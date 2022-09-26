Read full article on original website
Nick Wright reveals what worried him about KC Chiefs' huge upset | THE CARTON SHOW
Description: Nick Wright, host of First Things First, joins Craig Carton on The Carton Show after his Kansas City Chiefs suffer a shocking upset to the Indianapolis Colts. Nick and Craig decide what this loss means for the Chiefs and go over the highlights of the game, including what appeared to be a dispute between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and OC Eric Bieniemy. Plus, Nick reveals what really concerns him about this upset for the Chiefs.
Aaron Rodgers, Packers hang on to defeat Tom Brady's Bucs in Week 3 | THE HERD
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers edged out a low-scoring 14-12 win against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Bucs in what could be the final showdown between the two QBs. Rodgers went 27-of-35 for 255 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. While the Packers improved to 2-1, Brady played without a majority of his WR core and offensive line but narrowly beat Rodgers' squad. Colin Cowherd breaks down why this win should not necessarily be one of the more celebrated and happier ones in Green Bay.
NFL odds Week 4: Fly the Jets, steer the Broncos, other best bets
Well, we sure learned a lot about this season last weekend. For starters, the Dolphins are legitimate, while the Raiders are in trouble. Jalen Hurts is proving the haters wrong and showing he can play in this league, and Lamar Jackson has accounted for more touchdowns than any single NFL team.
Cowboys' pass-rush bullied the Giants. Here's how Micah Parsons and Co. did it
The Dallas Cowboys' defense is a problem. The group has only allowed three offensive touchdowns through three weeks. They are terrorizing pass-protection units, with 65 total pressures through the first three weeks of the season. That includes 13 sacks, with Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons having four and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence adding three. Those two pass-rushers are the engine of Dallas' defensive success.
Sean Payton explains why Ken Dorsey's meltdown was so relatable
There is one word to describe the emotion Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was feeling at the conclusion of his team's 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday: frustration. With the Bills trailing by two, Josh Allen had just over a minute to guide Buffalo down the field...
NFL Week 3: Giants lead rival Cowboys on Monday Night Football
Week 3 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday, as the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants. Headed into Monday's matchup, the Giants are 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and favored to win this division rivalry, which would be just their second win against the Cowboys since that 2016 season.
Russell Wilson says Broncos offense is on the cusp of greatness | THE CARTON SHOW
The Sunday Night Football game could go down in record as one of the worst NFL games in history, but Russell Wilson had a lot of optimism at a presser where he addressed Denver's offense. The QB said he felt the Broncos are on the cusp of greatness, and that once they get it, they will be unstoppable. Craig Carton points out that only 'losers' spout this sentiment, and backs up this claim by presenting quotes from the Washington Commanders, and the New York Jets.
Panic time for Russell Wilson's Broncos despite Week 3 win vs. 49ers? | THE HERD
Russell Wilson took over late in the Denver Broncos' final drive for a 11-10 Week 3 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. He went 20-of-33 for 184 yards, while Jimmy Garoppolo finished 18-of-29 for 211 yards, a touchdown and an interception. However, should fans be concerned for the Broncos' offense despite a 2-1 start? Colin Cowherd explains why they should 'take a deep breath.'
Eagles are 3-0, Sean Payton talks the ascension of Jalen Hurts | THE HERD
Sean Payton, former NFL coach, joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to share his thoughts on the biggest news stories following Sunday's lineup of games. They start with the disappointing Sunday Night matchup between Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers, and Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Payton tells Cowherd why he still thinks the 49ers will come out on top in the NFC West. Plus, are Jalen Hurts' Eagles legitimate Super Bowl contenders after starting the season at 3-0?
Lamar Jackson looks like a $50M QB, Jaguars step up: Bucky's Breakdown
There is nothing like watching a great slate of games on a Sunday. The soap-opera-like drama of the NFL makes the viewing experience resemble a roller-coaster ride with the emotional highs and lows that each viewer experiences throughout the day. Given some time to reflect on another wild Sunday, here...
