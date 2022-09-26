Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."
Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
NBA・
Yardbarker
John Salley Said The Lakers Paid Him $1.3 Million Just To Keep Shaquille O'Neal Out Of Trouble
The Los Angeles Lakers knew they had a one-two punch that could lead them to greatness when they acquired Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant in 1996. Shaq was already established as someone with Top 10 all-time potential, and while Kobe was a bit rawer when he came to the league, everyone knew that he was going to be something special in his career as well.
Yardbarker
Cameron Payne Says His ‘Heart Sank’ After Hearing Rumors Of Suns Trading For Kevin Durant: "Thank The Lord It Didn't Happen"
The Phoenix Suns have had an incredibly rough offseason after one of the all-time terrible endings to a season. The 64-win Suns were eliminated from the second round of the playoffs by an underdog Dallas Mavericks team that blew the Suns out in Phoenix in Game 7 in one of the most one-sided Game 7's in playoff history.
Los Angeles Lakers Acquire Kevin Love In Major Trade Scenario
Sometimes, life goes according to plan. Sometimes. Other times, it deviates from the course. That’s not always a bad thing, either. The same is the case in the NBA. Sure, you may have been holding out for an expected outcome, but if you’re lucky, an unexpected consequence can prove to be more beneficial than you’d ever expected.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Lakers Media Day: LeBron James Thinks Russell Westbrook Can ‘Absolutely’ Have Successful Season In L.A.
Russell Westbrook will seemingly start the 2022-23 season with the Los Angeles Lakers despite the team’s efforts — reportedly driven by LeBron James — to trade him in the summer. James is understood to have pressured the Lakers to trade Westbrook for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving...
Nets star PG Kyrie Irving: 'I gave up 4 years, 100-something million to be unvaccinated'
Along with men's tennis star Novak Djokovic, Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets has been one of the most notable and outspoken superstar athletes when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. Still unvaccinated, the seven-time All-Star missed a number of home games last season due to restrictions for unvaccinated people in New York City, though that changed in March.
NBC Sports
Report: Lakers would have traded both first-round picks for Irving, Mitchell
“If you make that trade, it has to be the right one, you have one shot to do it,” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said at media day, pulling back the curtain a little on his thinking of trading two first-round picks. “So we’re being very thoughtful around the decisions on when and how to use draft capital in a way that will improve our roster.”
Yardbarker
Bulls Coach Billy Donovan Says He's Preparing For Lonzo Ball To Potentially Miss The Entire Upcoming Season
From L.A., to NOLA, to Chicago, young point guard Lonzo Ball hasn't always been the borderline All-Star he is today. It took years of growth and experience for Lonzo to truly find his niche in the league, and he really took off when he did. But now, thanks to knee...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Chauncey Billups Is The Only Player In NBA History To Have A Winning Record Against Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James are widely regarded as the three best players to ever play in the NBA. The three superstars were the faces of the NBA during their respective primes and had an unforgettable impact on the league. While MJ and Kobe have retired from the...
Lakers Land 4 Major Rockets & Spurs Players In Trade Scenario
Change can be a frightening prospect. Once a person is comfortable, it can be hard to move. At the same time, change is inevitable. It’s especially important in the NBA. Furthermore, it’s desirable. We grow from change. At the same time, that doesn’t mean a person should make changes willy-nilly.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham reveals Quin Snyder’s surprising ‘role’ for Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a handful of candidates before they decided to bring in Darvin Ham as their new head coach this summer. One of the names that were rumored to be in the running for the position was former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. Even though he wasn’t selected for the job, it seems that Snyder still plays a key role for the Lakers right now.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, & Russell Westbrook Compete In 3-Point Contest
The Lakers are improving their shooting. If you are a Lakers fan, then you are aware of the fact that this team is not very good when it comes to three-point shooting. They have very few players who can actually hit threes at a consistent clip, and it was a huge reason for their downfall last year. In the offseason, they did not address this need, and now, it is up to the current roster to improve.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James headlining new ownership group in Major League Pickleball
LeBron James and Maverick Carter's LRMR Ventures is headlining a new ownership group in Major League Pickleball. The group also includes investment firm SC Holdings, NBA champions Draymond Green and Kevin Love, the SpringHill Company CMO Paul Rivera, and Relevent Sports Group co-owner and CEO Daniel Sillman. "Having SC Holdings,...
Yardbarker
Tom Thibodeau Reveals Knicks Power Forward Plan
The New York Knicks are tipping off training camp and two of the team's most-tenured players are facing an interesting season ahead. Julius Randle and Obi Toppin have manned the power forward position for the Knicks together for two seasons now, and the pair hasn't exactly been the best fit together on the court. However, coach Tom Thibodeau hopes that can change this season.
Yardbarker
LeBron James' Take On The Boston Celtics Which Made Every Los Angeles Lakers Fan Happy: "I Still Hate Boston. We All Hate Boston Here."
The rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics is arguably the greatest that fans have ever seen in the history of the NBA. Both franchises are tied for most NBA titles in the league's rich history. They are currently tied with having won 17 NBA titles each.
Yardbarker
Former Lakers coach Frank Vogel spotted at Mavericks practice
For Vogel, who was terminated by the Lakers in April after three seasons in charge, it is fitting that he is around the Mavericks. Dallas head coach Jason Kidd was on Vogel’s staff in L.A. when they won the NBA title in 2020. Mavs assistant Jared Dudley was also a player on that Vogel-led Lakers team.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Exciting Lakers Rookie Shows Lots Of Promise
If the Los Angeles Lakers hope to be remotely competitive in the West, they will need the whole team to step up and every player will need to do their part. That includes the rookie players, who have yet to prove themselves to the fans. If these rookies do well,...
NBC Bay Area
Juan Toscano-Anderson Identifies Warriors, Lakers Role Differences
JTA's thoughtful answer on if he was 'hindered' by Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Juan Toscano-Anderson wore plenty of hats for the Warriors last season, from starting games to serving as a key role player off the bench. And after signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in free...
Celtics Reportedly Targeting Clippers Assistant for Staff After Udoka’s Suspension
Boston is reportedly interested in adding Jay Larranaga to its coaching staff following Ime Udoka’s yearlong suspension.
Yardbarker
Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Is Already Blown Away By LeBron James In First Days Of Training Camp
In Los Angeles, the Purple and Gold are doing their best to move on after a summer of chaos. With Russell Westbrook still on the team, there are plenty of people who doubt what the Lakers can do. But for Lakers coach Davin Ham, he has been impressed by his...
Lakers Daily
Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Los Angeles Lakers news, rumors, videos, and schedule for Lakers fans everywhere.https://lakersdaily.com/
Comments / 2