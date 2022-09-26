Read full article on original website
Pamela Craig, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Craig, age 51, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 9:10 a.m. Pamela was born on June 3, 1971, to her Mother Doris Carpenter and her father, Harry Craig. There was nothing in life that she loved more than...
Nancy Lee Kostelic, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Lee (Ziegler) Kostelic, 74, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at AustinWoods Nursing Center. Nancy was born on May 21, 1948, In Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of Richard N. and Margaret T. (Stecak) Ziegler. A 1966 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, she...
Bridgette D. Ann Hall, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bridgette D. Ann (Cheeks) Hall, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 23, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Bridgette was born on January 6, 1960, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John and Eleanor (Shobel) Cheeks. On August 8, 1998, she was united in marriage...
Barbara A. Melanson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Melanson, 80, passed away Sunday evening, September 25, 2022, at Gillette Nursing Home. She was born June 18, 1942, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Leonard T. and Catherine Pechkurow Whitehouse. Barbara was a 1960 graduate of Boardman High School. She was...
Connie Rae Patchin, Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie Rae Patchin, 71 of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born September 4, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Raymond Richard Patchin, Sr. and the late Marian Frances (Justice) Patchin. Connie was...
Delbert A. Porch, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delbert A. Porch 49, Youngstown departed this life unexpectedly on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at his residence. Delbert was born September 13, 1974 in Youngstown, a son of Belbert Moore and Edith Porch. He was a graduate of South High School, was a bouncer at...
Margaret “Peggy” Simkins, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Margaret J. “Peggy” Simkins, who passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 20. She was 61. She was born January 13, 1961, in Youngstown and was a daughter of John E. and Margaret E....
James Nelson Leeworthy, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Nelson Leeworthy, 84 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born July 23, 1938, in Orwell, Ohio, the son of the late Harley Leeworthy, Sr. and Erma Faye (Hopkins) Leeworthy. James was employed at LTV...
Wynter Ryomi Hicks, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The beautiful moments of pregnancy have turned to sorrow and heartfelt loss with the death of baby Wynter Ryomi Hicks on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. She leaves behind her mother, Niyah Hicks; grandparents, Krystlle Hicks and James Thomas, Sr.; numerous aunts, one uncle and other...
Joseph Robert Beam, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Robert Beam, 82, died Monday, September 19, 2022, at Akron General Hospital. He was born on October 12, 1939 in Akron, son of the late Joseph and Ann (Schafer) Beam. Joseph served in the United States Army. He was a member St. Paul Catholic...
Joanne “JoJo” Streets, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Pauline “JoJo” (Ronyak) Streets, 61, most recently of Lake Milton, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Canfield Healthcare Center. She was born on January 27, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of...
Paula J. Coleman, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula J. Coleman, 46, passed away Sunday morning, September 25, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital after a hard fought battle against ALS with her family by her side. Paula was born January 15, 1976 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Carol...
Cheyenne C. Forrester, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheyenne C. Forrester, aka Cheyenne Steh, lost her battle with depression on Monday, September 26, 2022 at the age of 26 years old. She was born August 25, 1996, in Greenville, Pennsylvania. A lifetime area resident, Cheyenne loved spending time with her niece and her...
Diana S. Pugh, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diana S. Pugh, 76 of Warren, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, September 24, 2022, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Warren, Ohio, where she received dedicated care from doctors and nurses. Diana was born on February 2, 1946, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph...
Richard Lee “Garv” Garver, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Lee Garver “Garv”, of Youngstown, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Thursday, September 22, 2022, while at home and surrounded by the love of his family, following a long illness. He was 83. Richard was born on April 4, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio,...
Kimberly A. Zagorianos, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly A. Zagorianos, 52, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Caprice Health Care, with her family by her side. Kim was born July 3, 1970, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, the daughter of Raymond Amaral and Nancy Moniz. She was a 1989 graduate of Westport...
Genevieve “Ginny” Mae Kelly, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Genevieve “Ginny” Mae Kelly, 81, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in East Palestine. She was born May 4, 1941 in Columbus, daughter of the late Willard C. and Nellie G. (Ditmas) Kelly. Ginny attended Robert Bycroft.
Tina Lynn Womack, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tina Lynn Womack was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 11, 1966, the daughter of Barbara Ann Jackson and Frederick Warren Howie. She went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Tina attended East High School and graduated in 1984. She...
Kathryn A. “Kitty” Kelly, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn A. “Kitty” Kelly, 78 of New Castle, passed away Saturday morning, September 24, 2022, in her home. Mrs. Kelly was born April 24, 1944, in New Castle, a daughter of John “Vincent” English and Virginia Mae (Fortney) English. A...