Is Jimmy Garoppolo getting too much blame for 49ers' struggles?
Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers' offense looked out of sync and disconnected in the team's 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos this past Sunday night. The 30-year-old Garoppolo was sacked four times and turned the ball over twice in his first start of the season. He was called for a safety after stepping out of the end zone while throwing a pass that was picked off and returned for a touchdown by Denver's Bradley Chubb, which would have counted had he not stepped out.
There is NO quarterback controversy in Dallas right? | THE HERD
Dallas Cowboys insider Matt Mosley joins Colin Cowherd and discusses whether or not there is a quarterback controversy in Dallas despite Cooper Rush's great play in his past two starts. Colin reacts to Matt Mosleys's words.
Has Cowboys QB Cooper Rush put more pressure on Dak Prescott? | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, David Helman and LeSean McCoy discuss Dallas Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones' comments toward QB Cooper Rush. Jones was quoted saying Rush "has the makeup of a top QB." Jones' comments prompted many to wonder if Dak Prescott is under more pressure as he heals from injury. Cowboys face the Commanders in Week 4.
Patrick Mahomes takes blame for Chiefs loss to Colts in Week 3 | UNDISPUTED
The Indianapolis Colts stunned the Kansas City Chiefs yesterday, handing them their first loss of the season. Patrick Mahomes threw his first interception, coming late in the 4th quarter as the Chiefs were nearing field goal range. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless discuss the effect of Chiefs offense without WR Tyreek Hill. G-BLOCK.
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Jaguars-Eagles
The 2-1 Jacksonville Jaguars will play at the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL's unofficial Doug Pederson Bowl. Pederson, in his first season as Jaguars coach, is already in a four-way tie for the most coaching wins in Jaguars history. Pederson coached the Eagles to the Super Bowl LII title in 2018.
Why Bills should be cautious with Josh Allen after loss to Dolphins | THE HERD
The Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills in a 21-19 slugfest. Josh Allen went 42-for-63 for 447 yards and two touchdowns, while Tua Tagovailoa completed 13 of his 18 pass attempts for 186 yards and one touchdown. Despite the Bills' loss, Colin Cowherd breaks down why they are still the better team and also shares his concern for Allen long-term.
Should the Ravens pay Lamar Jackson now?
Lamar Jackson's net worth appears to be skyrocketing in real time. The former MVP has been playing at a most valuable level through the first three weeks of the NFL season, tossing a league-high 10 TDs to just two interceptions, and leading the league in QB rating at 119. He's amassed 749 yards through the air on a 63.6 completion rate, and has been just as deadly on the ground, collecting 243 rushing yards (fourth-best league-wide), to go with two scores.
Tom Brady is not done despite Bucs loss, Aaron Rodgers needs to handle adversity | What's Wright?
The Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Bucs with a final score of 14-12. Tom Brady had an opportunity to tie up the game in a late two-point attempt, but was called for a delay of game with no timeouts. The Packers were up 14-3 at half and nearly added another score, but Aaron Jones fumbled in the end zone. While Aaron Rodgers went 27-of-35 for 255 yards and a touchdown, he later threw an interception and Tampa crept back. Watch as Nick Wright shares his two main takeaways, including why he feels more confident in TB12's Bucs than Green Bay despite the Packers snagging the Week 3 win. Hear why he is also concerned with Rodgers facing adversity.
Former TE Brent Jones says Jimmy Garoppolo must be 'all in' | THE HERD
Former tight end Brent Jones went on KNBR and ripped Jimmy Garoppolo, saying that 'he is not all in.' The San Francisco 49ers' QB did not practice during the offseason as the team worked on moving to Trey Lance and trading Jimmy G. Colin Cowherd defends Jimmy G for his early struggles.
Could Cooper Rush's play cause QB controversy for Cowboys?
Ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones welcomed a quarterback controversy with Dak Prescott out due to injury and Cooper Rush filling in. Jones might have gotten his wish granted on Monday night. The Cowboys pulled off a 23-16 comeback win...
