Dorothy
2d ago
The FOP took the easy way out without doing its homework. Despite what he promises, what does Oz know about the criminal justice system? What does he know about Philadephia's crime problems? Fetterman is not soft on crime; he wants to reform it. A "tough on crime" approach just gets you more inmates and continues an unforgivable recidivism rate. Something different needs to be done. Be wary of political promises!
14
Daniel Lacey
2d ago
any wonder idiots from Philly would vote for more killings as. Long as they get a check
11
Grant cooper Cooper
2d ago
sure not going to back a clown with a grape fruit growing outta back of his head,,😮😮😮😮😎✔️
5
