Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."

Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
Report: Lakers would have traded both first-round picks for Irving, Mitchell

“If you make that trade, it has to be the right one, you have one shot to do it,” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said at media day, pulling back the curtain a little on his thinking of trading two first-round picks. “So we’re being very thoughtful around the decisions on when and how to use draft capital in a way that will improve our roster.”
Lebron James
Anthony Davis
Darvin Ham reveals Quin Snyder’s surprising ‘role’ for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a handful of candidates before they decided to bring in Darvin Ham as their new head coach this summer. One of the names that were rumored to be in the running for the position was former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. Even though he wasn’t selected for the job, it seems that Snyder still plays a key role for the Lakers right now.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, & Russell Westbrook Compete In 3-Point Contest

The Lakers are improving their shooting. If you are a Lakers fan, then you are aware of the fact that this team is not very good when it comes to three-point shooting. They have very few players who can actually hit threes at a consistent clip, and it was a huge reason for their downfall last year. In the offseason, they did not address this need, and now, it is up to the current roster to improve.
Tom Thibodeau Reveals Knicks Power Forward Plan

The New York Knicks are tipping off training camp and two of the team's most-tenured players are facing an interesting season ahead. Julius Randle and Obi Toppin have manned the power forward position for the Knicks together for two seasons now, and the pair hasn't exactly been the best fit together on the court. However, coach Tom Thibodeau hopes that can change this season.
Former Lakers coach Frank Vogel spotted at Mavericks practice

For Vogel, who was terminated by the Lakers in April after three seasons in charge, it is fitting that he is around the Mavericks. Dallas head coach Jason Kidd was on Vogel’s staff in L.A. when they won the NBA title in 2020. Mavs assistant Jared Dudley was also a player on that Vogel-led Lakers team.
Exciting Lakers Rookie Shows Lots Of Promise

If the Los Angeles Lakers hope to be remotely competitive in the West, they will need the whole team to step up and every player will need to do their part. That includes the rookie players, who have yet to prove themselves to the fans. If these rookies do well,...
Juan Toscano-Anderson Identifies Warriors, Lakers Role Differences

JTA's thoughtful answer on if he was 'hindered' by Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Juan Toscano-Anderson wore plenty of hats for the Warriors last season, from starting games to serving as a key role player off the bench. And after signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in free...
