The best wine to celebrate Diwali season is with Naidu Wines – a female Indian immigrant owned wine brand producing award-winning Sonoma County wines. [Sebastopol, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021] – — Diwali, known as the festival of lights, is one of India’s most important annual celebrations. It celebrates the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. And while it falls on one day, October 24, 2022 this year, it is a month-long celebration for many. For the ultimate Diwali celebrations, pop open a bottle of Naidu Wines to honor and celebrate with a female, Indian owned wine brand.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO