'It’s Mother Nature': Polk residents of flood-prone areas prepare for Hurricane Ian

LAKELAND — Weather appeared to be a remote concern Monday morning as Vince Moore stood in his driveway, affectionately polishing the exterior of his black Chevrolet Corvette under placid, blue skies.

But Moore, a resident of the Itchepackesassa Creek neighborhood of northwest Lakeland, was quite aware that the conditions could be drastically different in another 48 hours or so. He planned to move the Corvette to a garage at the back of his large property and make sure a motorcycle and other vehicles were also protected.

For Moore and many of his neighbors, the fear of wind damage from a hurricane is dwarfed by concerns about an influx of water. The sprawling neighborhood, which includes the Country Class Estates subdivision, is among the most flood-prone in Polk County.

Though he has only lived in the neighborhood since 2018, along with his wife and teenage son, Moore said he is quite aware of its tendency to flood. He said that so far water has never encroached beyond a line of trees at the front of his yard, about 15 feet from the road.

Moore, 54, pointed to a drainage swale running between his yard and an adjacent one. He said water flows down the ridge and collects in a lower basin covered by trees behind his property.

“What can you do at this point?” Moore said. “It’s Mother Nature.”

Itchepackesassa Creek, a tributary of the Hillsborough River, flows a short distance to the east of the semi-rural neighborhood, located on the west side of Walker Road. The development, set outside the boundaries of Lakeland, occupies low-lying land, and many homes sit upon ground raised through the importation of fill dirt.

The neighborhood sustained severe flooding in 2004 after Hurricane Jeanne dumped about eight inches of rain in the Lakeland area. Residents say it doesn’t take a hurricane to bring water rushing onto their properties.

The Ledger has previously reported on the regular water intrusion in the Itchepackesassa Creek area. Many residents say the problem has gotten worse since Polk County constructed Walker Road Park on the east side of the street, though county officials say the park was engineered not to increase water flow to the west.

Moore said he and neighbors are concerned about losing power in a hurricane. While one of his neighbors has a generator system large enough to provide electricity for his entire house, Moore said he will rely on a pair of portable generators if he loses power during Hurricane Ian.

Moore said his house has windows rated as able to withstand a hurricane, as well as indoor shutters. Even so, he planned to walk the yard Tuesday and collect any objects that could become hazards in hurricane-force winds.

The Lakeland area experienced a relatively dry stretch in June through August, followed by a rainy September. As of Monday morning, standing water could be seen in swales running along many roads in the Itchepackesassa Creek community, among them Log Cabin Drive, one of the neighborhood’s longest roads.

A resident working in his yard on Log Cabin Road shared details from a weather station on his property, indicating the close attention some of the area’s residents pay to meteorological conditions. The man, who declined to give his first name, said it only takes about 3½ inches of rain to cause flooding in the subdivision.

About two miles to the southeast, the May Manor mobile home park is another enclave that has endured frequent flooding from hurricanes and other storms. The senior community lies just west of Lake Bonnet on Brunnell Parkway.

Empty lots throughout May Manor indicate where structures were removed after sustaining flood damage from Hurricane Irma in 2017, according to John Gillins, a resident for 13 years. Gillins pointed to a home on relatively high ground near the entrance to May Manor, where a couple had moved after being flooded out of their previous lot.

“Once it really gets going, it’ll get above your — if you have your air conditioner on the ground.” Gillins said. “If the water gets into your duct, you might have to replace those.”

A lagoon runs through the center of May Manor, draining southwest from Lake Bonnet and feeding a ditch that eventually connects with Itchepackesassa Creek.

Jane Walker, president of the May Manor homeowners association, said a hurricane preparedness committee had distributed packets to all the residents in preparation for Hurricane Ian. She said the manual offers advice on supplies and includes a listing of local shelters.

“Basically what we're doing is we're checking all the snowbird residents just to make sure that everything is put up so that there's nothing that will blow away,” said Walker, who moved to May Manor in 2018 with her husband, Dick Walker.

Walker she is aware of the flooding that occurred after Hurricane Irma, though she hadn’t yet moved into the park.

“The eye (of Hurricane Irma) came right through here in 2017, so we're praying it stays more out in the water,” she said.

