. SEASON STAT LEADERS. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now...
Sussex County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 28: Pope John falls

Erick Cortes scored a goal with two assists to lead Morris Hills to a 3-2 win over Pope John in Sparta. Chris D’Souza and Jayden Roldan each netted a goal for Morris Hills (5-3), which broke a 2-2 tie with a goal in the second half. Dharm Desai made three saves and Ryan Walter made one save in a combined effort for the win.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
South Jersey Times girls tennis notebook: New coach keeping Cumberland competitive

It’s been more than 20 years since Devon Land graduated as a three-sport standout from Vineland High School, but that was not the end of his athletic career. Land went on to play soccer in college, still competes in men’s soccer and basketball leagues to this day, and hits the tennis courts with friends or work colleagues whenever he gets a chance. He is also going on his 11th year as a high school basketball official in South Jersey, and has refereed soccer as well.
Field Hockey: Middletown South tops neighbor Middletown North (PHOTOS)

Avery Lassman and Caroline Bedetti both scored goals apiece to lift Middletown South a 5-0 win over Middletown North at home in Middletown. Makenna Blozen also scored and tallied two assists on the day as Middletown South improved to 6-1 on the season. The Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter and tallied 11 shots on goal in the game.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
