Holding its Senior Night away from home at OJR, the Bears pulled out a PAC Liberty win thanks to a strong first half and two-goal night from freshman Elise Eves. Katelyn Dulin (Peyton Shellaway assist) opened the scoring for Boyertown before Dulin set up Eves’ first score. Kylee Scherer (assisted by Evie Wolters) put OJR on the board but Eves’ second on a loose ball scramble prior to halftime proved to be the difference. Maddie Tillou (assisted by Hayden Streeter) got OJR within one with five minutes to play. Mary Catherine Maloney, Alaina Charlesworth, and Kaelyn Drey came up big defensively for Boyertown. An evenly-played match, Boyertown led in corners 10-8 while OJR led in shots 11-9. Sarah Yoder made nine saves for the Bears, Katja Larsen 7 for OJR.

BOYERTOWN, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO