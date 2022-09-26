Read full article on original website
Related
papreplive.com
Freshman Kayley Roberts keeps title in the family, wins PAC girls golf championship
LIMERICK >> The Pioneer Athletic Conference girls golf individual championship stayed in the family on Wednesday as Phoenixville freshman Kayley Roberts took home the gold medal a year after her older sister accomplished the same feat. Roberts earned the title with a 1-under par 71 at Turtle Creek Golf Course....
papreplive.com
Week Six Chester County Football previews
We are heading into Week Six of the scholastic football season and with area teams starting the second half of the regular season, playoff and league races are heating up as every game has very significant meaning. Here is a look at all the Week Six action:. Bishop Shanahan (2-2)...
papreplive.com
Coaching changes haven’t slowed Episcopal’s field hockey flow
NEWTOWN SQUARE — Change isn’t something that Episcopal Academy’s field hockey program has experienced much over the last few decades. Not over 34 seasons, 13 Inter-Ac championships and nearly 500 wins under the steady hand of Gina Buggy, whose name now graces their playing field. But seniors...
papreplive.com
West Chester East sweeps rival Henderson in Ches-Mont girls volleyball
West Chester >> Following West Chester East’s 3-0 win against a solid West Chester Henderson girls volleyball squad Wednesday evening, a couple of Vikings reflected on their team, which improved to 11-2 and seventh in the PIAA District 1 4A rankings. “We’ve had a really electric season so far,”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
papreplive.com
Delco Roundup: Sullivan has a killer night in O’Hara’s volleyball win over Lansdale Catholic
Jasmine Sullivan set a Cardinal O’Hara volleyball record for most kills in a three-set match Tuesday. Sullivan accumulated 20 kills, 13 assists and 10 digs in leading the Lions to a 3-0 decision over Lansdale Catholic. The set scores were 25-18, 25-17, 25-12. Maggie Carcillo chipped in with seven...
papreplive.com
DLN local roundup (Sept. 27): Unionvile girls volleyball team remains undefeated
The Unionville High School girls’ volleyball team improved its record to 11-0 with a 3-0 win against Oxford Tuesday, posting scores of 25-13, 25-13, and 25-12. The Longhorns were led by Olivia Harper (23 assists), Delaney McCoy (15 assists), Brianna Miller (11 kills), Maddy Lowe (9 kills), Vivian Geiger (4 kills, 4 blocks) and Ava Van Deusen (4 aces).
papreplive.com
Wissahickon scores two 2nd half goals to secure win over Lower Moreland
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Wissahickon applied consistent pressure in the offensive end during the first half of its Suburban One League crossover game against Lower Moreland Wednesday afternoon, but only had a one-goal lead to show for it at the break. The Trojans had more success finishing in the second half,...
papreplive.com
Spring-Ford’s Minter wins PAC boys individual golf title, Fazio takes second
LIMERICK >> Jaden Minter continued his impressive rapid rise through the ranks by winning the Pioneer Athletic Conference Boys Individual Golf Championship Tuesday at Turtle Creek Golf Course. The Spring-Ford senior shot a 1-over 73, two strokes better than Ram teammate and defending champion Luke Fazio. Seven Spring-Ford players were...
RELATED PEOPLE
papreplive.com
Mercury Roundup (Sept. 28): Eves’ pair propels Boyertown field hockey to Senior Night win over OJR
Holding its Senior Night away from home at OJR, the Bears pulled out a PAC Liberty win thanks to a strong first half and two-goal night from freshman Elise Eves. Katelyn Dulin (Peyton Shellaway assist) opened the scoring for Boyertown before Dulin set up Eves’ first score. Kylee Scherer (assisted by Evie Wolters) put OJR on the board but Eves’ second on a loose ball scramble prior to halftime proved to be the difference. Maddie Tillou (assisted by Hayden Streeter) got OJR within one with five minutes to play. Mary Catherine Maloney, Alaina Charlesworth, and Kaelyn Drey came up big defensively for Boyertown. An evenly-played match, Boyertown led in corners 10-8 while OJR led in shots 11-9. Sarah Yoder made nine saves for the Bears, Katja Larsen 7 for OJR.
papreplive.com
Column: Taking stock at the halfway mark
The first half of the scholastic football season is over and that means it’s time to look at where area teams stand in the District 1 playoff races — and some other happenings around District 1. There are just three 6A squads that are still undefeated so far...
papreplive.com
Dock Mennonite scores 4 goals in 2nd quarter, rolls past Plumstead Christian
TOWAMENCIN >> Ainsley Moyer could not contain her elation – or her relief – when the ball found its way into the cage. “I was so excited,” the Dock Mennonite field hockey senior said. “Actually when I scored the goal I yelled, ‘Finally,’ because last year I had scored a lot earlier in the season so it was a little frustrating.”
papreplive.com
OTD in 2012: Coatesville bounces back against Unionville to spark epic run
The heart-breaking, one-point, last-second loss to Downingtown East surely stung Coatesville, but it may have been the best thing that ever happened to the Red Raiders, in 2012. Coatesville rallied and took one of the best teams in District 1 to the brink, and found something special, offensively, along the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
papreplive.com
Tomlinson, Pennridge keep working to get past Smedley, CR South
EAST ROCKHILL >> Teams that overlook Joey Tomlinson often pay greatly for it. She’s certainly not the tallest or biggest and maybe not the fastest — but she’ll be close — but what Tomlinson may lack in stature she more than makes up for in energy and work rate. She’s also Pennridge’s only senior this year, even if she may look like an underclassman to those not in the know, and has started to find her scoring touch.
papreplive.com
Schaefer’s OT goal gives Lansdale Catholic Senior Day win over Pope John Paul II
LANSDALE >> As the scoring opportunities for both the Lansdale Catholic and Pope John Paul II boys soccer teams continued to come up empty, Matthew Schaefer knew he and the host Crusaders could not let their irritation overwhelm them. “When you see you’re getting a lot of chances and you...
papreplive.com
Mercury Week 5 Review: Revitalizing Methacton ‘last stop’ for Kennedy
Brian Kennedy figured he was finished with coaching. Retired from teaching and having finished a stint as an assistant coach at Penncrest High School in 2018, Kennedy was content to sit back and watch the next generation – some of whom he’d coached – take the reins of local high school football programs.
Philadelphia high school football player killed Tuesday is identified
14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde was shot and killed following a scrimmage Tuesday afternoon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Montgomery County Community College Faculty Member Inducted into Philadelphia Jewish Sports Hall of Fame
Jeff Asch.Image via Montgomery County Community College. He’s interviewed sports legends like Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, and Jack Nicklaus; held announcing jobs for the Philadelphia Eagles and Villanova Wildcats; and filled the airwaves in the Delaware Valley for over 45 years. Now a Montgomery County Community College faculty member is being honored for a legendary career in sports broadcasting.
vista.today
Chester County Home to Four of Pennsylvania’s 50 Best School Districts for Athletes
The Conestoga High School football team represents the Tredyffrin-Easttown School District, which ranks 26th among Pennsylvania's best school districts for athletes. Chester County is home to four of Pennsylvania’s 50 best school districts for athletes in 2022, according to recently published rankings by Niche.com. To determine the 2022 Best...
Former MMA fighter charged with murder for stabbing in Atlantic City, NJ casino hotel room
ATLANTIC CITY — A Philadelphia man is charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of a man whose body was found in a room at Ocean Casino Resort last week. Andrew Osborne, 34, was arrested in Philadelphia as a result of an investigation into the stabbing Friday afternoon, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
Comments / 0